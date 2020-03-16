The Coronavirus Shopping List - Euro Edition

We're not in as "beary" a market yet to make quality names be cheap - but there are some excellent companies to be had nonetheless, beyond the ones typically undervalued.

First, a few disclaimers.

Much like I didn't include oil companies, REITs or other stocks I consider having key exposure to coronavirus, I'm not including certain more volatile alternatives here. My focus on this list is on quality companies that thanks to coronavirus, for the first time in a long while, have finally become buyable or truly undervalued.

These picks are found across all European countries, with a focus on Scandinavia and Germany. This is due to the ease of purchasing stock in these geographies.

I'll also be focusing a lot on the type of businesses which are expected not to drop as hard as overall indices. Primarily businesses with a low beta, stable business models and so forth. That's part of the reason you won't be finding a whole lot of finance here.

Given that they're euro companies, I'll also spend slightly more time describing the company, or link to an article of mine which describes them.

1. Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY)

Beginning with some of the big guns, we look at Alfa Laval which I've written about here. The company is one of the biggest names in the industry of separating fluids, or in different terms, to heat, separate and transport products such as oils, water, chemicals, beverages, food, starch and pharmaceutical products.

This is an absolutely timeless business, and the company is amongst the leaders globally. Suffering from extreme overvaluation in normal times, coronavirus has caused Alfa Laval to drop to fairly manageable levels.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Based on estimates for 2020, the company trades at current EPS of 11-12 times NTM earnings, which is very low indeed for Alfa Laval. That's why I've been adding to the company in droves.

At 3.34% yield pre-taxes, this isn't a yield monster - nor is really any company on this list. I don't see that as the point of this list, or investing internationally at this point. You want safety in diversification. Alfa Laval, despite being an industrial, is an excellent name here.

While estimated growth is currently flat, the current valuation indicates a 20% upside to a fair value 15X P/E for 2020.

Alfa Laval, therefore, is a "BUY".

2. Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF)

Sandvik is somewhat of a Swedish Caterpillar (CAT), but with more focus on specific tools, as opposed to moving machinery (though they have this too). Sandvik is in the business of researching, developing and manufacturing Metal Cutting tools, Rock & Mining excavation system/tools, Alloys, Additive manufacturing and Furnace products/heating.

This is a high-tech company that's rarely on sale in any sort of capacity. It's a 160+ year giant, and it has the distinction of being the first firm in the world to produce good quality steel according to the Bessemer process on an industrial scale. The company has nearly 6,000 patents and is often mentioned as a global innovator in all things metallurgy, tooling, and related fields.

(Source: TIKR.Com)

The company isn't a screaming "BUY" at this time, but it's in a fair-value, buyable range, which in itself is rare enough. Company yield is now 3.34%, and at a normalized P/E of 11.47X, it's low enough to be interesting as I see it.

The company is slated to grow earnings by nearly 60% in 2020 after a weak 2019, though this may, of course, be affected now. Nonetheless, based on 2020E EPS, the company trades at a current P/E of 11.11X, which is well below its historical average. Based on a fair-value P/E of 15X which I consider accurate for this company, the potential upside here for 2020E is 34.65% at present.

Sandvik is also a "BUY".

3. Yara (OTCPK:YARIY)

I wrote about Yara when they boosted their dividend, which caused the company's share price to surge and appeal to once again be "there". As a result of coronavirus, the company's current valuation has become even more appealing than when I bought my initial stake and extended the stake as well.

(Source: TIKR.com)

At current valuations, the fertilizer giant I wrote about in this article, yields nearly 4.8% and is certainly a buyable company. The company knocked things out of the park in 2019, and 2020E is looking to be an even better year - at least prior to coronavirus.

Regardless, this company is one of the Norwegian giants you want to own, due to large degrees of state ownership which I see as a conservative safety regardless of market climate.

EPS is expected to grow 52% in 2020E, and even if this slows down somewhat, the current valuation based on this metric means Yara is trading at or about 10 times earnings. At a 31.25/share NOK EPS for 2020, fair value is closer to 470 NOK/share, which based on current share prices gives us a potential longer-term upside of 50%

Yara most certainly is a "BUY" - but watch out for the Norwegian withholding tax.

4. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Siemens became one of the very few companies out of Germany I began adding to when this crisis began. I wrote more about the company in my initial article found here, but the bottom line is that the company certainly is a qualitative one - and coronavirus won't change that.

(Source: TIKR.COM)

We've not seen valuations like these for Siemens since 2012. With a well-covered dividend yielding over 5.6% at current share prices, this is certainly a time to add this company, if you find it interesting. EPS is set to grow 4% and 15% in 2020 and 2021E, respectively, which would put the current valuation closer to 9X forward earnings - a historical low on a 5Y basis. With fair value certainly closer to 15X, the current upside based on 2020E is nearly 45%.

Siemens too is a "BUY".

5. Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY)

Bit of a disclaimer on this one, in that you may not want to go into mining/alumina companies at this time. However, Norsk Hydro trades at such bottom-feeding valuations, I feel I would be doing the company an injustice by not mentioning it, given its relative long-term safety.

