For Bonds It's Probably 'Game Over'

The Fed and other major central banks are already pumping large but with diminishing or perhaps eventually even counterproductive results.

Overview

Through the great inflation period of the late 1970s and for about thirty years prior all bonds taken broadly as an asset class were widely considered to be “certificates of confiscation” The portfolio losses were persistent and seemingly endless.

But near the end of 1979 and into 1981 or so, with the late great Paul Volcker’s guidance, the lengthy confiscation period ended (with double digit rates on Treasuries and bills) and a new giant bond bull market was born. This has now stretched to about forty years and an entire generation or two no longer has had any experience with such a bitter bond environment.

Now we are facing a period of deflation and bond bulls are everywhere -- with many looking toward US governments going to yields of zero or below as the Fed, in presumed efforts to stave off recession, has as of this weekend already gone “nuclear”. After all, the bond world outside the US is already filled with an estimated $17 trillion of below zero issues.

In light of the deflationary action in equities and probably in anticipation of an economic dive going into a dive in 2021-22, the widespread bullishness on bonds is entirely understandable,

But in my opinion, it is probably wrong.

The Reasons Why

First and foremost, negative interest rates are a pricing distortion that hides risk. At below zero, the owner of cash in effect pays a “storage fee.” As such, it cannot stimulate economic growth because it right away diminishes discretionary income.

It also hides risk because when you pay the bank or government issuer to store your cash for five, ten, or even twenty years -- do you know if the bank or government entity will even exist by the end of the term? If not, too bad! You took a mostly hidden risk of not getting any of the stored money returned but didn’t get paid for it.

Next, it has now been a few years since zero or below-zero rates (ZIRP and NIRP) have been around. Academic economic studies are not clear on the total effects and impacts, but by and large, there’s a sense that ZIRPs and NIRPs are unhelpful if not outright destructive. With these policies, pension funds and banks are unable to earn returns sufficient to fulfill benefits promised. People stop spending and they also have less to spend, thus depressing instead of stimulating economic growth and saving and investment is discouraged.

A further result is that credit is channeled to the safest borrowers at the expense of newer and more innovative but riskier enterprises that ultimately have the potential to expand productivity and employment. Moverover, once below zero, it’s almost impossible to return to positive rates without creating massive bond market losses for investors.

The last important point is that these policies as applied in many already debt-ridden countries have not to any major degree so far proven to be stimulative Even before the China virus spread around the globe, economies with ZIRP or NIRP were edging near recessions. Thus, the Fed and other central banks can go “nuclear” with QE4, 5…etc policy approaches, but why would the expected outcome be any different than it already has been? The Friedman/Bernanke “helicopter” money approach is not necessarily wrong if it is joined with fiscal remedies but it will take time to work it’s way into helping smaller revenue-starved businesses and individuals unable to earn enough to pay their bills and teetering towards bankruptcy..

Fiscal and Default Effects Too

In addition, even with both monetary and fiscal policy initiatives such as these, and with price deflation, the federal budget deficit will soar. Health care costs and entitlements are obviously a campaign issue, but eventually long-ignored and delayed infrastructure costs must be incurred if the country is to grow and prosper over the long term.

So on top of the current $1 trillion annual deficits and the $22 trillion of debt, there will likely be another major layer added to this already massive pile. And if rates in the US go too low, i.e., to minus, foreign money will no longer be as enthusiastic as now in buying US government securities. It seems probable that under such circumstances, China, Japan, and other large buyers will retreat just as the fiscal spending-related borrowing in the US ratchets much higher. A flood of new bonds offered to fewer and relatively less interested buyers can and will likely only lead to higher interest rates.

Then, finally, there is the uncomfortable likelihood that in a downward pointing economy government, consumer, and bank defaults and the perceived risks of defaults increase. In this, it’s informative to look back at the Great Depression of the 1930s, when deflation was dominant…many bond yields rose! That’s because the entire business environment was enveloped by and ensnared by counterparty risks and failures. It doesn’t necessarily apply to the US right now, but economic history – even as far back as Caesar’s ancient Rome -- is strewn with instances in which bond investors lost all.

To my way of thinking, the long bond market rally of nearly forty years (see chart of 10-year treasuries below) is – despite deflation tendencies and ZIRPs -- coming to an end: Yields will soon be rising again. That’s because if the economy tanks and recession is at hand, so is the increased risk of defaults.

10-year treasury yields (monthly 1962 to March 2020) drop toward zero in a parabolic/exponential move typical of bubbles.

And were the economy to dodge this fate and start to grow again via fiscal spending priorities, the need for a new tranche of supply relative to demand (even if some foreign buying resumes) will be obvious. The good news: Policy makers will likely be able to at least in part refinance the current higher-rate mountain of debt at these low rates and thereby enhance eventual prospects for better long term growth.

The last year in particular has for bonds very much resembled a major price bubble, with the recent virus-inspired and safe-haven buying of bonds effectively turning into a parabolic/exponential yield-chasing melt-up or stampede. Such bubbles (see my Financial Market Bubbles & Crashes, 2nd ed) can be sustained and expanded for a very long time, but there comes a point at which they all collapse.

That time is probably starting around now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.