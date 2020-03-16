Conn's Is Not Worth Your Time

There are some concerning trends in the operating results of the company related to their credit practices and allowances for bad debt.

Value investors screening for companies hitting 52-week lows will come across Conn's Inc. (CONN). After all, the stock has been in freefall mode since mid-December of last year, when the company reported disappointing third-quarter results.

Sporting a very appealing P/E multiple of 2.66, CONN does look like a deep value play. The trend of articles published on Seeking Alpha has been bullish overall. Even before the third-quarter results, CONN was trading at low earnings multiples which attracted the interest of value investors.

We believe this company is not a good investment. There is complicated accounting that could accelerate credit risk in an already over-levered balance sheet. The business model depends on a strong economy and consumer confidence. Weakness in both could result in consumer defaults, squeezing necessary cash to pay down upcoming debt.

The stock price has been sold off very aggressively. However, even at $4.86 a share and historical low multiples, we don't see any margin of safety to make an investment decision.

We recommend investors to stay away from the company. There are better opportunities out there.

Business Overview

Our goal is to provide every customer that enters our stores or applies for credit on our website an affordable monthly payment option. - 10K

CONN is a sub-prime credit loan company dressed as a consumer retail business. They operate a network of 137 stores in the U.S. across 14 states. Many of their stores (around 38%) are in Texas. They have zero international presence.

CONN sells a variety of consumer products, from mattresses, appliances, to TVs, computers and gaming consoles. What separates CONN from another electronic retailer such as Best Buy, is their targeted market.

The company believes most retailers lose sales when they deny financing terms to credit-constrained customers. Here we are talking about individuals with credit scores in the sub-prime category, below 650 using the FICO score. CONN strategy is, therefore, to provide credit to customers that otherwise would have been denied by other retailers when purchasing items via their "proprietary in-house" credit programs. They also use third party financing for their "lease-to-own" alternative provided by Progressive Leasing, which is owned by Aaron's (AAN), a major retailer in the lease-to-own category.

In this way, their strategy is focused more like a bank than a regular retail store. Just like banks make money by the spread between interest received and paid, CONN's business model relies on the amount of credit they offer to their clients. The spread, in this case, would be the interest they receive from the credit financing and the charge-off of defaulting clients. CONN targets a 10% spread.

Risky Business Model

Now that you have a basic understanding of how CONN operates, I would like you to look at this slide from their last investor presentation:

Source: investor presentation

CONN business model relies entirely on credit purchases with 78% of sales coming from non-prime sources. This is important to note because it affects the cash conversion cycle of the company. Let's not forget that CONN needs liquidity to fund their working capital.

Looking at competitors, we can see the contrasting difference between cash conversion cycles:

Source: rocketfinancial.com

CONN has a cash conversion cycle of 231 days compared to an average of 12 days for other retailers. In order to take out the liquidity trapped in the accounts receivable, the company uses an accounts receivable securitization program with different variable interest entities (VIE's).

Usually, in a securitization program, the company would sell the receivables to the VIE in exchange for cash and be done with it. In the case of CONN, however, the securitization program is considered a loan with the accounts receivable acting as collateral due to the controlling nature CONN has over the VIE's as explained in their annual report:

The asset-backed noteholders have no recourse to assets outside the VIE's, but they can, in the event of default take the cash proceeds of the receivables that otherwise might have gone to CONN to pay the asset-backed notes. Accounts receivable represent 62% of total assets as of the last quarterly report.

CONN depends on their accounts receivable securitization program for liquidity to fund working capital needs, Capex or debt repayment. If the economic environment turns sour, then demand for such instruments might dry out. That would put CONN in a difficult situation because they would not be able to capitalize on their accounts receivables.

Yellow Flags

There are some concerning trends in the operating results of the company related to their credit practices and allowances for bad debt.

The company presented some data points in its last investor presentation:

Here we can see two interesting trends. The first one is the increasing net yield, as a result of higher-yielding direct loans. The second is the decline in charge-offs from 15.1% in 2018 to 11.4% during Q3 2019. That is a drop of 24.5%.

Provisions for bad debts have followed the same downward trend as shown below:

Source: company filings

So here we have a higher-yielding loan portfolio coupled with lower provisions for bad debt and net charge-offs during a time in which their income from finance charges has been going up:

Source: company filings

From the table above we can see how revenues from finance charges have grown from $280.8M to $377.6M or 35%, yet provisions for bad debt have gone down from $241.3M to $187.1M or 22%. Provisions for bad debt as a percentage of finance charge revenues have gone from 86% to 50%, which contributed to the positive operating income for the segment.

One possible explanation I could find about the drastic reduction of charge-offs and provision of bad debt expense is related to their re-aged balances as a percentage of their total portfolio:

Source: company filings

Their policy for re-aging and who it affects their delinquency statistics is found in their risk disclosures on their 10K:

We believe that disclosure does a good job helping investors understand the downward trend in bad debt expense. The discretionary nature of extending delinquent notes has a direct impact on the income statement.

My main concern is that a quarter of the total consumer portfolio consists of re-aging notes which increases the credit risk of the company. As the disclosure states, a re-aged account may have simply postponed a delinquency.

Conclusion

There are so many uncertainties about CONN that it goes into the "too hard pile". The company has a debt to equity ratio of 2.1x including operating leases. If we use its market cap to debt, that ratio balloons to 8 times.

The true health of their accounts receivable is also very uncertain. The company truly depends on their ability to borrow against those receivables. It's hard to trust the number shown in cash flow from operations when it practically consists of the allowance for bad debt, a non-cash charge. In times of distressed, that non-cash charge becomes an actual cash outflow.

Then to make matters worse, there is the issue of the oil collapse. With the majority of their stores in Texas, CONN depends in large by the strength of the Texas economy. An economy that largely depends on shale producers.

With the recent collapse in oil prices and the high probability of an oil glut, we could see pressure in oil prices for quite some time. This would affect the economics of many oil drillers and the employment of thousands of workers. Higher unemployment in Texas could see an increase in defaults of CONN's credit loan, which could trigger some liquidity issues.

We recommend investors to look for easier investment opportunities. Now that the market is crashing, new opportunities should become available.

