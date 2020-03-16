My 20/20 Vision For The Year 2020 - Update 3

Readers will see the potential merits of owning dividend stocks in what currently is one of the sharpest declines seen in the market over many decades.

In November 2019, I had become very concerned about the massive upward movement that was occurring in the stock market. At this point, I decided it was time to look at reallocating and adjusting my positions in the market. I simply thought there would be a "correction" in the market. Just a correction, not a depression! With this article, I will offer my #3 update related to the conclusion of the February results for my portfolio.

The nomenclature we apply to the investing industry is very interesting. When a major stock index, like the DJIA, retracts by 10%, we call this event a correction from a Bull Market. Using the same DJIA index and the index declines by 20% or more, we call this entry point the start of a Bear Market. Since 1974, if one is counting, we have had 22 market corrections during the interim. However, during these 46 years, we have had only four (4) of these corrections turning into a Bear Market. Looking at the period of early 1966 and through December 2019, the average duration of a Bull Market has been 2,300 days or a little over six (6) years. On the other end of the spectrum, we find the average duration of a Bear Market is 512 days or 1.4 years. The good news is the average return in a Bull Market is about 220% and the average loss in a Bear Market is about 40%.

My original premise for this readjustment and reallocation I sought for my investments in 2020 was merely a correction in the market. However, if I had paid heed to the market having been basically on a straight-line increase for nearly 10 years, I should have noted we were due a 20% decline and entered into a Bear Market. The first warning in 2020 was the last day of trading for January when the DJIA dropped by 600 points to 28,256. Then, when the market opened on Monday, the buyers came in and the market had a bounce back from the 600-point drubbing. And it continued to rebound as if nothing had happened to change the long-term trend to higher levels. It only took twelve (12) days for the DJIA hitting the historical high for the index - 29,568.

February has ended, and we are now into March. My guess is not many of us anticipated what we have seen over the last thirty or so days of market activity. I sure didn't! For the first two months of my new portfolio, I was extremely happy with the results in the market appreciation of the individual stocks and the nice dividend income I had received. With this February update - the 3rd update, I can only say that I'm glad my cash account generated by my dividends has eased my pain by a few levels of suffering. But the fact being, my overall portfolio has turned negative. The only redeeming benefit has been the fact my dividends and my portfolio stocks pay an ample dividend, the downward movement hasn't been in a locked-step trend comparable to the overall market's performance.

The 2008 Bear Market, it took about 240 days for this status to change from a Bull Market. The current flip to a Bear Market has taken place in less than a month.

But before showing the results for February, let me update new readers about the background of my portfolio and these monthly updates.

The following list reflects actual dividend-paying stocks that I hold in my personal portfolio: Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), Blueknight Energy Partners - PFD Units (BKEPP), BlackRock Income Trust (BKT), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), Dodge & Cox Income Fund (DODIX), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN), PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), and Exxon (XOM).

Based on this list of dividend income-generating positions, with this article, I wish to outline how they will make up the core position in my personal portfolio for the coming year. You might say this article is - My 20/20 Vision for the Year 2020.

During the final month of 2019, a year where we have seen the DJIA average hit historical highs. The DJIA closed at 23,346.24 on January 2, 2019. The last day of trading for November 2019, the DJIA closed at 28,051.41 for a YTD gain of 4,705.17 or a 20.15% YTD gain. The S&P 500 also had a spectacular performance for the same period. Starting the year at 2,506.85, it closed on November 29 at 3,140.98. This represents a YTD gain of 634.13 or an impressive increase of 25.29%.

It's hard to bet against such strong indicators as the Dow and the S&P have shown over recent years. However, history has shown that at some point, the joy of being long stocks will come to an end - and often, it will be a sudden surprise as to the severity of the correction that will ensue.

In recent weeks, I've been making decisions for how I'm preparing my portfolio for the 2020 investment opportunities. Being retired and supplementing my retirement and lifestyle with my investments, I'm reducing my stake in common stocks that aren't dividend producers.

Readers should note:

My actual ownership levels and amount invested in each position varies.

My ownership period goes back for nearly twenty years to as recently as one year for the respective stocks.

For some of the stocks, I use their reinvestment option to increase my position in the stock. Hannon Armstrong is one such example.

Such investments can experience a decline in one's initial investment capital.

