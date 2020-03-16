Aerojet Rocketdyne Makes Like A Regular Public Company And Announces A Buyback Program

We're at Neutral on the stock right now, solely due to the volatile market environment. We're looking for reasons to go back to Buy.

As further evidence of its journey from turnaround candidate to a business school case study (for all the right reasons), the company just announced a buyback program.

Its market-beating stock price performance, solid backlog growth, rapid deleverage and rate of turning profits into cashflow continue to make us feel good about the company.

As you will know if you read our work, Aerojet Rocketdyne has been a favorite stock of ours for sometime.

Introduction

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) produces propulsion systems for defense and space applications. We've covered the company for a number of years on SeekingAlpha.

The stock has been a strong performer and we think the company can continue to outperform the market. Heavily indebted when the current management team was installed in 2015, the company has been in a net cash position for some time now. Absent paying a dividend which, unusually in the defense sector, AJRD does not, the company just announced a modest buyback program which gives us confidence in their ability to keep growing and generating cash.

We're at Neutral on AJRD solely due to the current volatile market environment. Indeed we're at Neutral on all stocks for this reason. We recently set out our overall take on the market - you can read that in our blog post here.

Let's take a look at AJRD's buyback announcement.

An LBO To Be Proud Of - Without An LBO Firm In Sight

AJRD, led by CEO Eileen Drake, CFO Paul Lundstrom and team, is the poster child for what to do with a languishing old-line business. We've charted its successes since 2017 here on SA. If you're new to the stock, take a look at this note where we spoke one on one to CEO Drake.

Alternatively, if you are prone to reductionism, just take a look at this table:

Or to sum it up - this team took a $1.7bn revenue, cash-breakeven company, with $444m of net debt on its balance sheet, and turned it into a $2bn revenue, $237m pretax free cashflow company with $300m of net cash. In five years. In the public eye.

In case you don't know what good looks like - that's what good looks like.

The market agrees. Here's AJRD vs SPY over the last five years, the approximate tenure of the current management team.

More than 2x the S&P500 on a total return basis. Not bad for a sleepy old industrials business.

Not Your Typical Public Company

Perhaps guided by its adopted buyout DNA, AJRD doesn't feel compelled to do the normal public company things. They don't tell you ahead of time when their quarterly earnings will be published. They don't hold earnings calls. They don't pay a dividend and they don't do buybacks. At least, this management team, in place since 2015, has never conducted a buyback.

Until now.

The Buyback Program

The company announced Friday that its board of directors had authorized a $100m buyback program, with an 18-month horizon, such buybacks to be accomplished on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

Now this is pretty interesting. (We write about stocks for a living. In our world, this is pretty interesting. We acknowledge that our interesting is probably different to your interesting). With an equity market cap of $3.4bn, a $100m buyback program is barely worth the bother as regards EPS improvements. Do the math.

A 3% change in 2019 EPS even if the maximum amount of shares are purchased at the current price. Not likely to move the needle much on valuation.

So what gives? We would speculate along the following lines:

The company has money to burn, and it doesn't pay a dividend. It does have at close hand a couple of its largest and smartest investors, Steel Partners LP and GAMCO (Gabelli Funds) - who are well aware that its stock tends to over-react to events. (See our many earlier posts on this topic). So it could be the company spies free money from the drop in SPY going on right now. Plans to pick up the stock in the 30s and ride it back up to the 50s once the world dusts itself off and gets going again. Alternatively:

Steel Partners LP has been an investor for a long time and has pushed through a lot of change at the company - best decision, hiring Eileen Drake in 2015 then promoting her to CEO within about ten minutes. Presumably they want out at some point. Selling shares back to the company in a privately negotiated deal could work.

We await further news on the topic.

In the meantime we remain enthusiastic fans of the business. We're at Neutral on ALL stocks right now because we're in the middle of a maelstrom where nobody knows what anything is worth. But we're planning to go back to Buy on AJRD at some point when we feel the market selling is done. We think the company's growing backlog and exposure to a number of long-run growth themes - space exploration, hypersonic missiles - can keep that revenue line growing, keep the cash rolling in, and keep moving the stock up.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 March 2020.

