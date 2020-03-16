Lukoil: Record-High Dividends Are Counterweighted By The Gloomy Outlook In 2020

I give Lukoil a vote of confidence and keep my Bullish rating as the company remains one of the best long-term dividend picks in the Russian market.

These weeks were really painful for Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) (OTCPK:LUKFY) (OTC:LUKOF) investors and owners. The stock has done a time travel as it now trades at mid-2018 levels. Even though the sell-off has traits of a typical overreaction, this year will be really challenging for the company. Nonetheless, Lukoil is well-prepared to sustain low oil prices in the short term. Those who have nerves of steel will be rewarded with record-high dividends for 2019 and buybacks financed by debt, but it should be noted that 2020 dividends will be inevitably lower.

If you're comfortable with such an outlook, you can start buying the stock at pretty attractive prices. For more cautious investors, I'd recommend waiting for more clarity as the coronavirus continues its march around the world while Russia decided to make this year even more exciting by triggering an all-out price war in the oil market.

Q4 And Full-Year Results Highlights

Revenue for 2019 amounted to 7,841 billion roubles, which is 2.4% lower compared to 2018. Revenue was negatively affected by lower oil and petroleum product prices and lower trading volumes of petroleum products. The impact of these factors was partially offset by the effect of ruble devaluation, increased oil sales volumes as a result of increased production, and trading volumes.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net profit for 2019 amounted to 640.2 billion roubles, which is 3.4% more than in 2018. The increase in net profit was constrained by increased depreciation as well as a decrease in non-monetary foreign exchange earnings.

In Q4 2019, net profit is down 37.3% QoQ (-25% YoY) to 119.3 billion roubles due to a decline in refining margins, specific accounting for hedging operations, and worsening retail business results.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures remained almost the same as in 2018 and amounted to 450 billion roubles. In Q4 2019, capital expenditures increased by 24.6% QoQ (+20% YoY) to 135.9 billion roubles. The growth was mainly due to a set settlement schedule with contractors.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow for 2019 amounted to 701.9 billion roubles, up 26.4% YoY. The growth was due to an increase in operating cash flow with practically constant capital expenditures.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Overall, Lukoil presented a moderately positive report for the fourth quarter. FCF showed strong dynamics despite the unchanged capex. Free cash flow has recently become the basis for the company's dividend calculation, henceforth it will be in the primary focus for estimating dividends.

Dividends

Lukoil paid 192 roubles in H1 2019, now the management plans to allocate 350 roubles for the H2 2019 payment. The yield to current prices for the second dividend payment will amount to 7,8% and the combined yield for 2019 will amount to 12%. The Board of Directors will decide on dividends in the second half of April; the payment itself is expected to be made mid-summer.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Also, let's not forget about buybacks. For reference, last October, Lukoil launched a new share buyback program for a total amount of up to $3 billion, which will be active until December 30, 2022.

The company notes the priority of dividend payments over the buyback, therefore, in the current market conditions, the management decided to carry out a buyback using borrowed funds, which will not reduce the dividends. The current Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is close to zero so Lukoil can easily afford buybacks financed by debt.

The Outlook

The new reality of the global oil market will be a serious test of Lukoil's strategic plans, which include investments of about $100 billion in new projects over the next ten years. The main prospects for increasing Lukoil's hydrocarbon reserves are primarily related to offshore projects. However, most of them are currently unavailable to the company - most of the promising areas of the Arctic territory are already being developed by Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). It is quite probable that a substantial part of the company's investments will be spent on the development of the Caspian fields.

Unlike Rosneft and Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY), Lukoil can't boast of outstanding growth perspectives. Objectively speaking, the management's production growth guidance of 1% per year looks unpersuasive. On the other hand, the 2019 results show that the company can pay high dividends even under current production rates. Combined with a solid resource base, Lukoil can operate for decades in this way. According to the results of an independent audit in 2018, the company's proven hydrocarbon reserves amounted to 15.9 billion boe, which implies security for 19 years ahead, and the latest reserves estimate released in mid-February showed a result of 15.769 billion boe, or 18 years covered by reserves.

Source: Company data

Lukoil is probably not the very best "buy and hold for decades" stock, but for most long-term investors, that amount of resources will be more than enough not to worry about declining production.

Final Thoughts

Buybacks will certainly provide some support for the stock, though you should remember when it comes to market panic, nothing can prevent the stock to hit new lows. However, it's a great time to take the opportunity: oil is blood for O&G companies, Saudi Arabia is going to deliver a lot of oil in the next few months, and when there's blood in the streets... you got the idea.

In the end, I'd like to introduce a new self-made "feature": Summary Cards. I hope they will improve the informativeness of my articles, and if they indeed prove to be useful for readers, I'll keep adding them on an ongoing basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.