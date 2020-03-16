How I Plan To Navigate The Market

Market downturns caused by fear are a key turning point for most investors where confidence in their portfolio and emotional intelligence are tested. The basic theory for making money is buy low and sell high and these are the times that test investors' ability to execute on that very concept. I wanted to write an article to articulate my investment philosophy and hold myself to actual investment decisions to avoid letting emotions lead to major mistakes.

I had around 25% of my portfolio in cash before the market started dropping, as I believed the market was in general overvalued. I still believe in keeping at minimum 70-75% invested so as not to fool myself into believing I can time the market and participate in the gains from the stock market increasing in valuation over the long run. The question now is how to properly deploy the 25% excess cash I have in my portfolio in a systematic way that helps to remove as much human error as possible. I have a basic two pronged approach that I am looking to share to clarify the thought process.

I always keep a buy list that helps me to keep an eye on companies that have favorable characteristics. I like to continually update this list so that I have a consolidated source for all my favorite ideas that I would like to buy into when the market gives a good valuation. The buy list is a great way to reduce human error of rushing to buy stocks without having the time to do sufficient research into fundamentals, management, margin profiles, and competitive landscape. Performing analysis when valuations are relatively high will give you the time to perform analysis and be ready to strike quickly when major market drops occur. Here is a list of my best buys for reference:

Stock Name Ticket Symbol Align Technology ALGN Amazon AMZN Booking Holdings BKNG Salesforce CRM EPAM Systems EPAM Facebook FB Globant GLOB Mastercard MA Match Group MTCH Paycom Software PAYC TransDigm TDG Atlassian TEAM The Trade Desk TTD Visa V

The next part of my strategy is to have a formulaic way to invest the 25% cash position I had before the market drop. I invested 18% of my cash into the market on Tuesday when the market (S&P 500) was down just shy of 20%. My plan is to buy at least 8 new companies from the list above to bring my total stock count to 20+ positions. My schedule for investing my remaining cash position is:

Additional 20% of original cash pre-market crash if S&P 500 has a 25% drop (I didn’t buy on Thursday so missed the first chance at this).

Additional 25% of original cash pre-market crash if S&P 500 hits 30% drop.

Additional 25% of original cash pre-market crash if S&P 500 hits 35% drop.

Remaining 12% of original cash pre-market crash if S&P 500 hits 40% drop.

I have decided to be fully invested if the market has a 40% overall drop; the market has rarely ever even hit 40% drops let alone 45+%. I would rather be fully invested if there is a 40% drop than trying to time a 45% or 50% drop, as the real killer to my stock returns would be inaction before the market eventually moves back to higher levels.

Creating your own plan based on your current goals and asset allocation is a prudent measure as the stock market is likely to continue to be volatile in the short term. My brief plan discussed above will hopefully allow me to acquire some of my favorite companies at a good valuation and enable me to hold them over a 5+ year holding period. I decided against going into the reasons why I like each company as that would likely take several articles and this is to clarify my plan for hopefully reinvesting my full cash position. Please do share any thoughts, criticisms, or how you plan to navigate through the current market downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPAM, FB, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.