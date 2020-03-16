The Merchant Refining Sector Experiences Severe Pandemic-Induced Whiplash

While all merchant refiners are exposed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not equally exposed to the supply disruptions that would result from sustained low crude prices.

The merchant refining sector was characterized by an unprecedented level of volatility last week. Notable names such as CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and PBF Energy (PBF) had all seen their share prices fall by 61% or more by Thursday, March 12 (see figure); only Valero Energy (VLO), with its more diversified operations, had failed to reach this threshold, and even it had lost more than half of its market cap over the same period. Losses were steep even compared to the S&P 500 index, which had fallen sharply over the same period. Many merchant refiners' share prices approached lows not seen since crude prices last collapsed in early 2016.

Equally astounding was the rally that then occurred in the same names in a matter of minutes near the close of trading on Friday, March 13 (see figure). Only Marathon Petroleum failed to achieve a double-digit daily gain, while CVR Energy and PBF Energy shot ahead of the group to achieve daily gains of 36% and 48%, respectively. While merchant refiners' share prices remain deeply in the red for 2020 to date, Friday afternoon's reversal was notable for its unprecedented speed as much as for its magnitude.

The immediate cause of these wild swings is the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread "social distancing" that Americans are undertaking in response. The cancellation or shutdown of major vacation destinations and events for periods of an unknown duration, but possibly months, will substantially reduce demand for refined products such as gasoline and jet fuel in late Q1 and early Q2. A growing number of major employers are likewise requiring their non-essential U.S. employees to work from home or engage in other steps to reduce the amount of commuting that they engage in, further hampering fuel demand.

Rapidly weakening demand expectations for refined products have offset the boost to market sentiment that could have been expected to result from one of COVID-19's other impacts: collapsing crude prices. Under normal conditions refiners benefit from rising refining margins when crude prices decline. This is because fuel prices usually lag crude prices, allowing refiners to temporarily take advantage of higher fuel prices relative to input crude costs. Margin expansion also occurs as drivers engage in less "comparison shopping" at the pump, reducing the competitive pressure on fuel prices for retailers and, by extension, refiners. Crude prices have moved much lower in 2020 to date (see figure) due to the speed with which COVID-19 has encircled the globe.

The difficulty for refiners is that consumers are unlikely to take advantage of low fuel prices until after the pandemic has peaked, an event that could potentially not occur until Q3 or Q4. The nature of pandemics makes this a no-win situation with regard to refined products demand, with a recent article in The Lancet concluding that "[i]f measures are relaxed after a few months to avoid severe economic impact, a further peak is likely to occur in the autumn." The way to prevent a double-dip in 2020 refined products demand, in other words, is to take steps that will severely reduce demand in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, some refiners are nonetheless finding themselves exposed to an important downside of very low prices: possible supply disruptions. The collapse in crude prices recently accelerated after Saudi Arabia decided to "flood global markets with huge volumes" of crude. That country's goal is to drive higher-cost producers of crude, including many of America's shale producers, into insolvency. While a similar effort in late 2014 failed to disrupt American crude production for very long (see figure), there is much more U.S. production that can be disrupted now than there was back then.

This is a serious potential problem for inland refiners such as CVR Energy, Delek US Holdings, and HollyFrontier that are especially reliant on domestic producers for their crude feedstock. All three refiners experienced large EBITDA declines between 2014 and 2017 as domestic crude production first slowed and then declined in response to low prices, reducing or eliminating their access to cost-advantaged crudes (see figure). A similar situation could develop in 2020 if the Saudis succeed in their effort to push crude prices below $20/bbl for a sustained period. From that perspective, then, the market's response has been rational.

Those refiners with refining capacity that has access to imported crudes, on the other hand, such as Marathon Petroleum, PBF Energy, and Valero Energy, are less exposed to price-induced supply disruptions. Unlike their strictly-inland peers, these three refiners managed to maintain or even increase their EBITDA margins, let alone their EBITDAs, between 2014 and 2017 (see figure). How a refinery's margins are impacted by unusually-low crude prices therefore depends largely on the crude slate that it has infrastructure and geographic access to.

Friday's late rally is properly viewed in this context. It was sparked by President Trump's announcement that he had ordered the U.S. Department of Energy to "fill [the Strategic Petroleum Reserve] right up to the top, saving the American taxpayer billions and billions of dollars...and helping our oil industry." While this move will result in a total of 92 MMbbl of additional demand, or an amount equal to a single week of U.S. crude production, some market analysts believe that it "may well serve to ebb the current sell-off." Excluding PBF Energy, which is facing its own unique constraints, the top gainers in response to Mr. Trump's announcement were CVR Energy, HollyFrontier, and Delek US Holdings, while Marathon Petroleum and Valero both lagged behind the rest of the merchant refining sector on Friday. Investors are taking the prospect of inland refinery supply disruptions very seriously, as Friday's rally demonstrated.

An important takeaway from last week's merchant refining price action is that the market's concerns about the impact of low crude prices are coinciding with those over demand disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas falling crude prices are normally bullish for refiners due to margin expansion, the magnitude of the price decline and prospect of a sharp reduction to demand have caused investors to turn very bearish on the sector as a whole. That said, while sustained low prices will cause supply disruptions for those refiners that lack access to imported crudes, this will not happen to all merchant refiners equally. Demand for refined products can be expected to rebound sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic passes as Americans resume their postponed travels and commutes (and likely with a vengeance following an extended period of social distancing and isolation). Those merchant refiners that avoid supply disruptions will find themselves in a strong operating position when that time comes, low share prices notwithstanding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.