My goal is that by spreading my investments over a wide variety of dividend-paying stocks, my overall capital investment will grow, and my cash position will reflect a nice increase for 2020.

Readers should note that I'm not recommending any of the stocks in this portfolio. I own each of the stocks mentioned, other than OXY. My intent is for readers to construct their own portfolio using their personal criteria for their due diligence. My criteria and time frame for holding each of these stocks could change how others should perceive the current status of the stock. My article's purpose is to show the potential for owning dividend-paying stocks.

The chart reflects the following salient points for tracking.

I will start with a fictive portfolio holding $100,000.00 that is spread equally over the ten positions in my real personal account.

The starting price is the close of trading on November 29, 2019.

Then, the current annual dividend is shown.

The current annual yield percentage.

The number of shares that are held for the fictive account.

I, normally, round the actual numbers to the lower dollar level for simplicity and ease in showing my data results.

Dividend Tracking Chart Based on $10,000.00 Invested in Each Stock:(11/29/19) PRICE Valuation Shares Dividend $Value Net Value BBDC 11/29/2019 $10.41 961 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $10.28 $9,879.00 $0.15 $144.15 $10,023.00 1/31/2020 $10.30 $9,898.00 $10,042.00 2/29/2020 $9.44 $9,071 $9,215.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $144.00 BKCC 11/29/2019 $4.95 2020 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $4.97 $10,039.00 $10,039.00 1/31/2020 $4.98 $10,059.00 $0.14 $282.80 $10,341.00 2/29/2020 $4.50 $9,090.00 $9,372.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $282.00 BKEPP 11/29/2019 $5.18 1930 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $5.39 $10,402.00 $10,402.00 1/31/2020 $5.40 $10,422.00 $10,422.00 2/29/2020 $5.09 $9,824.00 $0.18 $345.00 $10,168.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $345.00 BKT 11/29/2019 $6.02 1661 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $6.05 $10,049.00 $0.03 $56.47 $10,105.00 1/31/2020 $6.09 $10,115.00 $0.03 $56.47 $10,227.00 2/29/2020 $6.01 $9,982.00 $0.03 $56.47 $10,150.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $168.00 BDJ 11/29/2019 $9.61 1041 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $9.92 $10,326.00 *$0.221 $230.00 $10,556.00 1/31/2020 $9.40 $9,785.00 $0.05 $52.05 $10,067.00 2/29/2020 $8.25 $8,598.00 $0.05 $52.05 $8,932.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $334.00 DODIX 11/29/2019 $14.17 710 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $14.03 $9,961.00 *$0.182 $129.22 $10,090.00 1/31/2020 $14.25 $10,117.00 $10,246.00 2/29/2020 $14.37 $10,202.00 $10,331.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $129.00 HASI 11/29/2019 $29.36 341 $10,000.00 12/31/2020 $32.18 $10,977.00 $10,973.00 1/31/2020 $34.09 $11,624.00 $0.34 $114.23 $11,087.00 2/29/2020 $33.95 $11,576.00 $11,691.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $114.00 HRZN 11/29/2019 $12.49 801 $10,000.00 12/31/2019 $12.93 $10,356.00 $0.10 $80.10 $10,436.00 1/31/2020 $12.72 $10,188.00 $0.10 $80.10 $10,348.00 2/29/2020 $10.84 $8,682.00 $0.10 $80.10 $8,922.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $240.00 PTY 11/29/2019 $18.55 539 $10,000.00 12/31/2020 $19.00 $10,241.00 *$0.16 $86.24 $10,327.00 1/31/2020 $19.57 $10,548.00 $0.13 $70.07 $10,704.00 2/29/2020 $16.42 $8,850.00 $0.13 $70.00 $9,076.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $226.00 XOM 11/29/2019 $68.13 147 $10,000.00 12/31/2020 $69.78 $10,257.00 $0.87 $127.89 $10,384.00 1/31/2020 $62.12 $9,131.00 $9,258.00 2/29/2020 $51.44 $7,561.00 $7,688.00 3/31/2020 4/30/2020 5/31/2020 6/30/2020 7/31/2020 8/31/2020 9/30/2020 10/31/2020 11/30/2020 12/31/2020 Cum.Div. $127.00 12/31/2019 Capital+- $102,487.00 %+- 2.49% 1/31/2020 Capita+- $102,742.00 %+- 2.74% 2/29/2020 Capital+- $93,436.00 %+- -6.56% Cumulative Valuation of Portfolio: %+- 12/31/2019 Capital+- $102,487.00 2.49% Dec.Div. $852 Cur.Val. $103,341.00 3.34% 1/31/2020 Capital+- $102,742.00 2.74% Jan.Div. $654.00 Cum.Div. $1,506.00 Net.Val $104,248 4.24% 2/29/2020 Capital+- $93,436.00 -6.56% Feb.Div. $603.00 Cum.Div. $2,109.00 Net.Val. $95,545.00 -4.46%