(Source: TIKR.COM)

Valuations are somewhat skewed due to a number of troubled years - however, with the company's fundamentals solid and the Norwegian state as a backer, this is one of the few metal companies/mining corporations I'm comfortable including in my portfolio long term. I wrote more about the company under its ticker - several articles as of late, so read there if you'd like to know more about the fundamentals.

The problem with valuing Norsk Hydro is that even 2020E estimates are somewhat skewed. Under normal operations, the company has the capacity to easily deliver an EPS of 5-6 NOK, putting 15 P/E fair value somewhere along 80-90 NOK/share. However, due to recent trouble, the company currently barely delivers 2-3 NOK/share even in estimates. I choose to use 2021E estimates, as this is where a turnaround can begin to be visible, and on that basis, the company is currently 91.65% undervalued. Keep in mind, however, that this turnaround will take some time.

The positive part here is that the dividend is well-covered and hasn't been cut. The current yield is 5.88%, which is beyond an excellent yield for a company typically trading at half such a yield.

6. Autoliv (ALV)

Autoliv is traded on NYSE, and as such is a bit easier and more accessible to international investors. I wrote about the company on its main ticker, and follow this one closely. It's one of the only automotive stocks I consider investable in this climate, given its production of airbags and safety equipment, which is required regardless of market climate (even if demand can drop off in times like this).

While not at recession-level valuations yet, the company now yields 4.37% and sports a 30% potential CAGR until 2023 if analyst estimates are to be considered accurate. Even trading flat, at this valuation the company offers beyond excellent yield and overall safety of 10%+ CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

With BBB+ rating and manageable debt, Autoliv is one of the better investments that can be made in the industry today - and I recently added to my already sizeable position in the company.

7. Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF)

Boliden is an excellent mining company active across many sectors. I wrote comprehensively about the business in my article found here. Thanks to coronavirus, the company now trades at a 3-5Y low, and sports a competitive yield of 4.6%. It's crucial to note that Boliden's yield is dependent on its yearly EPS, and the company doesn't value a steady dividend payout, but rather pays out what it can on a yearly basis. Based on the 2018 dividend, the current yield would have been closer to 9%.

(Source: TIKR.Com)

Boliden's undervaluation in terms of historical valuation has approached very interesting proportions at this time - which is why I bought more this week. At current prices, Boliden can be considered undervalued at a degree of 76%, not by considering a potential P/E of 15, but by going by the company's average normalized market-discounted 11.65X based on 2020E EPS.

That is enough to make this company a "BUY" despite its somewhat sensitive and cyclical sector.

8. Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF)

Utilities are usually as safe and defensive as things get, but seeing as Fortum was incredibly overvalued going into this, it's unsurprising that we're seeing a drop even in a company such as this. I've written more about Fortum in my articles on the company which can be found here.

Following Thursday's drop and Friday's surge, Fortum is valued somewhere like this:

(Source: TIKR.Com)

What this means is that it's valued similarly to when I initiated my positions almost 4 years ago. It means that Fortum's yield is currently close to 8.1%, with a well-covered dividend going into 2019/2020. This is one of Scandinavia's and Europe's largest utilities with an appealing diversity of assets. At current levels, P/E is about 8.2X, with the company trading at levels closer to 20X back in 2018-2019.

EPS is slated to grow 15.3% in 2020, and despite coronavirus, I don't see people's need for electricity or heat going down - meaning I consider these estimates fairly accurate. Fair value is closer to a share price of €28/share, though the company rarely trades at these valuations. Averages are closer to 14 for the past year. Regardless of how you view this, the potential upside would indicate to be close to 90% at this price of €13.6/share.

Fortum most assuredly is a "BUY" at this level, and the only reason I don't buy more is that I'm already overexposed to the company at 3.4% portfolio allocation.

Wrapping up

As you can see, I'm not including banks/financials, construction or similarly exposed stocks (oil) in this list. You should know, however, that Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), Equinor (EQNR), Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF), and Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) - all of the companies I typically write about can be considered undervalued at this time. However, similar to when I wrote about the NA list, there are certain companies I don't include at this time. I want to focus on the companies which typically aren't buyable, but are now.

Let's also remember that most qualitative stocks I would consider hold-forevers are not even undervalued yet. I'm still waiting for Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF), SAP SE (SAP), Investor (OTCPK:IVSXF), Latour (No symbol), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), ICA-Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF), AstraZeneca (AZN), Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF), Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Bakkafrost (OTC:BKFKF), Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) and others to become undervalued. Perhaps they will, perhaps they won't.

So in a way, the drop has been slower in Scandinavia/EU, because many of our companies are still trading at overvaluation - similarly to some of the truly antifragile companies in the US/NA market.

In short, we can only hope that this current market situation continues and provides us with an increasing number of greater discounts as we go forward into next week.

I realize that watching your portfolio drop like a stone is far from the best experience you can have, but if you read my articles, I hope you at the very least desire to have a similar stance to mine. Long-term investments at great prices.

That means that this is the time to thrive, to invest, and to stand strong in the face of all this chaos.

