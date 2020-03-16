Dividend Increases: March 7-13, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list). The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, seven companies in the CCC list declared dividend increases, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Mar 13, AMT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share.

This is an increase of 6.9% from the prior dividend of $1.01.

Payable Apr 29, to shareholders of record on Apr 14; ex-div: Apr 13.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

CL is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. CL was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Mar 11, CL declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.3% from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable May 15, to shareholders of record on Apr 20; ex-div: Apr 17.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

CTRE is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. The REIT has more than 200 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states. CTRE was formed in 2014 through a tax-free spin-off from The Ensign Group.

On Mar 12, CTRE declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 22.5¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Dollar General (DG)

DG is a discount retailer that provides various merchandise products in the United States. The company offers consumable products, packaged food, perishables, health and beauty products, pet supplies and pet food, and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products, home products, and apparel. DG was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

On Mar 11, DG declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.5% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Apr 21, to shareholders of record on Apr 7; ex-div: Apr 6.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

DKS operates as a sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company provides sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories. DKS was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

On Mar 6, DKS declared a quarterly dividend of 31.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.6% from the prior dividend of 27.5¢.

Payable Mar 27, to shareholders of record on Mar 20; ex-div: Mar 19.

Hurco (HURC)

HURC, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company provides general-purpose computerized machine tools, computer numerical control machine tools, machine tools with computer control systems, and industry-standard CNC controls. HURC was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Mar 13, HURC declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Apr 13, to shareholders of record on Mar 30; ex-div: Mar 27.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe

On Mar 12, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share.

This is an increase of 0.2% from the prior dividend of $1.0380.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CL, AMT, and DKS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in CL in January 2010 would have returned 7.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMT's price line is at the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AMT in January 2010 would have returned 19% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

DKS's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in DKS in February 2010 would have returned 3.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 17-30, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (13.Mar) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Payout Pay Date Tuesday, 17 March (Ex-Div Date 03/17) Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 2.65% $90.58 59 4.9% 0.6 04/15 Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) 6.32% $9.50 9 23.3% 0.15 04/01 Kohl's (KSS) 11.36% $24.79 9 11.4% 0.704 04/01 Wednesday, 18 March (Ex-Div Date 03/18) Best Buy (BBY) 3.60% $61.06 16 22.1% 0.55 04/09 Popular (BPOP) 4.36% $36.73 5 N/A 0.4 04/01 Financial Institutions (FISI) 5.31% $19.60 9 5.2% 0.26 04/02 Thursday, 19 March (Ex-Div Date 03/19) Aaron's (AAN) 0.53% $30.13 17 10.2% 0.04 04/07 Air Lease (AL) 2.53% $23.76 8 34.1% 0.15 04/08 Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL) 1.96% $15.30 5 N/A 0.3 04/03 Chubb (CB) 2.46% $121.86 26 2.9% 0.75 04/10 Friday, 20 March (Ex-Div Date 03/20) Broadcom (AVGO) 5.55% $234.22 10 55.5% 3.25 03/31 Hill-Rom (HRC) 0.99% $89.26 9 6.6% 0.22 03/31 Tuesday, 24 March (Ex-Div Date 03/24) Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) 6.89% $12.77 7 5.3% 0.22 04/02 Kimball International (KBAL) 2.94% $12.23 5 9.2% 0.09 04/15 Wednesday, 25 March (Ex-Div Date 03/25) Getty Realty (GTY) 6.19% $23.90 8 11.8% 0.37 04/09 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 2.75% $109.02 17 12.5% 0.75 04/06 Thursday, 26 March (Ex-Div Date 03/26) Agree Realty (ADC) 3.21% $72.79 8 5.7% 0.585 04/09 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 3.81% $14.70 7 11.6% 0.14 04/07 Friday, 27 March (Ex-Div Date 03/27) Hurco (HURC) 2.06% $25.25 7 12.6% 0.13 04/13 Monday, 30 March (Ex-Div Date 03/30) Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 6.04% $19.19 7 4.0% 0.29 04/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) 2.79% $147.74 10 6.9% 1.03 04/15 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 3.29% $193.16 8 5.8% 1.59 04/15 Axis Capital (AXS) 3.78% $43.33 18 8.2% 0.41 04/15 BancFirst (BANF) 3.22% $39.73 26 14.0% 0.32 04/15 Franklin Resources (BEN) 5.96% $18.11 40 16.7% 0.27 04/13 B&G Foods (BGS) 13.76% $13.81 9 7.1% 0.475 04/30 EPR Properties (EPR) 13.85% $33.15 9 5.7% 0.3825 04/15 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 3.01% $275.73 25 9.0% 2.0775 04/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 6.13% $17.63 9 12.5% 0.27 04/14 First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) 2.89% $34.59 7 18.3% 0.25 04/20 FirstService (FSV) 0.76% $87.11 5 N/A 0.165 04/07 Humana (HUM) 0.80% $313.91 9 14.3% 0.625 04/24 Inter Parfums (IPAR) 2.60% $50.68 11 18.0% 0.33 04/15 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 2.74% $156.45 45 18.5% 1.07 04/15 Kennedy-Wilson (KW) 5.17% $17.01 10 19.8% 0.22 04/07

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.