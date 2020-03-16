Microsoft: Path To $120

MSFT still needs to fall another 20-30% before we can talk about the strong fundamental resistance.

Microsoft's WACC is currently below 6% due to a decrease in bond yields and Beta.

The market has become bearish. But this has its advantages.

The market has officially become bearish. This means that everything that has been overvalued should become undervalued before we can just talk about the bottom.

Two weeks ago, I published an article with a comparable valuation of Microsoft (MSFT) through multiples. That analysis showed that the company's balanced price is about $120. In this article, I will test my findings by building a DCF model. In my opinion, now this approach is especially interesting, given the current situation in the debt market and volatility.

The quality of any DCF model is significantly determined by the quality of the revenue forecast included in it. So, let's start with that.

Microsoft's revenue sources are very differentiated by industry. Therefore, building its revenue forecast based on the projections of the respective industries may cause a big mistake.

Source

In such circumstances, I decided to build my revenue forecast for Microsoft based on average analyst expectations for the coming decade:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here is my result:

I believe that Microsoft's revenue with a CAGR of 11% in the next 10 years is an adequate scenario, especially if we take into account that over the previous 10 years Microsoft's revenue was growing at a CAGR of 7.97%.

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Some explanations:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium for the U.S. and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate. The final indicator amounted to 5.90%.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 divided by the debt value for the same years.

I used the current value of the one-year beta coefficient.

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

Microsoft's operating margin will gradually decline from 34% to 28% over the next 10 years. This is a normal scenario for the IT industry where competition tends to increase. The average tax rate will amount to 24%. But I would not rule out an increase in the tax rate in the United States. It depends on the outcome of the election. I assume that CAPEX will remain at the current, relatively high level. This is required by the company's cloud business.

And finally, here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price for Microsoft's shares is $141, offering just 4% downwards.

Bottom line

So, Microsoft's WACC is currently below 6% due to a decrease in bond yields and Beta. Thanks to this, the current price of the company is equal to the balanced one. But, as we understand, the market has become bearish. And in such a situation, Microsoft still needs to fall another 20-30% before we can talk about the strong fundamental resistance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.