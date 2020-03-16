Adobe: A Rock-Solid Business For Uncertain Times

With shares off ~15% from recent all-time highs despite being a safe, predictable business, it's a good time to invest in Adobe.

The company also has plenty of balance sheet liquidity with ~$4.2 billion in cash to weather any near-term cash shortages.

Despite being an "old" software company, Adobe is still growing revenue at ~20% y/y.

Adobe's completed transition into becoming a subscription-focused company will serve it well during the coronavirus scare, providing it a steady stream of recurring revenues.

Amid the market meltdown over the past week, investors should look to buy stocks in one of two categories:

Beaten-down value names that have been unfairly punished by the coronavirus scare, and with a large potential to snap back when the market rebounds

Safe, high-quality businesses that probably aren't down as much as the rest of the market, but offers tremendous quality and reliability should the coronavirus situation drag on longer than expected

Adobe (ADBE), in my view, falls into that latter bucket. The software publisher best known for products like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Acrobat has long been one of the most solid names in the sector, having weathered countless other crises since its founding in 1982.

Make no mistake - the general market downturn has affected Adobe shares as well. But the stock is relatively sheltered compared to the broader market, having lost ~25% from its all-time highs near $390 relative to an S&P 500 that has shed 20%.

It's a good time, in my view, for investors to pick up shares of Adobe at a discount and to bank on the stock's relative safety to weather the downturn.

Being a subscription company helps to offset any coronavirus uncertainty

A few years back, Adobe embarked upon a massive overhaul of its business to become a pure subscription-based company. Instead of selling license packages for its suite of products, Adobe started charging its customers via annual and monthly subscription fees. While this had the impact of lowering revenues in the near term and splitting payments over a long time horizon, we can see one of the biggest positives of that decision during uncertain times such as today.

Adobe's impact from the coronavirus isn't zero - there are certainly some Adobe resellers whose businesses will be impacted by new customers' willingness to invest in software products during a macroeconomic crunch. But on the whole, Adobe's large stable of existing customers remains on solid ground.

In a shareholder letter that accompanied Adobe's fourth-quarter results, Adobe wrote as follows:

We are fortunate that the company’s revenue and earnings are relatively predictable as a result of our move to a subscription-based business model. We have seen little to no impact on Adobe.com for Creative Cloud and Document Cloud demand thus far and will continue to acquire and engage customers digitally. In my conversations with business leaders across the globe, it is evident that investments in digital will continue to be critical but dealing with the implications of COVID-19 is theimmediate priority. As a result, we expect some enterprises will delay bookings, postpone services implementation and reduce expenses. We will be using Adobe digital solutions to mitigate impact and to engage with our customers. While the situation is concerning and there is tremendous uncertainty, the long-term fundamentals of our business remain undiminished."

We note as well that Adobe's guidance for the second quarter calls for 16% overall y/y revenue growth, with 19% y/y growth in the core Digital Media segment (which provides roughly two-thirds of Adobe's overall revenues). And despite a general fear that the coronavirus would halt or severely slow down new business, Adobe still expects to sign on $385 million of net-new ARR (about 5% of FY19's total digital media revenue of $7.7 billion) in the quarter.

Figure 1. Adobe guidance Source: Adobe Q1 earnings release

Strong Q1 results

There's a lot to like about Adobe's most recent results, even if doesn't yet give us a clue on the impacts of the coronavirus. See the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Adobe 1Q20 results Source: Adobe Q1 earnings release

Revenues grew 19% y/y to $3.09 billion in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations for $3.05 billion (+17% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin. Subscription revenues saw even faster 23% y/y growth to $2.83 billion, and made up a whopping 91% mix of Adobe's overall revenues.

If we assume the impact of the coronavirus is slight, and even bake in a point of natural quarter-over-quarter deceleration - we'd think that Adobe's 16% y/y growth forecast for Q2 is rather conservative.

Adobe's finance chief, John Murphy, also called out that mobile app subscriptions are contributing greatly to Adobe's growth, especially across Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Stock. Other Adobe initiatives like Document Cloud, which is industry leader Docusign's (DOCU) most significant competitor, also continues to perform well.

We note as well that Adobe drove tremendous growth on the earnings front, showing us exactly how lucrative fully mature subscription software companies can be. Operating income jumped 35% y/y to $937 million, while GAAP EPS grew 43% y/y to $1.98. Pro forma EPS of $2.27, meanwhile, beat out Wall Street's expectations of $2.23 and grew 33% y/y.

Rock-solid balance sheet

Another positive to be said about Adobe is its cash-rich balance sheet, plus its incredible ability to generate gobs of operating cash flows each quarter.

Companies across the U.S. have been instructed to draw down their credit lines to preserve their liquidity in the face of any macroeconomic slowdowns prompted by the coronavirus. Adobe, on the other hand, is already cash-rich. Its most recent balance sheet, shown below, carries $4.2 billion of cash:

Figure 3. Adobe 1Q20 balance sheet Source: Adobe Q1 earnings release

We note as well that Adobe generated a stunning $1.32 billion in operating cash flows in Q1 alone, up 31% y/y. Adobe's strong balance sheet position and the fact that its subscription business continues to throw off huge cash streams gives us a lot of comfort that Adobe is well-equipped to weather any near-term disruptions.

Key takeaways

Investors' flight to quality is likely what has kept Adobe shares from losing as much as its counterparts in the software sector - but still, the fact that Adobe offers a combination of growth and safety while trading at ~25% off highs makes it a compelling buy case for your shopping list during the current bear market reversal. Continue monitoring the stock's moves for an entry pint over the next several weeks.

