Margin Call Selling In S&P 500: 2 Signs To Watch This Week For It To Finally Stop

We reckon a more sustained recovery rally will commence only after S&P 500 closes back above the 50-day lower Bollinger Band while holding its long-term uptrend.

Well that escalated quickly. From oil price war, travel bans to Wuhan-style lockdowns in Europe, increasingly the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a life-altering crisis globally. S&P 500 (SP500) reacted to the cascading sequence of events with historic plunges on Black Monday and Thursday, followed by eye-popping bounces. All said and done, SPX closed down -9% on the week while the VIX (VXX) skyrocketed above 70 before receding slightly.

Source: WingCapital Investments

We wrote last week that a relief rally was to be expected after Black Monday with the VIX closing above its rapidly rising 20-day Bollinger Band. That signal ended up being only a one-day wonder, as Black Thursday soon followed and triggered yet another VIX buy signal, after which Friday's ferocious ~10% jump ensued. Indeed, considering that we are in uncharted waters, we ought to shorten the timeframes and react quickly when it comes to these tactical buy signals:

Date SPX 1-Day Chg VIX # Straight Days Boll Band Expanding 1-Wk Chg In VIX Boll Band SPX Forward Chg 1-Day 1-Week 8/6/1990 334.43 -3.02% 35.91 11 31.27% 0.12% 1.32% 9/20/2001 984.54 -3.11% 43.74 13 46.63% -1.90% 3.46% 9/17/2008 1,156.39 -4.71% 36.22 11 31.03% 4.33% 2.55% 10/9/2008 909.92 -7.62% 63.92 27 30.08% -1.18% 4.01% 8/10/2011 1,120.76 -4.42% 42.99 11 62.85% 4.63% 6.53% 2/5/2018 2,648.94 -4.10% 37.32 15 90.97% 1.74% 0.27% 2/8/2018 2,581.00 -3.75% 33.46 18 128.32% 1.49% 5.82% 12/24/2018 2,351.10 -2.71% 36.07 15 30.61% 0.00% 6.62% 3/9/2020 2,746.56 -7.60% 54.46 12 36.80% 4.94% 3/12/2020 2,480.64 -9.51% 75.47 15 51.74% 9.29% Average 2.35% 3.82% Median 1.62% 3.74% % Positive 87.50% 100.00%

We also argued that this is not a 2008 Great Financial Crisis-type meltdown, and admittedly we lost the argument. The VIX not backing off its expanding upper Bollinger Band and the multiple -7% or more declines in S&P 500 clearly are reminiscent of the 2008 September-October margin call-driven waterfall drop.

Source: WingCapital Investments

While jury is still out on whether the economic impact from Covid-19 exceeds that of the Great Recession, what is clear is that panic has taken hold and a financial contagion is brewing. Aside from the usual sentiment indicators such as put-call ratios which are flashing extreme fear, the FRA/OIS spread, a key gauge of banking sector and credit risk, blew out to the widest since the 2008 GFC despite Fed's attempts to boost liquidity as pointed out by Zero Hedge:

Source: Zero Hedge

As such, we ought to be prepared for the liquidation selling to continue until we get confirmation of it subsiding based on the following 2 indicators.

S&P 500 Needs To Close Above 50-Day Lower Bollinger Band

One mathematical term that fittingly describes the relentless selling in stocks and continual spikes in volatility is autocorrelation, which is essentially the opposite of mean reversion. In other words, a negative day tends to follow with another negative day until the vicious cycle finally breaks. One technical way to track the vicious selling cycle is the 50-day lower Bollinger Band. To elaborate, S&P 500 would continue staying underneath the band until the liquidation comes to an end, and currently it has been stuck below for 7 consecutive days.

Source: WingCapital Investments

To put it in perspective, at the peak of the Great Financial Crisis, S&P 500 remained below its 50-day Bollinger Band for 10 straight days before the chain-selling petered out and a multi-week consolidation followed.

Source: WingCapital Investments

In short, until it is able to close back above its 50-day Bollinger Band which currently stands at 2793, the S&P 500 will most likely remain a falling knife. Meanwhile, one longer-term technical indicator served as support last week and all eyes will be on whether it can hold again.

Long-Term Uptrend From 2009 Needs To Hold

In official terms, the debate is certainly over that we have entered a bear market with S&P 500 having decisively dropped more than 20% from its all-time highs. Though, the weekly chart may beg to differ based on the fact that the long-term bullish trendline drawn from the March 2009 lows remains intact:

S&P 500 Weekly Chart Since 2009

Source: Investing.com

Looking back, we observe that the bull market between 2003-2007 in S&P 500 drew to a close only after it finally pierced through a similar long-term uptrend.

S&P 500 Weekly Chart Between 2003-2008

Source: Investing.com

Hence, as long as SPX is able to hold above its long-term trendline support just above 2500 on a weekly basis, there is still a glimmer of hope that the bull market can be resurrected. While it is a long shot at this point, we will keep close eyes on the technical developments and adjust our outlook accordingly.

To conclude, the massive liquidation-driven sell-off in S&P 500 is still in progress and we would pay attention to the above 2 technical signs as to when we can expect the broader market to finally stabilize: 1) S&P 500 needs to close above its 50-day lower Bollinger Band and 2) continues to hold above its long-term uptrend on the weekly chart.

In terms of catalysts, the Fed stunned the world on Sunday evening with another emergency rate cut to 0% as well as QE reboot. The fact that they could not wait until Wednesday's regularly scheduled FOMC meeting showed the dire situation, as witnessed by S&P 500 futures reacting with a lock-limit down -5%. In addition to more coordinated central bank actions, next on deck is the G7 conference call on Monday morning, which could potential be a make-or-break for the stock market.

