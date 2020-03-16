Armageddon Bargain Hunting: RNC Minerals

It is important to note that the markets are very volatile and investors should be very cautious, even in a case when a company looks like a bargain.

As the stock markets enter panic mode, the furious sell-offs tend to impact the whole spectrum of companies, notwithstanding their market position, financial health or future growth prospects. As a result, the panic times can, besides huge losses, also lead to some extremely attractive long-term opportunities. As Baron Rothschild said: "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own". And there is a lot of blood in the streets right now.

In this series of articles, I want to present several companies that experienced huge share price declines, although their longer-term prospects are very good. In other words, companies that represent a very attractive buying opportunity at their current prices. However, I must stress that the current market situation is very complicated, and there is no warranty that the companies, although cheap, won't get even cheaper before they start to recover. A bargain today may become an even bigger bargain tomorrow. This is why investors should be very cautious, not bet all money on one card, and not bet them at once.

The first article from the "Armageddon Bargain Hunting" series was focused on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) (you can read it here). The second one is focused on another precious metals producer, RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) (formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation). RNC Minerals is a Canadian mining company that operates gold mines in Australia and owns a 28% interest in one of the world's biggest nickel-cobalt deposits. Although the company is in good shape and its operations keep on improving, it has been hit by the current stock market sell-off really hard.

RNC's producing assets are located in a mining-friendly region of Western Australia. The operations consist of the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville mill with nearby open pits. Beta Hunt is an old nickel mine. Although the nickel production is not too attractive at the current nickel prices, RNC, fortunately, discovered some very interesting gold mineralization. The company was on the verge of bankruptcy when it discovered an ultra high-grade gold Father's Day Vein back in September 2018. The discovered gold helped to save the company. Moreover, in early 2019, RNC acquired the Higginsville mill with an operating mine and a huge land package. This acquisition helped to transform the whole company into its current form (more about the whole story can be found here).

Today, RNC produces gold at an annualized rate of approximately 100,000 toz gold (26,874 toz gold were produced in Q4 2019), at an AISC below $1,200/toz, with an aim to suppress it below $1,000/toz. The combined Beta Hunt and Higginsville reserves contain 673,000 toz gold, which should be sufficient for another six years of operations at the current production levels. However, as can be seen in the table below, the resources are much bigger (3.26 million toz gold), which leaves a lot of space for further expansion of the reserves. Moreover, the exploration at both properties continues at a high pace, 45,000-50,000 meters should be drilled this year.

Source: RNC Minerals

It is also important to note that the above-mentioned reserves and resources don't include the high-grade coarse gold that is present at Beta Hunt. After the Father's Day Vein discovery, a new geology model was created. According to this model, the ultra high-grade pockets of coarse gold, similar to the Father's Day Vein, should occur where the sediment layer intersects the shear zone (picture below). The sediment horizon is at least 4 kilometers long and open down-dip. It intersects several shear zones, which offers a lot of coarse gold potential.

Source: RNC Minerals

According to the 2020 production and cost guidance, RNC should produce 90,000-95,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $1,050-1,200/toz. However, these numbers apply only to the "normal" ore. Any discovered and mined coarse gold is taken as a nice bonus that will boost the overall gold production and suppress the overall AISC. But even without the coarse gold, RNC should be able to generate a free cash flow of $27-43 million at a gold price of $1,500/toz and $18-33 million at a gold price of $1,400/toz. Right now, the gold price stands at $1,530/toz. However, it averaged $1,560/toz in January and almost $1,600/toz in February. Over the first two weeks of March, it averaged $1,630/toz. It means that despite the recent gold price decline, RNC's Q1 results should be very good.

But RNC Minerals doesn't own only the Australian operations. It owns also 28% of the Quebec-located Dumont Project that has the second-largest nickel reserves and ninth-largest cobalt reserves in the world. The reserves contain 6.08 billion lb nickel, 243 million lb cobalt, 627,000 toz palladium, and 287,000 toz platinum. The July 2019 updated feasibility study envisions production of nearly 87 million lb nickel per year on average, over 30-year mine life. The AISC is estimated at $3.8/lb nickel and the initial CAPEX should be around $1 billion.

Source: RNC Minerals

The Dumont Project is fully permitted and construction-ready. However, given the high initial CAPEX, higher nickel prices are needed to make Dumont more attractive and easier to finance. On the other hand, given the positive prospects of nickel and cobalt, two metals crucial for the production of batteries and electric vehicles, the attractiveness of Dumont should increase significantly over time.

RNC's share price declined back to the $0.2 level. This price was last seen back in September of 2018, shortly after the bonanza grade Father's Day Vein was discovered, which saved RNC from impending bankruptcy. Back then, the market capitalization of the company was nearly $80 million, today, at the same share price, it is $123 million. However, the company is in a completely different situation now:

First of all, RNC acquired a mill, together with new mining operations and large land package, and it grew its production volume to almost 100,000 toz gold per year. Moreover, this production volume is not dependent on the hardly predictable coarse gold production. Another important difference is that the net debt was only $7.9 million, as of the end of Q3. The Q4 financial results haven't been released yet, but the company mentioned that its cash position improved by $7 million, while $2 million of debt was repaid. It means that right now, RNC's cash on hand should be higher than its total debt. And, of course, the gold price is much higher now. On September 14, 2018 (the last day when RNC traded at $0.2), the share price was only $1,195/toz. Today, despite the steep decline experienced last week, it stands at $1,530/toz.

Simply said, RNC is in a much better shape today, however, the current share price doesn't reflect it.

Conclusion

RNC Minerals is in good shape. Its cash position is higher than its total debt. The operations are being further optimized, with an aim to decrease the production costs. Based on the midpoints of the 2020 production and cost guidance, RNC should generate free cash flow of approximately $35 million, at a gold price of $1,500/toz. It means that at the current market capitalization of $123 million, the price-to-free cash flow ratio equals only 3.5. It is a very low value for a gold miner with operations in a safe jurisdiction. Moreover, the above-mentioned calculation doesn't take into account any bonanza-grade gold that can and probably will be produced. And it is also important to remember that besides the Australian gold operations, RNC owns also 28% of the Dumont project that contains the second-largest nickel reserves and the ninth-largest cobalt reserves in the world. At the current share price, RNC is really a bargain. However, it is important to note once again that the financial markets are extremely volatile right now and it is possible that RNC will go even lower before it starts to go back up. The best strategy is to build a position only slowly, not by investing all the dedicated sum of money at once.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF, IVPAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.