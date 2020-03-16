Assessing When To Go Long McKesson Once More

We exited the vast majority of our equity positions at the beginning of last month. One of those stocks was McKesson Corporation (MCK). The primary reason why we exited our positions was because stocks have become far too stretched above their respective moving averages and technical divergences were beginning to appear. Our decision was purely valuation-based and not fundamental in nature. In fact. McKesson's third quarter numbers again exemplified a strong company once more.

The question now is where this stock will bottom going forward. What we do know at present in practically every market (due to the coronavirus outbreak) is that every company involved in the supply chain of healthcare is under major pressure at present. McKesson being an international player will do very well due to how market conditions have changed over the past few weeks. We believe we will see this demand come through in the company's fourth quarter numbers as well as guidance for the following fiscal year (2021).

Guidance for this year (2020) was already increased back in January to approximately $14.70 per share. We now believe this number will be beaten as Q3 momentum will now continue in spades into the fourth quarter.

Considering where this stock has come from in recent years, the main metric we are looking for in quarterly earnings reports is sustained top line growth. Why? Because shares, for example, topped out at well over $200 a share back in 2015 as we can see in the long-term chart below. McKesson's current share price comes in at a mere $132 a share. However, revenues, for example, are up approximately 9% on average per year over the past five years. Yes, margins have slipped substantially over this time period but gross margins, for example, have stabilized somewhat over the past 24 months.

Consolidated revenues grew in the third quarter by 5% over the same period of 12 months prior. This growth led to gross profit increasing by 4% as US Pharma & Speciality Solutions drove sales forward. Operating expenses were up 3% in the quarter but McKesson continues to work hard in bringing down its costs. Over a sustained period, savings on operating costs will be aimed to be reinvested back into the business (grow sales) or drop to the bottom line. The recent deal with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) to service customers in the German market is an example of how McKesson wants to drive investment going forward. This should be good news for long-term investors.

We remain laser-focused on McKesson's sales multiple which comes in at a very attractive 0.11 at present. Remember its five-year average is 0.17. McKesson will probably grow sales by another $12 to $15 billion next year. We expect the sales multiple to rise accordingly over time.

With respect to our long-term view of McKesson, nothing has changed. McKesson essentially operates in a monopoly with the other two major distributors and we do not see this changing any time soon. They control 90%+ of the market between them. Therefore, straight off the bat, we see stability in this market as all three of the firms due to their similar size should be able to control their margins (small as they are) in a manageable way.

Furthermore, due to the sizable free cash flow McKesson generates ($3.12 billion) over the past four quarters alone, we find it difficult to see how sustained mid single-digit top-line growth cannot be achieved over the long term. Remember, by March of next year, management expects to deliver annual pre-tax savings of up to $500 million. Trends like these will do wonders for cash flow and investment over the long term.

Therefore, to sum up, it will be interesting to see where McKesson shares finally bottom over the next while. So many quality companies are going to be on sale if elevated volatility in equity markets continue. Besides the volatility though, there are a lot of moving parts going on at McKesson at present such as the opioid trial as well as the split-off of SpinCo. Both though are minor issues. We remain focused on the big picture in MCK and intend to add in due course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.