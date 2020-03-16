Coronavirus And The Banking System

Our health insurance system is designed in such a way that the virus will spread more rapidly, perhaps much more rapidly, than in other industrialized countries.

The implications for the financial system are however severe. Large segments of the economy are shut down and more will be.

Although the implications of the covid-19 virus are severe for a small segment of the population, for most of us the impact is likely to be minimal.

In the 1980s, I founded a boutique investment research firm in Manhattan, and published institutional research I called “Contrarian Research.” I spent a lot of time in the oil patch, and lost more than my unfair share of money there. Of the bad bets, of which there were several, the worst were oil patch banks. Of the bad oil patch banks, the worst idea of all was Interfirst. I thought it was too big to fail. Nope.

Not that I wasn’t warned. On one of my many fact-finding trips down to Dallas, Houston, Ft. Worth and Austin, I spent a pleasant afternoon with Gill Clements, son Bill Clements, the founder of Sedco, a major offshore drilling company, and former Governor of Texas. Bill was a friend of a couple of clients of mine, and on the board of Interfirst. I called him for an interview, and he suggested that instead I talk to his son who was responsible for the family's investments.

Great. I met Gill at the beautiful old mansion they had converted into a family office. As I waited in the library for our appointment, I remember being astounded at the thousands of books on a huge range of subjects, most of which had nothing at all to do with the energy industry, banking or business.

I assumed that Gill would tell me that the banking industry in Texas was actually sound, that Dallas had a highly diversified economy, that the major Texas banks were sound, and that Interfirst would, over time, be just fine. Nope. He told me was that he wasn’t investing in Texas banks. What? Why not? He hesitated ever so slightly and then answered with a question of his own,

Banks have thirty-to-one leverage. How many of those assets have to be bad, or go bad, before the bank is insolvent?”

Hmmm. Not what I wanted to hear. I was in my 20s. I ignored his cautionary view, and the caution expressed by others, including Richard Rainwater, who was a client at the time. And the president of the Republic Bank of Houston, who was a close friend of a good friend. I ignored them all. Why? Because I was a contrarian investor, and oil was trading around $10 a barrel. And Interfirst was at the time the largest bank in Texas and, if memory service, number 10 in terms of size in the country at that time. Even the rows of empty cubicles in the bank’s head office didn’t dissuade me. In fact, they may have encouraged me.

And then to compound my poor judgment, as soon as I returned to New York City, I called Alan Abelson editor of Barron's. Alan agreed to interview me for a front page story, “Texas Will Rise Again, and Rod MacIver Tells How To Play The Recovery” (June 22, 1987). So that, dear reader, is how I became known as the research analyst who likes Texas banks. And indeed, Texas did rise again, but by then Interfirst was dead and buried.

Now, wishing that others may benefit from my nightmare, particularly the many who here in the comment sections of so many Seeking Alpha articles I read express the opinion, "Buy the dip, this too shall pass," I’m write this article. Yes, this too will pass. And yes, America will be great again. But first we must survive a period of health and financial adversity, perhaps extreme adversity.

The problem is that what it will take to make the population healthy, and what will make the economy and the banks healthy, are in conflict. The US hospital system is completely inadequate to handle the tsunami of sick people coming its way, from numbers of ventilators to staff to beds. Our only hope is for US politicians to convince us to avoid others and thus slow the spread of the disease down. That will have a significant adverse impact on the economy. Banks are the heart that pumps blood through the body economic. To make matters worse, the US healthcare system will promote the spread of the disease.

At the time I write this article, there are about 10,000 cases of coronavirus in the US. This is about eight times the number of confirmed cases. Why the difference? We haven't had available tests. The number of cases doubles every six days, roughly, according to epidemiological studies. The implications? A million cases by the end of April. Two million by May 5. Four million by May 11. That’s how exponential numbers work.

The US has about 2.8 hospital beds per 1000 people, or about one million beds. At any one time about 65% of these are occupied. So there are about 350,000 beds available. The experience in Italy is that about 10% of cases are severe enough to require hospitalization. So by May 11, four million cases, 400,000 of which require hospitalization. That’s roughly when the number of people requiring beds will exceed the number of available beds. Where are additional people after that going to go? I imagine first US military facilities. After that, I don't know. On the floor? A week later the number of patients requiring hospitalization will roughly exceed the available beds by a factor of two. And, as the hospital system comes under stress, those among us with chronic health issues may have to be ignored, ultimately further burdening an overburdened system, as these patients' condition becomes critical.

