Intuit: Death And Taxes Are Still A Certainty

While the stock price is overvalued based on its forward sales multiple, it is fairly valued based on forward earnings.

The acquisition of Credit Karma will advance Intuit's goal of becoming a provider of personal financial assistants.

"...in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." - Benjamin Franklin

In this world of uncertainty, it is safe to say that taxes won't be disappearing. Other than death, taxes are the only thing that is guaranteed. Regardless of recession, collapsing oil prices, or zero interest rates, Uncle Sam will still be collecting. That is why I believe that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) may be one of the few safe long-term bets. This company's stock may fall in the short-term, but if its performance in 2008 was any indication, the fall will be much less than the general market.

Intuit has a strong free cash flow margin, and with the potential acquisition of Credit Karma, a future path towards renewed growth. For these reasons, I am giving Intuit a bullish rating.

All Eyes on FY20Q3

Intuit's financial performance primarily comes from the earnings-rich fiscal Q3 because of the consumer segment. This segment contributes close to 50% of the company's EBIT, and 95+% is generated during the U.S. tax season.

In the Q2 2020 quarterly earnings call, the management indicated that:

Through February 7, IRS data shows total e-filed returns are up 0.6%, with self-prepared e-files up 3.5% and assisted e-files down 3.7%. Based on what we are seeing, our share within the DIY category is up year-over-year. We are growing the category and growing our share, which is right where we want to be.

Given that there may be some delayed tax filings due to COVID-19, investors should expect a small reduction in revenue for Q3, but will be recovered later in the year.

Credit Karma Acquisition

Assuming that the acquisition of Credit Karma is approved, this will represent Intuit's largest acquisition at $7.1 billion. I consider this to be an exciting development for Intuit as the merger offers synergy and will help reinvigorate growth. Credit Karma has an annual revenue of $1 billion with revenue growth of 20%. The end goal is to produce a product that will be a personal financial assistant, helping consumers match their financial situation with products such as loans, mortgages, and insurance. It appears to be a win-win situation for both consumers and financial institutions.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Intuit's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 13% + 23% = 36%

Intuit scores marginally below the 40% needed to fulfill the Rule of 40.

Cash Burn

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't fulfill the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

In the case of Intuit, the SG&A expense is 55% of the total revenues. This level of spend is reasonably conservative for a maturing company. I certainly don't consider this level of expense to be a cash burn.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Intuit's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Intuit is situated somewhat above the best-fit line, implying that the company is overvalued based on forward sales multiple.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is overvalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Intuit is fairly valued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Investment Risks

The major concern for Intuit is that the government amended the wording for the IRS Free File Program in December 2019 to eliminate the wording that the IRS will not offer a competing service. Keep in mind that the Free File Program is meant for low- and middle-income taxpayers and there are already suppliers of free tax software, including Intuit, that provide free tax software for this type of taxpayer.

Adverse macroeconomic conditions such as we are now experiencing could negatively impact consumer and small business spending as stated in the Q2 quarterly report:

Challenging economic times could cause potential new customers not to purchase or to delay purchasing our products and services, and could cause our existing customers to discontinue purchasing or delay upgrades of our existing products and services, thereby negatively impacting our revenues and future financial results. Decreased consumer spending levels could also reduce credit and debit card transaction processing volumes causing reductions in our payments revenue.

It should be noted however that Intuit has "historically performed well in economic downturns."

Summary and Conclusions

During this time of extraordinary uncertainty, it is safe to say that in spite of any economic slowdown, we will all be filing income taxes, and so will small businesses. Intuit has historically performed well through recessions and will likely do so in the future. There is a strong possibility that we are about to enter a recession if we have not already done so.

Intuit has strong free cash flow and remarkably has positive GAAP earnings, something of a rarity for software companies. While Intuit comes up just short of fulfilling the Rule of 40, the company is certainly not burning cash, alleviating most of my concern in this regard. In addition, parts of Intuit have some strong growth potential including online ecosystems, the acquisition of Credit Karma and growth outside of the United States that could improve its performance as a growth company.

Intuit stock appears to be overvalued when evaluated based on the forward sales multiple but is fairly based on forward earnings.

Given the current turbulence in the stock market and uncertainty going forward, I believe that Intuit is one of the few stocks that presents a lower risk investment. Therefore, I am giving Intuit a bullish rating.

