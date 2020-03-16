ERUS: The Answer To The Bear Is To Buy The Russian Bear

Russian monetary policy is as hard as they come. The ruble, backed by gold, is likely to stay relatively stable over time as other paper currencies crumble.

Russia is in a much better position to win the oil price war than Saudi Arabia. If and when it does, the dollar price of oil will likely go much higher, but that won't help Saudi Arabia as much as it helps Russia. When markets around the world crashed during the course of the last few weeks, I went long the iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS). I remain long. For those who believe in the long-term gold investment hypothesis, going long Russia now, and specifically, this ETF, makes a lot of sense.

ERUS is heavily weighted towards energy (47%) and basic materials (21%) with some exposure to financials (19%). It's clearly tied to the price of oil, as are Russian financials since they make loans to Russian oil companies. Starting with a long-term chart, if we look at the price action, we can see that ERUS is actually performing rather well relative to the price of oil compared to the oil price collapse of 2015-2016. Crude oil has already tagged very close to the low that it achieved in February 2016 at $26. The low reached in oil so far this year is $27.34. The low for ERUS, which trades together with oil more or less, back at that time, was $22. It is still 32% above that level at the time of writing March 15, so there is relative strength here, at least so far.

Data by YCharts

That, of course, could be used to make a bearish case as well. If ERUS is still 32% above its lows when oil was around these levels, then it still has farther to go. It indeed might fall farther, that's true. Even so, I would add to positions in ERUS if it matches its low of February 2016 because its biggest holdings are fundamentally sound. I will go into the details shortly. Let's first address the big picture.

Russian Monetary Policy Is Sound, Saudi Not So Much

At first glance, Saudi Arabia looks unstoppable. It has the lowest oil production costs of any country, heads the biggest oil cartel in the world, and it has extremely low public debt with ample room to run deficits, which is nice for its state-owned Aramco oil giant. But there are significant weaknesses lying under the surface that could inflict great damage on Saudi Arabia in both the near and long term, hurting its capacity to sustain a protracted oil price war.

First and foremost, Saudi Arabia has no monetary policy of its own. By that, I mean its central bank does not have an independent policy on its currency supply because the policy is to maintain a tight exchange rate peg to the dollar regardless, which precludes independent decisions outside of maintaining that peg. This has been the case since 2003, and it has since become an integral part of the petrodollar deal that the country has maintained with the United States since the 1970s. This currency peg must hold or there could be significant chaos within the Saudi banking system. That means that the riyal must conduct a similar monetary policy to the Federal Reserve and weaken its currency at the same rate, deliberately. If the dollar falls in purchasing power, the riyal must, as well. This is a built-in disadvantage for the Saudis.

On that front, the Fed is widely expected to cut the federal funds rate by another 50 basis points or even a full percentage point by some expectations at its next meeting on March 18, and Saudi Arabia will have to match that, not one for one, but generally speaking, in order to maintain a 3.75 riyal to dollar exchange rate. Basically, Saudi Arabia has tied its fate to the dollar. It will live and die by the dollar, and the dollar is in uncharted territory in terms of easing just executed and on the way.

On that note, here's the New York Fed on March 12, announcing trillions of dollars in new short-term loans over the next 3 weeks:

March 12, 2020, the Desk will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm ET that will settle on March 13, 2020. Tomorrow, the Desk will further offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation and $500 billion in a one-month repo operation for same day settlement. Three-month and one-month repo operations for $500 billion will be offered on a weekly basis for the remainder of the monthly schedule. The Desk will continue to offer at least $175 billion in daily overnight repo operations and at least $45 billion in two-week term repo operations twice per week over this period.

The Saudis have very little hard-backing to their currency, only holding 323 tons of gold in reserve on the eve of what is likely to be the biggest money-printing bonanza the world has ever seen. The trillions above are just the start I believe. We will soon start to see serious stresses in the banking system throughout the world, and coordinated central bank liquidity pumping appears imminent. The global economy has ground to a halt because of the coronavirus, and the only thing central banks can do is print.

The riyal will do its part, and this will weaken the riyal significantly in terms of real purchasing power, especially because the amount of goods and services being produced around the world now is much, much lower than normal, and there will be much more money than otherwise even when production recovers. This will increase expenses for Aramco, perhaps, significantly. Since Aramco is such a highly centralized company under the near-complete control of a single government, it is also levered to the fortunes of that government. It is a dangerous setup in times of turmoil like these.

