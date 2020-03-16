Casey's General Stores: A Port In The Coronavirus Storm

C-store operator and fuel retailer Casey's General Stores (CASY) has had a very good 2020 thus far. Its share price is in the green, albeit slightly, on a YTD basis. Furthermore, it has outperformed the S&P 500 index by more than 18% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) by almost 50% over the same period (see figure). Its investors have been largely unfazed by the market's growing fears over the impacts that the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have on the transportation sector, although that began to change last week as a growing number of U.S. institutions began to implement social distancing protocols.

Data by YCharts

The strong performance of Casey's in recent months can be attributed to the unique position that it occupies within the energy sector. The company offers far more than just fuel at its retail outlets; it also produces almost 40% of its revenue and 75% of its gross profit (based on the last three quarters) from its Grocery & Other Merchandise [GOM] and Prepared Food & Fountain [PFF] segments. Its locations are considered by many Midwesterners to be "one-stop shops" where they can purchase gasoline, groceries, soft drinks, and even pizza slices without needing to make a trip to the local supermarket.

The company's expansion into the higher-margin grocery and prepared food sectors has already delivered handsome returns, causing its share price to vastly outperform the S&P 500 index over the last decade (see figure). Of possibly greater importance to today's investors, though, this emphasis on non-fuel operations can be expected to insulate Casey's from many of the COVID-19 impacts that are currently wreaking havoc on share prices in the petroleum and refined fuels sectors.

Data by YCharts

The company's most recent earnings report that was released last week illustrates why. Casey's reported FQ3 revenue growth of 9.8% YoY to $2.25 billion (missing the consensus by only $30 million) despite what management called "a challenging demand environment." Higher average fuel prices in the latest quarter (see figure) caused the same-store fuel sales volume to decline by 2% in the last quarter on a YoY basis. That said, the total fuel sales volume increased by 3.3% over the same period due to the continued expansion of its total store count. The average fuel margin also remained relatively strong (albeit weaker on a YoY basis) at $0.217/gallon and this, combined with the increased sales volumes, enabling the company's fuels segment to increase its gross profit by 1.4% YoY.

Data by YCharts

The real gains, though, came from the company's non-fuel segments. The GOM segment's same-store sales increased by 3.5% YoY despite the presence of higher fuel prices (consumers frequently respond to higher costs at the pump by spending less on non-fuel merchandise). Likewise, the PFF segment's same-store sales increased by 2.8% YoY. This growth reflects the company's improving ability to drive traffic to its stores that is not reliant on fuel sales; whereas many fuel retailers use fuel sales to support non-fuel merchandise sales, customers are increasingly going to Casey's for the non-fuel merchandise itself. Gross profit unsurprisingly increased as well, with the GOM segment reporting a 10.5% YoY increase and the PFF segment reporting a 3.8% YoY increase.

FQ3 was not without headwinds. Casey's reported a 10.5% YoY increase to its consolidated operating expense that was driven in part by higher credit card fees, although the primary cause was the company's growing store count. Excluding those two factors, the operating expense increase was largely in line with inflation (or 3.3% on a 2-year stacked basis). Diluted GAAP EPS declined from $1.14 in FQ3 2019 to $0.91 in the latest quarter, but still surpassed the analyst consensus by $0.02. More important than the beat was the fact that much of the YoY decline was attributable to the company's growing number of stores rather than any serious operational challenges.

Given these results, then, it was not surprising that management used the earnings report to reaffirm its earlier guidance for a continued decline to same-store fuel sales but continued increases to same-store sales in its other two segments. Notably, these comments were made at the beginning of the week, prior to the rapid implementation of "social distancing" that began across the U.S. on Wednesday, March 11, but after many economic forecasts (including the financial markets) had been revised lower in response to rising COVID-19 fears.

This is not to say that Casey's will be unaffected by the pandemic, especially if Midwesterners respond in the same manner that coastal Americans already have by limiting even domestic travel. These impacts will be both positive and negative for the company's earnings, however. First, management noted during the FQ3 earnings call that its same-store fuel sales volume in February (the first month of its FQ4) was already trending higher than expected, even after accounting for the presence of an additional day in the month. Fuel retailers generally benefit when fuel prices decline since consumers react by driving more and spending additional dollars on non-fuel merchandise; margins for both products usually rise in response as well. The prices of gasoline and diesel fuel have declined by 20% and 31% in 2020 to date (see figure) as crude prices have collapsed, and this can be expected to temporarily boost both sales volumes and margins for Casey's.

Data by YCharts

The longer-term impact will depend on how long social distancing measures remain in place. The cancellation or shutdown of popular vacation events and destinations such as the NCAA basketball tourneys, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the like can be expected to reduce fuel consumption by consumers. The actual impact on fuel demand will depend on the severity and duration of society's response to COVID-19. That said, Casey's also offers two important advantages here as well. First, it primarily operates in the Midwest, which has a lower population density than on the coasts, and many of its stores operate in very rural communities that will likely be among the last in the country to experience community transmission (if at all). Second, whereas consumers in outbreak communities will likely avoid supermarkets and especially hypermarkets, as evidenced by recent preparation panic-buying across the U.S., retail locations with smaller footprints such as Casey's could be viewed more favorably by crowd-averse shoppers.

The primary drawback to Casey's shares at this point is their high EV/EBITDA ratio, which is near multi-year highs on both trailing and forward bases (see figure). Buying overvalued shares during the onset of what could potentially be a reduced-demand situation can result in large losses (as other energy sector investors have discovered in recent weeks). Casey's, in other words, does not provide investors with a margin of safety in the form of undervalued shares. That said, investors should consider the company's strengths relative to the rest of the energy sector, especially if its share price were to undergo a substantial decline in the coming weeks.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.