BGC Partners Should Thrive In This Market Fear

C-corp conversion is likely to put the company into a better spotlight for a new set of institutional investors to show interest.

The Opportunity

The broader market sell-off amidst the panic due to the spread of COVID-19 and the oil war has impacted BGC Partners (BGCP)

This global panic has caused investors to rush to alternate safe-haven type investments such as gold and bonds. Also, there is sharp increase in FX volumes and commodities volumes. In my opinion, rising volumes in alternative investments, commodities and FX along with the irrational drop in BGCP stock price presents a perfect opportunity for long term investors.

The Business

BGC Partners are a leading global inter-dealer brokerage and financial technology company servicing the global financial markets. BGCP specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives. They also broker products across foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

In an industry conventionally set to use voice broking, BGCP has been investing heavily in its electronic broking platform - Fenics. With slow and steady conversion from voice to electronic broking, the investments are yet to fuel BGCP’s bottom line. The expansion of Fenics platform has been explained in my previous article: BGC Partners - It Pays To Be Patient.

Company Performance

BGC Partners have been investing in their electronic broking platform “Fenics” and have increasingly been offering additional services as part of Fenics. The success of this lies in more customers switching to their fully electronic services.

The company revealed that during the 4th quarter, industry volumes were lower than usual. Despite that, BGC's revenues improved by 8.6% and 4.5% for the full year and fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with last year.

Fueled by acquisitions of Poten and Ginga Petroleum, BGCP saw a 26% YoY growth in their energy and commodities revenue. Similarly, acquisition of Ed Broking resulted in the insurance broking revenue to increase 126% YoY. (Source: Q4 conference call)

BGCP provided Q1 2020 revenue guidance between $540 - $580 million in comparison with $544 million in Q1 2019. However, leadership will provide an updated outlook in the end of March. With the market situation post the conference call, high volumes of trades in the energy, commodities, FX and bond market is likely to improve BGCP’s Q1 outlook.

The Dividend

While BGC is a partnership of firms, the investors of its class A stock are not limited partners. Hence, there is no schedule K-1 to deal with during tax season. BGCP pays a $0.56 annual qualified dividend which amounts to a ~14% yield.

Management expects 2020 EBITDA to improve as a result of reduced investment costs and thus put them in a comfortable position to cover this dividend. Further, management expects the investments in insurance broking and Fenics to yield results in 2021 as a result of improved margins associated with electronic brokerage.

Conversion to C-Corp

There have been ongoing discussions within BGCP leadership to convert from a partnership to a c-corp.

The partnership plans to submit to the board a proposal to convert from a partnership to a corporation. Leadership targets completing the execution of the conversion around year-end (Source: Q4 conference call). This move to convert from partnership to a C-Corp is beneficial for investors since many institutions will begin to show interest in a c-corp as compared to a partnership.

Conclusion

Bear markets can be brutal. With every listed security dropping value on a day to day basis, investors are likely to make very emotional decisions. Several such decisions create large volume trades in securities. These directly benefit BGCP’s business.

However, as the fear in the market continues, it is likely for BGCP stock to follow the broader market. I do not possess the skill set to time the market and find the perfect bottom price. But, I do believe that the long term reward in this investment is high and that the fundamentals of this business remain unaffected by recent events (likely improved). The 14% dividend is a good fee to be paid to wait for the tide to turn. I recommend BGCP to long term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.