The Coronavirus Sell-Off Is An Irrational Overreaction

Situation Behind The Sell-Off

The fear that is taking hold of the markets is real and very widespread. While the virus is reason for concern and isolation, I think it's overdone, and as a result, a number of great opportunities for blue chip and value plays have arisen. What first started as a massive virus spread from the epicenter, Wuhan, has quickly spread globally with over 6000 deaths and counting. With school, restaurants, stores, and virtually anything human-manned closing for at least a month and fears of the virus becoming worse, the S&P 500 has cratered from a high of 3,386.15 on February 19, 2020 to 2,711.02 (-20%) not even one month later. Some people regard this as the next recession, some say we are already in one, while others are selling their holdings at prices they never fathomed they would have hit. It's time to take a step back and look at the situation for what it really is.

(Source: LiveScience)

Why This Sell-off Simply Isn't Justified or Sustainable

1) Coronavirus measures are mostly preventative

Countries are in a phase similar to that of China in January 27, 2020, when the death toll rose to 106 and those infected in the thousands. This was long before the WHO declared a global pandemic, release of any funds associated with doing so, or any preparation with full containment and school closures like what is happening now. On February 18, less than one month later, China's daily infection figures dropped below 2,000 for the first time and we saw a flattening in the curve. While I'm saying each case can be different, what must be understood is the same virus has been spread to other countries and each country is much better prepared, has the emergency funds ready to deploy ($50 billion in funds for the US), and has shut down virtually everything from schools, restaurants, bars, and workplaces. Now, factoring in a very pessimistic case that other countries follow the same time it took for a much more massive outbreak in China, it will be one month or less before we see the curve flattening. That is less than half of direct effects to a company's quarter, and even though fear and virus specific demand issues can persist for some time, company fundamentals have never changed.

2) The virus sell-off is a temporary hit and not reflective of company fundamentals

While I am not downplaying the severity and ubiquity of this fast-spreading, life-threatening disease, we must compare the COVID-19 to other viruses. The main difference between the coronavirus and the influenza is that there is no current vaccine due to how recent it is and the inability of our immune systems to know how to respond to it. With vaccines being streamlined for as early as next year and a shutdown of virtually everything, we are well-positioned to be able to develop an effective response, while not having the astronomically high fatality rates that we saw with Ebola. The most similar comparison that comes to mind is the 1918 Spanish Influenza, where economic implications were felt mainly because of just how many people initially got it from mass travel after war. Besides temporary labor shortages from mass city shutdowns and lower educational attainment for the next generation, the companies that served the public were not fundamentally changed. While short-term consumer discretionary spending may take a hit from the overall selling in the markets that have taken place and recovery uncertainty, it will be quick to rebound from the underlying strength of earnings that companies have shown.

3) Past crash comparison

2008 Financial Crisis: Fundamentally different than now because there isn't a long-term weak aggregate demand from failure of banks. 28% of loans and about 10 million homeowners went into default and the epitome of the fundamentals of life were changed, eroding consumer confidence in a very real way. The coronavirus is also very real and affects the temporary confidence of going out to purchase goods. However, fundamental demand for these items has not gone away due to insignificant layoffs of lower-paying jobs and companies having the same fundamentals.

2000 Dot-Com Bubble: During the tech bubble of 2000, five companies that made up 18% of the S&P 500 traded at 47x earnings, while before the virus sell-off, the biggest 5 companies traded at 30x. Similarly, price-to-book values have risen to 1.5x, compared to about a 5.7x high during 2000.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Strong growth makes the valuations justified, not based on "a castle in the sky" view. Even though tech companies that aren't earning a profit have been having hot IPOs, technology had been the forefront of innovation and growth, and their high valuations make sense.

4) Federal Reserve stimulus plan

The Federal Reserve announced on Sunday afternoon, March 15, that it would cut its target interest rate to near zero along with buying back $1.5 trillion in bonds and implementation of a $700 billion quantitative easing plan. The last time interest rates were this low was during the peak of the financial crisis, when major stimulus was actually warranted and not a temporary shutdown from quarantine. Even though Sunday's interest rate move was big and removes a good portion of the Fed's ammunition off the table, tax cuts, negative interest rates, or other policies are on watch as the Fed does whatever it takes to prop up the economy.

What The Best Plan of Action Is

I'm thinking of market opportunities for at least the next five- to ten-year horizons. My thesis isn't to try to time volatile movements but to regard the recent sell-off as largely based on fear and to recognize bargains when they present themselves. Start a small position in blue chips and value plays into low-multiple stocks and average down as more volatility swings happen in the coming weeks as new cases are reported. What we are seeing is one of the fastest and strongest sell-offs, ones that usually don't represent weakened demand in a slow sell-off in past recessions. Watch for a V-shaped recovery in the indices and some value stocks.

Risks: If a mutation of the coronavirus occurs - which is a possibility, since the virus is novel and we have not been exposed to it previously - we can expect a further prolonged sell-off.

Conclusion

While the novel coronavirus is something everyone must take extremely seriously and implement good measures to prevent its spread, the situation that I see is a very irrational panic mode for both the markets and consumer behavior. Keeping an eye on the volatility that will play out in the upcoming weeks, start small positions in blue chips and stocks that are trading at low multiples due to fear, and average down if warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.