Similar shortages face us with ventilators, N95 masks, surgical masks, changes of hospital garb, etc. Staff, many of whom may also have children home from school to consider, will also be under huge stress.

The implications on the US economy and banking system? The authorities, federal, state and local, have no choice but to try to slow down the flow of critically ill patients. Yes, of course that means concerts, sports events, etc. but it also has implications for all of the myriad of things we do every day that involve human interaction on a face to face basis, from restaurants to bowling alleys to sales calls to hotel rooms, AirBnB (AIRB), Uber (NYSE:UBER)/Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), and going to the dentist.

Of major potential significance, the US health insurance system couldn’t be better designed to spread the disease. There are about thirty million uninsured Americans. How many of those, feeling ill, won’t get diagnosed until their condition is advanced because they can’t afford treatment anyway? A very substantial number. They will spread the disease. And how many, having co-payments of $10,000 or more, unable to afford hospitalization, will try to recover on their own, all the while spreading the virus among us. Again, a substantial number.

It was interesting, during one of Trump’s attempts to reassure us, that he advised the nation that major U.S. insurance companies "have agreed to waive all co-payments for corona virus treatments." Actually, no. For testing. They are waiving payment for testing. As someone who has interviewed many hundreds of people for books and research reports over the years, I’ve learned to listen for the important overriding truths about a human being and his or her life from the contradictions and the deliberate misstatements of fact. The contradictions are where the juice of a human life resides.

Why doesn’t America have universal healthcare? Because we can’t afford it according to a number of our leaders. Every other major industrialized economy in the world can afford it, but not America. We’re about to find the true cost of our current system in both lives and dollars.

So what about the banking system, the system with 30-to-1 leverage? The system with loans to cruise lines, airlines, and mom-and-pop restaurants, bars convenience and clothing stores? That system is likely to undergo a loss of deposits as unemployed people withdraw to cover living expenses, and, much more important, an increase in defaults as businesses are unable to generate needed revenues.

You never know where the next shoe will drop, but there are several systemic problems. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) may be the poster child. It has about $62 billion in shareholder equity against $40 plus trillion in derivative contracts – credit default swaps, etc. Who are the counter parties to those swaps? The entire world financial system. Banks, brokerages, insurance companies. You name it. And yes, that’s $40 trillion. That’s not a typo.

Then there is the huge amount of US denominated debt in the world system – about $12 trillion to non-bank borrowers according to an article in Reuters in October of last year.

I like graphs. They communicate better than words alone. So here’s a graph from that Reuter’s article.

In case the font is a little too small to read, the green area is US dollar-denominated debt, debt that has to be paid back by foreign borrowers, primarily to US banks, insurance companies, pension plans, etc. Many of those borrowers have weak currencies. Many have economies that suffer from a strong US dollar. I haven’t been a fan of zero-percent interest rates because of their impact on US bank profitability, but the time has come.

There are all kinds of possible shoes to drop. I don't study the Chinese banking system but those who do seem to think it is way overburdened with debt. Look up YouTube interviews of Kyle Bass, for instance.

How have major US banks fared so far in the recent market decline? Here’s a daily graph of XLF, the ETF of major US financial institutions. It includes all major banks and insurance companies:

This may be just the beginning of a trend. Or a waterfall. In 2009, the ETF fell to a low of around $16 versus the current $22 and change. That was with a completely different crew in the White House - one that knew the difference between a diagnostic test and a co-payment.

A Positive Note

The world’s most brilliant minds with expertise in infectious diseases are working on this problem. They have access to highly advanced artificial intelligence software and computers. It is only a matter of time before they find a solution. Even if they found that solution tomorrow, there will be a required period of testing, manufacturing and distribution that could easily take months. But a solution will be found, and someday this will be, as with the flu epidemic of 1918, a dim memory.

In the meantime, Buffett’s great dictum is worth keeping in mind:

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.