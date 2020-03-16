First American Financial: Great Total Return And Five Year Dividend Growth Rate Of 14%

First American Financial one-year forward CAGR of 8% is good and will give you growth as the United States population and housing sector grow with the low-interest rates.

First American Financial Has increased its dividend for 10 of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 3.1%, which is above average.

First American Financial (FAF) is a buy for the dividend growth and total return investor providing financial services to the real estate sector. FAF has sound management and has continued to grow its business by using its cash to expand by adding to its existing locations and also increasing its closing capabilities with the buy of bolt-on companies. First American Financial is being reviewed for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The dividend was increased in March 2020 to $0.44/Qtr. or a 4.8% increase from the previous dividend of $0.42/Qtr.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, First American Financial has a good chart going up and to the right for 2016- 2020 YTD in a bumpy pattern, with the recent correction down. First American Financial is underpriced and is on sale at the present price due to the present correction.

First American Financial is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a crucial parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. First American Financial beats against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great First American Financial total return of 109.82% compared to the Dow base of 29.20% makes First American Financial a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,300 today. This gain makes First American Financial an excellent investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow and needs more of the company's services as the housing sector grows with lower interest rates.

Dow's 51 Month total return baseline is 29.20%

Company name 51 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage First American Financial 109.82% 80.62% 3.1%

First American Financial does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. First American Financial has an above-average dividend yield of 3.10% and has had increases for ten years, making First American Financial the right choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in March 2020 for an increase from $0.42/Qtr to $0.44/Qtr or a 4.8% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 32%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by developing new additions to the company's services and adding new investment properties.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 8% exceeds my guideline requirement. This tremendous future growth for First American Financial can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the United States real estate sector but may be mitigated by the coronavirus short term.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. First American Financial fails this guideline but is getting close. First American Financial is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $7.481 billion. First American Financial 2020 projected cash flow at $500 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth each year. Companies like First American Financial have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. First American Financial S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a calculated target price to $70, passing the guideline. First American Financial's price is below this target by 30%. First American Financial is below the target price at present and has a low forward PE of 13, making First American Financial a good buy at this entry point. Considering the potential growth and stability of the company, if you are a long-term investor that wants good increasing future total return growth, you may want to look at this company. Take advantage of the correction and buy a good business at a nice discount.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole Company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is secure, and the above-average dividend yearly yield has grown at a high rate over the past five years, making First American Financial a great business to own for the growth and the long-term income investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes First American Financial interesting is the long-term demand for real estate-related services. The low present interest rates should give FAF a real increase in the real estate transaction and insurance business

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on February 13, 2020, First American Financial reported earnings that beat expected by $0.33 at $1.80, compared to last year at $1.27. Total revenue was higher at $1.73 billion more than a year ago by 21.98% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $70 million. This was a great report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out May 2020 and is expected to be $1.00 compared to last year at $0.74 a strong increase.

Company Business

First American Financial is one of the largest real estate financial service companies in the United States.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The company operates through the title insurance and services segment and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing, and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The title insurance and services segment also provides products, services, and solutions involving the use of property-related data, including data derived from its database, which are designed to manage risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions. The specialty insurance segment issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism, and other types of property damage.

From the 4th quarters earns call are a few highlights that show the great growth and opportunities that are the future of First American Financial.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share were $1.97 or $1.80, excluding net realized investment gains. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was up 41% compared to last year.

Lower mortgage rates drove improved performance in their refinance and purchase business. Refinance revenue was up 153% in the fourth quarter, and their purchase revenue increased by 8%.

The commercial business delivered record revenues up 3% from the prior year.

The Title Insurance segment posted a pretax margin of 17.8% or 16.8%, excluding net realized investment gains.

The Specialty Insurance segment, our home warranty business continues to deliver strong returns driven by growth in the real estate and direct-to-consumer channels combined with lower loss rates.

The property and casualty business improved this quarter benefited from lower claims severity and lower wildfire-related claims.

They are optimistic about market conditions in 2020 and the company's ability to continue to deliver strong financial results.

The dividend was increased by 5% in March 2020.

The purchase of Docutech, a highly respected leader in the document technology solution industry, reflects the ongoing commitment to invest and grow the company's core business.

This shows the growth in the 4th quarter that can continue going forward with an increase in top and bottom lines. First American Financial has good growth and will continue as the United States population grows with the need for more integrated real estate services. The growth is being driven by the lower interest rates, which may be balanced by a slowing economy because of the coronavirus.

Conclusions

First American Financial is an investment choice for the total return investor with fantastic total return, good dividend growth, and has a low PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider FAF for the portfolio because of the great total return and dividend growth whenever cash is available. Long term investors may want to consider this good business and buy the company during this market correction.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 9.3% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.3% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.0% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 8.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 12% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last ten months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From previous news on Boeing, is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to date by 0.7%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 18.8% for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, MO, DIS, V, OHI, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.