3 Very Under-Followed Stocks I'm Buying And Why

I hate it when the first thing authors say is - we recommended this action back when and see how good we were. So, here is mine. According to the Jan, Feb, and March issues of Guiding Mast Investments, our strategy since Dec 27, 2019 has been to become more defensive and to set stop loss orders on many stocks (a market order is triggered when market price reaches a specific and predetermined price), and, on Feb 1 2020, to purchase a few S&P 500 (SPY) naked puts. Overall, I placed 30 stop loss orders, out of 60 equity positions, to sell an average of 40% of shares at a price set 5% to 18% (average 12%) below their late December price. Currently, all my stop loss orders have been exercised and I have taken most of the profits on the naked puts. The portfolio's asset allocation has shifted with this reduction in equity exposure vs. the corresponding increase in cash. I'm now in the process of reestablishing my risk profile vs. my current equity allocation. In the present economic and market uncertainty, I still look for income with a spice of capital gains potential.

"My glass is half full, with no arsenic, thank you"

I like the two most useful Wall Street adages: "Don't catch a falling knife" and "Buy when there is blood in the street". However, these adages offer opposite advice because to buy when there is panic selling also means the chances are quite high stock prices are in a steep decline trend, i.e. a falling knife. My strategy to counter these adages is to "nibble" in and to "nibble" out. I will make multiple purchases over time, and with the advent of free trading, it is easy and cost effective to invest a few thousand dollars, or less. Last week, I bought Great Lakes Dredge (GLDD), NextEra Energy 2022 Corporate Units (NEE-O), and Dorchester Minerals (DMLP). These are all current positions in the portfolio, were not among those with stop loss triggers, and each could be considered a falling knife.

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is a unique small cap infrastructure company with substantial direct and indirect support from the US government. Their main business is coastal harbor and navigational waterways dredging and beach/shoreline restoration and protection. Their major customer, directly or indirectly, is the US Corp of Engineers and industries looking to build marine terminals and offshore windmills. The US market for dredging activities is estimated at around $2 billion, with GLDD garnishing a 50% market share for those projects within its specialty. Due to two current federal regulations, the Jones Act and the Dredge Act, the US dredging market is effectively closed to foreign companies. In addition, there is a fairly high barrier to entry due to the asset-intensive nature of the business - dredging ships can cost $50 to $100 million. Both of these work in Great Lake Dredge's long-term favor.

After stumbling a few years ago amid lower funding by the feds, management is back on track to continue creating shareholder value. Earnings over the next few years are expected to slowly increase from $0.75 to $1.00 a share. Trading under $8.00 a share, GLDD's P/E is between 11x and 8x - a low valuation regardless of volatility.

On their most recent conference call, management outlined their priorities for 2020 and beyond:

#1 - refresh the fleet.

#2 - get into markets that are very close to what we do, like offshore wind.

#3 - acquisitions.

#4 - dividends and share buybacks

These priorities seem to lay out a nice path forward for higher earnings. In a capital-intensive and very fragmented industry, adding assets within their core strengths increases their market position. It is important to remember the "previous management" made several poor acquisitions and deviated from their core expertise. The new management probably won't make the same mistake.

Great Lakes Dredge has a much-improved balance sheet with a debt ratio of 1x EBITDA and a Dec 2019 cash balance of $187 million. Management is looking to add a new midsize dredging ship, expanding its capabilities. GLDD is looking to bid on offshore wind farm site work but will not compete in project segments requiring specialized equipment, such as oceangoing cranes to lift wind turbine towers into place. Seabed site-work is preferred, which is akin to their expertise in dredging and coastal refurbishment.

Last month, Moody's announced the completion of their periodic review with the following comments:

"Corporation's B2 corporate family rating is supported by its moderate leverage, ample interest coverage, good liquidity and strong market position in the domestic dredging industry, which has high barriers to entry created by the Jones Act and the sizeable amount of capital required to enter the dredging business. The rating also reflects the good near-term revenue visibility due to the company's relatively stable order backlog and our expectation that its robust profit margins will continue into 2020 following a successful restructuring and the deployment of a new articulated tug/barge trailing suction hopper dredge. Great Lakes Dredge rating is constrained by the highly cyclical nature of the marine dredging sector which can lead to volatile earnings and negative cash flows when project opportunities and win rates decline since it has high fixed-costs and long-term capital investment requirements to maintain its fleet of vessels. The rating also incorporates its significant customer concentration and susceptibility to external factors beyond management control including weather conditions, project delays, changes in the shipping industry and government funding priorities."

