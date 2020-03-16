Another Financial Crisis Has Arrived

The stock market has been crushed in recent weeks and is officially in Bear Market territory (down more than 20%). Market pundits suggest that since markets usually provide information in advance, and a recession is "possible." As I've indicated in an earlier article, I believe we are in a recession already, and the Fed's surprise 50 basis points hike (more likely to come) would imply they fear this is the case as well. Revisions to company earnings are going to be scathing. Analysts tend to overshoot when optimistic and, initially, are reluctant to revise downward when things look grim - but revise downward they will in time, and with gusto.

Data by YCharts

If we expect 10% lower corporate earnings for this year (and estimates may be even worse when capitulation truly sets in), then the downside risk to the S&P 500 is closer to 2,250 - the long-term average P/E times roughly $150 earnings for the index. This would imply a decline of about 35% from the market high. The seizure of the U.S. and global economies sparked by the coronavirus (layoffs, reduced demand for travel, oversupply of crude oil, supply chain disruptions, and the cancellation of sports and conferences etc.) is also having a profound effect on credit markets. One risky asset, as far as the financial services sector is concerned, is corporate debt. The same events unfolded during previous crises. Markets responded - stock prices tumbled, and sovereign bond prices rose as investors (institutional and retail) in general seek to take risk of the table.

The recession (we're undoubtedly in it already) then is not the worst of our woes. It's the impact of a drastic economic slowdown on financial markets that creates the most havoc. It's unlikely the Fed would have taken such drastic measures because of the coronavirus or even the prospect of recession. I've mentioned in previous articles that corporate debt was viewed as a key vulnerability in the economy.

The following quote is from back in November 2019 from the Financial Stability Report of the US Federal Reserve. It is one of what they consider the 'vulnerabilities' of the financial system highlighted in their report:

Borrowing by businesses is historically high relative to gross domestic product (GDP), with the most rapid increases in debt concentrated among the riskiest firms amid weak credit standards. By contrast, household borrowing remains at a modest level relative to income, and the amount of debt owed by borrowers with credit scores below prime has remained flat.

It should come as no surprise, given the 'easy money' policy of the central bank since the Great Recession, that companies have chosen to use debt financing rather than equity over the past 5-10 years. Private equity has also been a source of funding, as I indicated in a prior article - but, remember, private equity firms also lend huge sums to needy corporations. The number of companies choosing to go the public route has shrunk considerably over recent years as a result of these attractive alternatives which don't require a substantial loss of control over the businesses.

Thriving and surviving depends on the ability of companies to pay their obligations. With the exception of one rough spell a couple of years ago, cash flow for corporate America has managed to grow enough to carry more indebtedness. This is changing rapidly, as we're seeing in the airline and travel industries.

United States - Corporate Net Cash Flow with IVA

Source: tradingeconomics.com

There comes a point at which the economy becomes too vulnerable, and we'll soon be suffering the consequences. So far, we've experienced a massive revaluation of assets. What we will soon see, and I suspect the Fed saw this coming when they elected to aggressively cut interest rates by 50 basis points initially and then added 100 more basis points on a weekend - so interest rates are now close to zero (25 b.p.). Disruptions ignited by COVID-19 exposed just how vulnerable the credit situation really is. As the following chart clearly illustrates, the trajectory of non-financial debt taken on by corporations is much steeper than the rise in the ability of corporations to carry the debt load.

United States - Non-financial corporate business; debt securities; liability, level

source: tradingeconomics.com

What happens when debt-laden companies experience a catastrophic hit to revenues and cash flows? Anyone with a mortgage knows exactly what happens when they lose their job and income. Oil prices, for example, have plunged, and although energy companies are fast revising down their spending and capital budgets.

(Bloomberg) - Exxon Mobil Corp. is slowing the pace of its flagship shale project in the Permian Basin, one of the first signs that the oil majors are throttling back on production in response to the recent slump in prices.

According to Rigzone dozens of energy companies such as Marathon (NYSE:MRO), Occidental (NYSE:OXY), and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are cutting back their spending plans and/or cutting dividends and halting share buybacks. Revenues and cash flow are suffering, and with lower development, spending will be lower still.

It is inevitable that their lenders must do the same - call their loans to maintain their own solvency. A credit crisis develops quickly.

Consider how banks make money in simple terms. Commercial banks provide loans and earn an interest rate. The funds they use to facilitate loans comes from deposits which pay a lower interest rate - often at or near zero nowadays. So, what happens when borrowers default on their loans? With business coming to an abrupt halt (NBA and NHL postponing sports events, conferences cancelled, consumers stop going to shopping malls, offices and factories shutting down... all thanks to COVID-19), there will be a multitude of individuals and companies unable to meet their immediate obligations. Commercial banks also have financial obligations to their depositors as well as other institutions they've borrowed from.

A bank risks becoming insolvent if it cannot pay its debts as they fall due. During past crisis, loan delinquencies have ballooned, as evidenced in the following graph.

Source: St. Louis FED

When delinquencies climb, banks run into what is known as a 'lack of liquidity'. In order to generate liquidity (cash flow), they are forced to call in loans from borrowers - which can send their loan customers into bankruptcy. It's a vicious cycle we've experienced during prior crises (the gray areas on the graph we are all aware of - most notably, the Financial Crisis a decade ago).

As more businesses are impacted by the economic slowdown, the more the multiplier effect works in reverse - literally shrinking the money supply. The Fed, by surprising markets with its rate cut, is hoping to mitigate this process, but just as it took a long time to reverse the last crisis, it will take a significant amount of time to forestall this one. It is difficult to inspire banks and other lenders to relax their credit standards when their own survival is at stake. In the short term, avoiding risk (calling in loans rather than making new loans) is the order of the day.

Governments around the world are also infusing liquidity and introducing programs to support businesses that experience a drop in revenues and income. In the meantime, the market meltdown will continue. Airlines and countless travel-dependent businesses (the more capital-intensive, the worse it will be), and all those industries dependent on global supply chains are being hit and hard. The narrowing of spreads at the largest lenders will demand they also contribute to the deleveraging of the financial system. Bank profitability comes from the spread between what they pay depositors and what they earn making loans. Take mortgages, for example:

U.S. mortgage rates have reached their lowest level in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.29 percent for the week ending March 5 - a decrease from last week's rate of 3.45 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.41 percent

Banks are pressured on two fronts - lower profits and defaults - and will defend themselves regardless of government incentives to discourage them from doing so. Consequently, many industries will be impacted.

The best investment strategy under these extreme circumstances is to remain liquid and carry substantial cash balances. It is likely the Bear Market will continue, implying more downside risk to equities. Corporate bond spreads will widen as they do in every recession. Avoiding stocks and the bonds of companies that have used excessive debt to finance major capital expenditures or buy back stock makes good sense until the dust settles, which will take several months. The best bet is to be in cash - and it's not too late as some strategists might have you believe.

