Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - March 15, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

The one bright spark in the merger arbitrage space this week was Cypress Semiconductor. Although this was more to do with rectifying speculation from the previous week that CFIUS members were poised to recommend blocking the deal with Infinion. Unsubstantiated reports of this kind can be extremely damaging in normal circumstances but in times of market turmoil such as these, they can be ruinous. After the market close on Monday CY filed paperwork stating CFIUS clearance had been granted and the deal was to proceed towards closing. The stock rose 41.17% to close at $23.11 against an offer price of $23.85 from Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY). This leaves the simple spread at 3.20%.

These events show that regardless of how much research or analysis is completed on a particular deal, misleading information, and an overreaction to that information can prove disastrous to an investment. In market environments such as these, the effect is magnified. The initial report quoted unnamed sources and Cypress itself had not commented. However, as many traders will attest, selling first reduces the risk of being caught out and holding a falling stock. Which of course exaggerates the decline. For those not in a position to take advantage of a sufficient reaction time, common sense will have to suffice.

Firstly, could a possible decline in the stock, warranted or otherwise, force the trader to make an unexpected trade? That is, would the decline invoke a margin call? or require the reduction of the position. The point is, traders often forget that when a takeover stock moves down, it often does so rapidly. Complacency often creeps into portfolios and leverage increases as a result. Traders then find themselves at the mercy of unexpected events and forced out of a position such as Cypress Semiconductors at the exact time when they could have been taking advantage of a buying opportunity.

Secondly, is the trader capable of making a reasonable and balanced decision based on the new set of events? That is, Cypress dropped in value close to where we (Merger Arbitrage Limited) were calculating the floor price (see last week's article). What is the marginal risk of continuing to hold this stock in your portfolio at this level? Many investors would have been forced out of their positions or sold in panic following last week’s news. If this is the case, we suggest traders review their merger arbitrage trading strategy to accommodate the risk that can be thrown upon us from the other side of the fence.

Unfortunately, despite our analysis last week, we were unable to enter a position in Cypress at those lower levels. Following the rise, and in light of current market conditions it is unlikely we shall enter a position in the near future.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin suffered yet another worst decline in its history, now for the third week running! Eat-in restaurants were again sold heavily as the economic effects of the spread of the coronavirus began to take hold. There was little deal news however with the only official announcement being the appointment of Kristi Belhumeur as Chief Accounting Officer. At one stage during the broad recovery on Friday the stock plummeted new depths to trade at $7.75 before embarking on a rally. By the end of the week, RRGB had closed down $9.33 at $9.17 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. A fall of 50.43% leaving the simple spread at a whopping 336.21%. As can be imagined, we are not actively trading this stock at these levels. We will hold our position although we expect further volatility in this sector.

The broader market had yet another volatile week as authorities in the U.S. took measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus on domestic soil. Following the declaration by the WHO that the coronavirus is a global pandemic, markets have officially entered bear territory. Despite additional liquidity being put into the financial system, it still remains to be seen how detrimental the virus will be to the global economy. Even after Fridays near 10% rise, during an extremely volatile week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 9.46%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), remained constant during the first half of the week but succumbed to the sell off on Thursday. At one point during the day the ETF dipped below $28, it lowest value for almost 4 years. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a loss of 6.45%.

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 14 declines against 5 advances this week with 1 non-mover. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com fell by 3.41% and the dispersion of returns was 15.77%. This is significantly above any levels ever experienced in this metric using both the 3-month medium-term and long-term look back periods. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributable to the significant decline in RRGB despite the rebound in performance by CY.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 25.95%. This is almost double last week's figure of 13.38% and continues a violent explosion in merger arbitrage spreads. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