Russia's situation is very different. Russia's gold supplies are ample at 2,242 tons and have been climbing since the 2008 financial crisis. See the chart below from TradingEconomics that shows the initial climb of the country's gold reserves that effectively back the ruble.

True, the ruble is falling as oil falls, for now, but I believe this is only temporary. Currency traders have not yet figured out that the ruble already has hard backing. As gold rises, so will the ruble, over time. Russia apparently converted to hard money economics since the last implosion 12 years ago and has been backing the ruble ever since.

If and when there is a crisis of confidence in paper money, Saudi Arabia has effectively tied its fate to the dollar while Russia has not. In my humble opinion, we could indeed be months or possibly even weeks away from this crisis of confidence in paper money considering the incredible action of the New York Fed on March 12. Central banks will most likely announce coordinated liquidity injection efforts beyond this, given that European banks, including the notoriously weak G-SIB Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and others, are back at new all-time lows. A coordinated bailout effort could be very close.

For the dollar, specifically, if President Trump adds another trillion dollars to the national debt through a payroll tax suspension that, according to the New York Times, will dwarf the 2008 bailouts, plus bailouts of shale oil companies, in addition to the fact that wide-ranging shutdowns could be imminent, we could see consumer price inflation explode higher. At some point, it's just a full-on overload, and it appears we may finally be approaching that point.

Russia will not be directly affected by this overload, since it has a very conservative hard monetary policy and extremely low public debt to GDP at only 14.6%, quite stable over the last 15 years.

As for ERUS itself, let's take a quick look at its three biggest holdings. Number 1 is Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), an energy company. This company has a very generous dividend of 9.4%, which could be a warning sign if it happened to be in serious financial trouble, which it is not. The company does have a substantial debt load, however, if you look at page 52 here in its last report. Excluding lease agreements, the vast majority of its borrowings are payable in dollars due 2022-2026. By then, I believe the dollar will be much, much lower versus the ruble since the latter is backed by gold. This dollar-denominated debt will most likely be very easy for Lukoil to pay back ultimately.

Further, only 20% of Lukoil's total debt is exposed to floating interest rates, if they should rise. Last year, that percentage was 40%. See page 46 at the link above. The company has been getting more conservative at the right time. It is protecting its debt and making the right moves. It is profitable and was even profitable at the end of 2016 when oil went as low as $26 a barrel. Lukoil can take the pain and is in no immediate danger even at these extremely low oil prices.

It's a very similar situation with the second largest holding in ERUS, and that is Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). According to its last available annual report page 139, 72% of total debt is denominated in euros and dollars, both of which will most likely decline against gold, and only 20% in rubles. Gazprom's dividend is over 10% at current prices, a great opportunity to capitalize on significant income from a financially stable company.

As for its chief financial holding, Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY), a snapshot of its earnings in recent years in the context of the country's monetary and fiscal policy shows a strong bank. Earnings are up 50% since 2016, public debt as mentioned is very low, so there is no threat of any doom loop where bond prices become linked to financials. This dangerous setup is prevalent throughout Europe, for example, but not Russia.

In the longer term, the coronavirus is not going to last forever, and oil prices are not going to remain at a $30 handle for long. When this passes, probably with a splurge of dangerous money printing around the world, other currencies ultimately will weaken against the ruble. ERUS, together with its very generous and most likely stable dividend, should prove to be a very lucrative long-term hold at these levels.

General Risks

Aside from company-specific risks within the ETF itself, the general risk in owning Russia right now is the possibility of prolonged depression in oil prices, meaning if the coronavirus lasts for several months and the global economy remains out of gear for a relatively long time.

Russia's economy is 52% oil and related exports. See the breakdown below from OEC:

The oil crash of 2015/2016 that brought oil down to $26 was short-lived. While I do not think it likely, it is still possible that the current draw-down in oil prices could persist. In that case, the negative economic impacts on Russia could spread to other sectors, bringing down business activity generally beyond the direct effects of the virus itself. Those who buy ERUS at this time should prepare for a worst case scenario, which, in my view, is the possibility of a longer depression of Russian business activity, and make sure you have the ability to withstand a prolonged slowdown. Even if this happens, I still expect ERUS to recover while continuing to pay dividends, which should mitigate the pain of such a depression.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.