Kraft Heinz: The Dividend Yield Might Seem Attractive But The Margin Of Safety Is Still Insufficient

Given the issues they face and the probability of a further reduction, there is still an insufficient margin of safety.

Introduction

Following their poor operating and financial performance, Kraft Heinz (KHC) has seen their share price fall massively and thus push their dividend yield significantly higher. Although an over 6% dividend yield seems attractive, especially with the United States Ten Year Treasury yields sitting around record lows of under 1%, given the challenges they face the margin of safety is still insufficient to attract my investment.

Valuation Assumptions

Unlike many of my valuations that primarily assume that they maintain an adequately strong financial position to avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend, this one only assumes the former as the latter is too probable given their leverage and declining sales. Due to the extent that these topics have already been discussed, especially with their credit rating was recently reduced to junk level and analysts are warning of another dividend reduction, there are few reasons to spend time rehashing these topics in detail.

Valuation Scenarios

The primary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.40 per share or $1.60 per share on an annual basis. Whereas the second scenario foresees their quarterly dividend being reduced 25% to $0.30 per share or $1.20 per share on an annual basis and then remaining unchanged perpetually into the future. This provides them an additional $489m per year towards deleveraging, which is the equivalent of 1.81% of their net debt as of the end of 2019. Based on their financial performance from 2019, even with this additional cash it would still take them approximately ten years to halve their net debt and thus to provide an adequate margin of safety, no future growth was assumed.

Given their current situation I would personally not pay anything for their potential growth as it remains too uncertain and thus would leave very little margin of safety. Even though the case can be made for future growth if they turn around their declining sales, it does not alter the fact that they are still a large company that is operating in a very mature and low growth industry, both of which act as handbrakes on growth even without any issues to resolve. Whilst there may be some investors comfortable with only a small margin of safety, I am not one of those investors.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 6.78% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 0.983% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 0.89 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares their current dividend yield to that of other various competing investments.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $23.59, which is virtually equal to their current share price of $23.97 as of the time of writing. This indicates that unless they can restart their dividend growth, which is virtually impossible in the short and medium-term, their shares are barely worth anything more than their current share price even if they can maintain their current dividend payments.

Meanwhile the secondary valuation returned a result of $17.69, which is 26.20% lower than their current share price as of the time of writing. This indicates that in a more conservative scenario that allows an adequate margin of safety, their shares are worth materially less than their current share price.

It should also be considered that these results were actually assisted significantly by fairly low future expectations for both interest rates and expected market returns of only 7.50%. Based on the historical long-term market returns that are closer to 10%, an investor could argue that a higher expected rate of return should have been utilized. Personally I believe that future market returns will be materially lower than their historical average, however, the rate of 7.50% was also selected to further prove my point that there is minimal potential upside for their shares.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income they can produce to various competing investments, all of which are other large United States based companies with individual turnaround stories. It can easily be seen that whilst their dividend yield is fairly high, there are still other investments with similar or higher dividend yields. I personally believe that all of these three companies, AT&T (T), Altria (MO) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), offer various more desirable combinations of either better dividend safety, less leverage or higher future growth potential.

Conclusion

On one hand an investor with bullish assumptions could argue that their share currently offers attractive upside potential, I believe the margin of safety is simply too low. Paying for growth from a large company facing declining sales in an already very mature industry is not a particularly attractive investment proposition, especially during times of market turmoil that we are currently facing thanks to the coronavirus.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Kraft Heinz' 2019 10-K SEC filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.