Interim Update of Portfolio:

As indicated in the original article and the two previous monthly updates, the concerns expressed in why I was creating this dividend driven portfolio, we saw no abatement of the market's upward trend. But now with the third month (February) in the books, the below data reflects the upward trend was hit with a sudden drop in the overall market that nearly took us out of the Bull Market (based on 10% drop) ranking. The closing DJIA for February, as shown in the next chart, we came within about one half of a percentage point from exiting the Bull Market criteria.

Interim Movement in the DJIA: DJIA % +/- 11/29/2019 28,051 12/31/2019 28,538 1.70% 1/31/2020 28,256 0.73% 2/29/2020 25,409 Minus (9.4%)

As reflected by the charts above showing the individual stock's performance, from the previous month where there was a preponderance of stocks showing the initial capital investment had grown, we now see that only two of the stocks are still sporting a capital gain. We also see a negative result of 6.56% for the stocks. The good news, this negative performance was partially offset by the superb accumulation of dividends for the three months, where the negative 6.56% was cut to only a loss of 4.46% cumulative performance. When you compare the performance to the DJIA, we see the February results for the DJIA has been a drop of 9.4% for the DJIA, and the portfolio is only down by 4.46%. I realize this isn't an apple-to-apple comparison, but it does confirm that dividends can offset how the overall market is doing.

Now that we have all 10 of the portfolio stocks having paid a dividend, assuming we don't see any massive cuts in the dividends now being me can project the "potential" dividend for the full year. This also gives us some idea of how the capital gain or loss levels can impact the final 2020 performance. Now that we are half-way through March, the collective group of portfolio stocks has a net decline of 19.83% - a tad below the 20% criteria for identifying the economy being in a Depression designation. Assuming we hold the current levels and then figure the full-year dividend will throw off at least $8,000.00, we "could" see a net valuation for the portfolio being about $101,000.00. ($93,436.00 + $8,000.00 =$101,436.00) But in full candor, I've never seen the volume and uniqueness of the crosswinds that are whipping our economy and political divide at the same time.

The nearly 2,000-point gain in the DJIA last Friday was a nice and appreciated event. Hearing the increase in coronavirus patients in China has leveled off and maybe declined - this is welcome news. But on the other side of this equation is that two weeks ago, the number of cases here in the US was in the 400 level. Now, it appears we now have approximately 3,250 cases (3/15/2020). But due to the lack of testing large numbers, what will the number be when we actually start getting the citizens tested?

The portfolio through February had three stocks showing a capital gain - DODIX, HASI, and HRZN.

Now that we are half-way through March, all ten of the stocks are reflecting a capital loss.

XOM, since the portfolio was created, has lost 44% of its valuation. Translating this to the total market capitalization, and we are talking about billions being wiped off the books. I can only be thankful, I don't own Occidental (OXY) - their loss of capital and massive cut in their dividend probably has their shareholders in a real quandary.

HRZN had a fantastic financial report and they declared a special dividend of $0.05 payable in April. From a nice increase in capital gains, the stock is now down 13%, where the 13% gain on Friday helped alleviate the massive drop it has experienced in recent weeks.

HASI had a positive financial report, and it had been sporting the best capital gain for the first two months - currently, it has turned this gain into a loss of 15% - an interim high of nearly $40.00 to the current $25.00 level.

When I warned in earlier updates about the impact the coronavirus might have on the hotel industry, the airlines, and cruise industry, I had no idea the magnitude of the disruption that has taken place in these three market segments. I just saw the weekend box office (3/13-3/15) results dropped below the result from two decades of such reporting.

Good luck with your future investing decisions! Hope and pray the current events impacting the world and our communities will be resolved in the near future!

