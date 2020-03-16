Splunk: Strength In Cloud Hurts Near-Term Growth But Will Prevail Over Time

Stock has pulled back over 25% since reporting earnings a few weeks ago and long-term investors should be excited about growth prospects and profitability in the coming years.

FY21 revenue and operating margin guidance were well below expectations given the mix-shift to cloud revenue being recognized ratably over time.

Even though Splunk (SPLK) reported a better than expected Q4 with revenue and margins coming in ahead of expectations, the company's stock proceeded to trade down ~25% since reporting. The negative stock reaction was partially due to the broader market sell-off, but can also be attributed to the company's FY21 revenue and operating margin guidance coming in below expectations.

The company's FY21 revenue guidance of ~$2.6 billion was ~10% below expectations, though management noted the mix-shift towards cloud revenue, which is recognized ratably over time rather than upfront, causes some inconsistencies in underlying revenue growth. Even with this mix-shift causing some revenue and profitability headwinds for the upcoming years, the company noted revenue will likely return to high-20% growth in FY22-FY23 with operating margins closer to 20% by FY23.

Data by YCharts

The stock has traded down over 25% the past few weeks as the company was hit by the broader market sell-off, much like many other faster-growth, higher-valued software names. However, I believe this pullback provides a good buying opportunity for long-term investors who are believers in the company's medium-term revenue growth and margin expansion opportunity.

SPLK currently trades ~6.9x FY21 revenue and has seen their valuation pullback in recent weeks given the negative stock movement. However, the company's medium-term targets of revenue returning to high-20% growth and operating margins close to 20%, I believe longer-term investors will be rewarded over time.

The stock could continue to be volatile over the short-term as investors wait for the market to return to normalcy and they have a better understanding of the coronavirus and global economic environment. However, with the stock pulling back 25% in the past few weeks, I believe this could be a great opportunity to pick up a few shares for longer-term investors.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during Q4 grew 27% to $791 million and came in above expectations for ~$785 million and well above management's previous guidance of ~$780 million. The beat during the quarter was primarily related to another strong quarter of software revenue, which grew 33% to $617 million, now representing nearly 80% of total revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Cloud revenue during the quarter remained very strong, growing 86% in Q4, accelerating from the 78% growth seen last quarter. Cloud revenue represents over 20% of total software revenue and as large enterprise continue to shift more of their workloads to the cloud, Splunk is sure to be a benefactor. Cloud revenue also typically comes with higher margins given the lack of hardware product and the high level of recurring revenue. While this revenue stream is only ~20 of software revenue, the hyper-growth and strong market demand will continue to drive Splunk's overall revenue growth.

The company received their FedRAMP authorization a few months ago and has already started to reap some of the benefits. When it comes to deal sizes above $1 million, this area grew 23% compared to the year ago period, demonstrating the company's ability to go after a new subsegment of the market, that being federal and state governments. Even though this area of the market is not necessarily the fastest growth, it is a relatively untapped market with a lot of growth potential.

Annual recurring revenue grew 54% during the quarter to $1,680 million, which showed some slight acceleration from the 53% growth last quarter. This metric accounts for subscription, term, and maintenance contract annual recurring revenue and investors will likely start to follow this growth rate pretty close.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margin during the quarter came in at 86.7%, which was down slightly from the 87.6% in the year ago period, though was better than the 85.8% last quarter. The solid gross margins led to operating margins of 24.1% during the quarter, which was slightly lower than the 26.8% seen in the year ago period. The company continues to reinvest in the business in order to expand to other geographies and ramp up larger deals. However, over time, I believe margins are likely to expand given the higher margins associated with cloud, software, and recurring revenue streams.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q1, the company is expecting revenue of ~$450 million with non-GAAP operating margins of negative 25%, well below the past several years of solid profitability. The revenue guidance was ~15% below consensus in addition to profitability being well below.

For FY21, the company is expecting revenue of ~$2.6 billion, which came in ~10% below expectations. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be breakeven, which compares with ~14% operating margin profitability in FY20. The company continues to shift their mix of business to accelerate more towards the cloud, with cloud bookings expecting to be 60%+ by FY23.

As a reminder, cloud revenue is recognized 100% ratably over time, which differs from historical revenue streams which can be recognized upfront. Thus, the greater revenue from cloud will cause lower initial revenue recognition, which is why FY21 revenue guidance was below expectations.

While this mix-shift is expected to be detrimental to revenue and margins over the next year, once this laps, the company will return to strong revenue growth and profitability. The company noted revenue will likely return to high-20% growth in FY22-FY23 with operating margins closer to 20% by FY23.

Valuation

While the company's initial guidance came in below expectations, management noted this was largely due to how cloud revenue is recognized compared to their historical revenue streams. The company also noted revenue growth and operating margins will return to normality following a transition year period as the mix-shift moves more towards cloud revenue.

Nevertheless, the company's stock traded down over 25% as investors needed to recalibrate the company's growth potential. While the revenue growth and profitability will remain under pressure over the next year, I believe the company will be able to reaccelerate their growth and profitability once the transition to more cloud revenue reverses in the outer years.

Data by YCharts

Even though the company has a history of beating and raising their expectations, the transition to an increased amount of cloud revenue, which is recognized more ratably over time, caused management to provide revenue and margin guidance well below expectations. While this will return to normalcy after a year of transition period, revenue growth and profitability will be lower in FY21.

With a current market cap of ~$18.0 billion, $1.75 billion of cash/investments and $1.7 billion of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$18 billion. Using management's FY21 revenue guidance of ~$2.6 billion, this implies a FY21 revenue multiple of ~6.9x.

Even though revenue growth came in below expectations due to mix-shift to more cloud, the company did not they believe revenue growth will return to high-20% in FY22-FY23 as well as operating margins return to ~20% by FY23. Rather than looking at revenue growth in FY21, I am more inclined to use the next few years of revenue growth to determine valuation.

Assuming revenue growth returns to 25%+ the following two years after FY21's mix-shift transition period, I believe investors will become more inclined to pay a higher valuation for the name, especially as operating margins expand closer to 20%.

While the stock has traded down over 25% since reporting earnings, I believe part of this pullback was due to the broader market sell off that hit a majority of software names. The current cloud transition period likely put some fear into investors as they had to reset their expectations over the next few years. Nevertheless, I remain a long-term bull and would look to add more shares at the current level and valuation.

Risks to SPLK include revenue growth not returning to 25%+ growth over the following years as well as operating margins remaining under pressure. Typically when a software company begins to see revenue growth decelerate, operating margins and profitability expand. If this does not turn out to be the case for SPLK, investors could punish the name over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.