Medallia: Many Reasons To Be Optimistic During This Downturn

Medallia believes its TAM to be $68 billion, indicating that the company is currently only ~1% penetrated into its total market opportunity.

Fundamentals still look fantastic: Medallia is growing revenues just shy of 30% y/y. The company also recently achieved FedRAMP certification, which lets it sell to public sector entities.

Shares of Medallia have sunk below their $21 IPO price for the first time since going public in July of last year.

As market volatility continues, many investors have realized that it has become a stock pickers' market. Many high-quality stocks have been unfairly pummeled alongside the stocks that were long awaiting a correction, and I believe Medallia (MDLA) has reached an appropriate buy point.

As a refresher, Medallia - a software company focused on providing customer experience (NYSE:CX) solutions, and a competitor to the likes of Qualtrics (acquired by SAP) and SurveyMonkey (SVMK) - went public last year at $21 per share. While the IPO was a near-term success with shares briefly shooting up above $40, Medallia lost steam and traded flat toward the back half of 2019 while the rest of the market was rallying. Now, the coronavirus scare has sent Medallia below its IPO price for the first time.

Data by YCharts

Investors who are going shopping during the bear market should pay attention to the immense value that Medallia provides. A quick check on where the stock is currently trading: at current share prices near $20, Medallia has a market cap of just $2.62 billion. After netting out the $343.7 million of cash on Medallia's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $2.23 billion.

For FY21, Medallia has pointed to a revenue range of $474-$483 million, representing 18-20% y/y growth. Considering Medallia just exited the fourth quarter at a 28% y/y growth rate, a deceleration of this magnitude would be quite surprising (barring any impacts from the coronavirus). Regardless, if we take the midpoint of this guidance range, we arrive at a cheap valuation of just 4.7x EV/FY21 revenues.

Figure 1. Medallia FY21 guidance and long-term targets Source: Medallia Q4 earnings deck

Here's how that valuation stacks up against other SaaS companies in the 20-30% growth range:

Data by YCharts

While it's true that the bear market has significantly compressed multiples across the software sector (this group traded closer to ~9-10x forward revenues prior to the crash), most companies haven't yet sunk to the sub-5x level, outside of New Relic (NEWR), where a host of renewal-related issues due to sales execution problems led to a crash in the share price late last year. In my view, Medallia should be able to claw its way back up to at least 6.5x EV/FY20 revenues, more in-line with peers, representing a price target of $27 and 32% upside from current levels.

Investors should monitor this stock for a buy point as stock market volatility continues.

What gives us confidence in Medallia during a scary macro environment?

Of course, the argument of cheap is only one part of the equation. As most investors are aware, many stocks are on a fire sale right now exactly because they're facing tremendous issues in the current climate - think Boeing (BA), whose shares have been cut in half due to the cancellation in 737 MAX orders as well as reduced flight demand, or Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), which has lost 3/4 of its value over voyage suspensions.

It would be naive to think Medallia's impact from the coronavirus is zero. Though software companies tend to be more inflated than direct consumer-facing companies amid this kind of economic downturn, Medallia's business customers tend to slow their capex and IT purchases amid a macroeconomic crunch. There is little to justify, however, the stock's ~30% decline since February.

One of the biggest reassuring points about Medallia is the fact that it primarily caters to large-cap companies; in fact, its anchor customers comprise of some of the biggest blue-chip companies in the Fortune 500 across a variety of sectors:

Figure 1. Medallia top customers Source: Medallia Q4 earnings deck

While it's true that getting new business may be tougher in the current climate, the fact that Medallia's customer base primarily consists of blue-chips means that churn is far less likely to happen.

Conservatively managed business with clear path to profitability

Another factor that we like about Medallia even in the face of a downturn is that unlike most of its small-cap software peers, Medallia has come very close to hitting a breakeven point in profitability.

Consider the fact that in FY20, Medallia managed to reduce its pro forma operating losses to essentially breakeven at just -1%, a fourteen-point improvement over FY19. And in the fourth quarter, Medallia did indeed hit breakeven.

Figure 3. Medallia operating margins Source: Medallia Q4 earnings deck

This trend is expected to continue into FY21. Though the first quarter will be marginally unprofitable due to regular seasonality, Medallia's full-year guidance calls for pro forma operating margins at positive 0-1%.

Medallia has also managed to dramatically trim its cash burn. In FY19, Medallia's operating cash flows slimmed down to just -$1.6 million.

Figure 4. Medallia OCF Source: Medallia Q4 earnings deck

In addition, as previously mentioned, Medallia has a debt-free balance sheet with $343.7 million in cash. Unlike many other small-cap companies, there's little risk of Medallia running into a liquidity crunch during the current economic crunch.

Wide-open growth opportunities

We've discussed how Medallia is conservatively run and relatively safe, thanks to its concentration of large-cap customers. But what about its growth potential once this coronavirus scare is no longer the forefront concern on investors' minds?

Here, we emphasize the fact that Medallia sizes its TAM at $68 billion. With its guidance for FY21 sitting just under a half billion dollars, this means that Medallia is currently only <1% penetrated into its total available market.

Figure 5. Medallia TAM Source: Medallia Q4 earnings deck

Historically, Medallia has focused its efforts on the largest customers. And though the coronavirus doesn't make the present moment a great one for prospecting smaller customers, Medallia's long-term go-to-market plan involves expanding its reach to smaller and mid-cap customers, as the chart above illustrates.

Several other key go-to-market details are captured in CEO Leslie Stretch's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

I'm pleased to report we achieved our 40% increase in productive sales capacity in FY20. We continue to focus on a vertical go-to-market organization. Our vertical market best practice packages are currently purchased by 70% of new customers. These popular vertical specific packages help customers speed up implementation and time to value. In Q4 Medallia achieved FedRAMP Certification, further validating our depth in delivery, delivering highly secure leading solutions for consumer, employee and citizen experience management."

We especially like the fact that Medallia achieved FedRAMP certification recently, which gives it the opportunity to sell to public sector clients. As we've seen across the sector from companies like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT), federal agencies represent some of the largest deal opportunities available in the software arena.

Key takeaways

For all the obvious strengths that Medallia brings to the table, its present <5x forward revenue multiple is dramatically undervalued. This is a highly stable, recurring-revenue business that, in most likelihood, will only be marginally and temporarily impacted by the coronavirus. We also must keep referring back to the fact that competitor Qualtrics was acquired by SAP at a much higher 16.5x forward revenue multiple, setting a floor for Medallia's valuation.

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.