'7 Ways To Beat The Market' Meets Virus

In an ongoing series for readers, I have published an extensive series on Seeking Alpha regarding the long-term outperformance generated by factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality. While all of these factors outperform over the course of a business cycle, they garner their outperformance over different parts of the cycle. Below is a stylized version I have used before to show the differences. Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, and Quality tend to outperform in the latter parts of a business cycle. Value, Size, and Equal-Weighting tend to outperform in the early recovery phase. Momentum outperforms mid-cycle.

The market has quickly re-priced the risk of economic recession from a virus-related slowdown. Low Volatility has outperformed in this risk-off environment. Value and Size, which do well in the recovery phase, but poorly in the contraction, have meaningfully underperformed. Below I have tabled the respective returns of each of the strategies for the longest co-terminus dataset available for the underlying indices. At the end of the table, I have included year-to-date returns for 2020 through Friday, March 13th's close. I have also included annualized returns for the full period since year-end 1995, including the recent drawdown.

In the sections below, I am going to discuss the performance of each of the factor tilts in the current market environment, and offer an outlook for what we might expect moving forward. The '7 Ways' are discussed in order of their 2020 performance (from best to worst).

Momentum

With the market down over 15% year-to-date, Momentum (MTUM) is a bit of a surprise winner down just 9.7%. Momentum has a tendency to ride the "hot hand" in markets. As you can see from the table above, the momentum factor strongly outperformed in 1998, 1999, 2007, and again in 2017. These years, of course, preceded the tech bubble correction, the Great Recession, and the more modest sell-off in late 2018. The strategy lagged in 2000-2001 and again in the 2008 crisis.

This year, Momentum has benefited from a nice combination of a tech overweight (27%) and a defensive posture (large utilities overweight; financials underweight; zero energy). Momentum will rebalance again on May 31st. I would expect the tilt towards high quality stocks to increase even further given the market dispersion. For those looking to play a bounce in stocks, notice that Momentum lagged all of the strategies in 2009 as it was positioned up-in-quality prior to the rebound.

Low Volatility

We should expect Low Volatility (SPLV) to win in a sharp downturn, but the strategy has bested the broad market by just 3% thus far this year with high single-day volatility. Low Volatility actually produced gains during the 2000-2002 tech bubble rout and fell just over half as much as the broad market in 2008. Thus far in 2020, Low Volatility has fallen 80% as much as the broad market.

I think part of the issue is the exogenous nature of the shock. In a general economic weakening, higher beta stocks would be experiencing rising volatility, de-selecting them from the strategy that chooses its constituents based on trailing 1-year volatility. Selling has also been extremely broad-based with heightened correlation across equity sectors and broad asset classes. Like Momentum, Low Volatility does not tend to outperform in the recovery. Given its more modest outperformance thus far in the correction, it could still outperform the broad market as dollars come back into the market in higher quality stocks. If we have seen the bottom, the strategy will lag from here, but I am not convinced that is the case.

Quality

The name of this factor would imply outperformance in a downturn, and Quality (SPHQ) has bested the broad market by around 2%. Quality screens for return on equity and financial leverage. More profitable, low leverage firms are outperforming in this downturn. Most of the strategy's outperformance is driven by a tech overweight. Unlike Low Volatility and Momentum, the strategy owns no Utilities, which drove solid performance in those strategies. I prefer Low Volatility and Dividend Growth as quality-tilted strategies that could outperform into a downturn, but understand some investor's preference for hiding out in the tech heavyweights.

Dividend Growth

The Dividend Aristocrats, components of the S&P 500 that have paid increasing dividends for at least 25 years, have outperformed in at least each of the last six down years for the broad stock market. Thus far in 2020, the strategy is lagging by just over 2%. Combining the strategy's Tech underweight and Amazon (AMZN) underweight explains all of the underperformance. The company's on this list were able to increase shareholder payouts through the Great Recession and the Tech Bubble. Most of them will do so again through the twin shocks of the virus-related slowdown and oil crisis.

Equal Weighting

Equal-weighting the S&P 500 constituents (RSP) is underperofrming the capitalization-weighted index by over 6%. This is the largest yearly underperformance for this strategy since 2007 (4%). Prior to that negative differential, the largest previous difference was in the lead-up to the tech bubble. Equal-weighting is a combination of Size (larger weights to the smaller constituents) and Value (contrarian rebalancing that buys the underperforming constituents). For those wanting to take broad exposure to the stock market in this environment, equal-weighting might be a way to play the bounce strategically since it will give you larger exposures to constituents that have thus far lagged.

Size

Small cap stocks (IJR) are outperforming in the downturn as the market re-prices smaller capitalization stocks, which tend to be more economically sensitive. Smaller companies tend to have less resilient balance sheets than larger capitalization companies. There is not a sector allocation driver as roughly 11% of the 13% undperformance by the S&P 600 is largely driven by security-level selection versus the broad index. The small-cap selloff appears to be a "sell first, ask questions later" approach that has hit the sector indiscriminately. Lower volatility and dividend growth strategies in the small cap space have only modestly outperformed the broad small cap indices despite stronger balance sheets. Stock pickers should focus on strong balance sheets to pick future winners in the space.

Value

Unlike the small-cap space, Value (RPV) has decidedly been driven by sector selection. Roughly one-quarter of the 20% underperformance is driven by an Energy overweight. Close to an additional one-quarter of the 20% underperformance is also driven by a large Financials overweight. Within Consumer Discretionary, overweights to brick-and-mortar retail, the automakers, and the cruise lines, and an underweight to Amazon, has contributed nearly another quarter of the total underperformance. Value will remain highly volatile in the near-term. Each day last week featured an absolute move of greater than 5.5% with a 12.8% decline on Thursday and a 10.6% gain on Friday. For those wishing to trade a little more tactically, being long a strategy that should eventually find its footing in the recovery might be interesting. Buying into weakness and selling into strength could produce interesting short-term returns, but volatility will continue to be magnified.

Summary

The return dispersion of the '7 Ways' are generally as one would expect to find in a market environment that has quickly swung from expansion to concerns of a recessionary contraction. In the near-term, I continue to favor up-in-quality, broadly diversified strategies with the exception of Momentum. All 7 of the strategies have still outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the full dataset even as Size and Value have been hammered in recent sessions. Over the coming weeks and months, I will look to increase allocations to Small Caps and Value as the negative impact of the virus-related economic slowdown becomes more certain.