I authored a review last Nov, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Underfollowed Civil Construction Firm With Multiple Long-Term Tailwinds, and I stand by the article. With a 3-yr horizon, I expect my nibbling here will pay off quite nicely. Could share prices fall further? Of course, and if so, I may decide to nibble again.

NextEra Energy 4.872% Corporate Units, aka NextEra preferred series O (CUSIP# 65339F796). NEE-O is a mandatory convertible security with an annual coupon rate of $2.44 and a conversion date of Sept 1, 2022. Corporate unit holders initially own a 5% interest in a $1,000 NextEra (NEE) debentures paying interest ($50), which is converted into a sliding number of shares on conversion date. In this case, the debenture pays $2.44 per $50 unit and the conversion ratio is set at 0.1785 shares of NEE if NEE share prices are above $280 and 0.2231 shares if NEE is below $224. If NEE trades between these two conversion prices, the ratio is $50 divided by the stock price. The current price of NEE is $221.

I bought more units last week at $44.00 for a 5.3% yield, with a current price of $45.50. The thought process is I'll take the 5.3% yield vs. a 2.7% yield for the common, and hold for the conversion, knowing my upside on the conversion rate is capped when the common exceeds $280. With a 52-week trading range for NEE of $187 and $280, I feel comfortable with the time element of 2 years and 6 months. When NEE was trading at the high ratio just last month, NEE-O traded at $56, or about 22% higher than today. If this is the maximum NEE-O is worth in Sept 2022, it would result in a total return of 14.6% cash yield plus 22% capital gain, for a total return of 36%, or around 13% annual return. The downside is I could own a few extra NEE shares at a cost of $224 each, even if the market price in Sept 2022 is lower. NEE-O income does not qualify for the 15% dividend tax rate.

Over the long term, I have been extremely impressed with NextEra's ability to provide electricity at very low cost to their customers. According to their Feb/March investor's presentation, NEE continues to provide electricity at below national average prices with higher than national average reliability - the poster child of regulated utilities. In addition, NEE is making a bid to purchase the problematic SC-state owned co-op Santee Cooper, adding to its customer base.

More information on the terms of NEE-O can be found at quantumonline.com, an excellent website for preferred stocks and bonds.

Dorchester Minerals is a different type of oil and gas investment. Structured as an MLP, with all the headaches and tax benefits, DMLP owns the mineral rights to oil and gas exploration in diversified exploration basins across the US. As a royalty firm, DMLP is paid a percentage of revenue from oil and gas wells drilled on their land. While approximately 40% of income is currently from the Permian, DMLP is about evenly split between oil and gas revenues.

With a variable distribution based on income which is directly tied to the price of oil and gas, the current low oil price environment will definitely impair cash distributions over the next few quarters. How long is the question, and that answer is up to the Saudis and Russians to come to terms with production vs. OPEC price.

Reviewing the history of DMLP distributions, the last time oil markets were in disarray was in 2015-2016, when oil traded in the low-mid $30s. DMLP bottomed at $9.50 and the quarterly distribution bottomed at between $0.14 and $0.20. At my last week's buy price of $11.07, this would translate to a yield of between 5.1% to 7.3%. These units are in addition to those I purchased in late Feb at $14.50, as described here on SA.

We will be hearing a lot about oil and gas bankruptcies due to the heavy burden of high and potentially unserviceable levels of debt. Dorchester Minerals has no debt and does not subject its unit holders to the plight of over leverage, which is a breath of fresh air in the energy business. In addition to a nice cash income, at current valuations, DMLP offers the potential for a 50% gain once the international oil markets return to a level of long-term sanity.

I have authored ten articles over the years on Dorchester Minerals, with my latest review last month. Titled, Dorchester Minerals: The '2120 South Michigan Ave' Of The Energy Sectors, this Feb 17 article outlines many of the unique investment attributes of DMLP and why I consider it a core energy holding.

While all three of these investments could move lower over the next few months, my engorged cash position from recently exercised stop loss orders will be sufficient to continue adding to these positions as opportunity arises.

Author's Note: Please refer to my profile page for required disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDD, NEE, NEE-O, DMLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.