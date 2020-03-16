Carnival Cruise Lines: Bull Case Assuming Zero 2020 Revenue

Even with a pessimistic assumption of zero revenue over the next year, I calculate back of envelope there to likely be more upside than downside from here.

All three have been consistently profitable, with the former two paying rising dividends, so question is how deeply the virus will harm each line's long-term finances.

Cruise lines, along with the broader travel sector, have been among the hardest hit names in the recent coronavirus stock price plunge. The fact that oil prices also happen to have fallen to multi-year lows over the past week seem to provide no relief, even though lower oil prices typically boost the travel sector. This can be understood when I seem to hear everyone around me saying they will never get on another cruise again, although we will have to wait and see how that translates into sales numbers over the coming decade. Longer term, I look at the value of the assets (mostly the ships) on these companies' balance sheets, and the myriad ways these firms will be able to generate at least a 5% of return on assets rate in 2021-2035 (half of a ship's assumed 30 year life). Based on its relatively low-debt balance sheet and high profitability rates, I am choosing to focus on Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) in this article, over its two main competitors, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Over the past one month, CUK, RCL, and NCLH have fallen by 63%, 73%, and 82% respectively. I often step aside from "falling knives" like these, especially if they are as debt-laden and vulnerable as Tupperware, but in this case, wanted to do a quick back-of-envelope valuation and see if the debt was manageable and likely future cash flows too cheap to not buy at least some of.

Data by YCharts

Given that these are asset heavy businesses with some debt, I find it important to compare total enterprise value (NYSE:EV) with running annual numbers like earnings and cash flow. Below is a quick chart of how the EV of these three companies compares with their respective revenues, free cash flows, financial debt, and earnings before interest and tax (but after depreciation and amortization):

Data by YCharts

Just by looking at the above three, CUK seems to have the clear advantage of having a higher ratio of sales/debt and EBIT/debt. The next chart shows their respective dividend paying histories. While I would ordinarily prefer the steadier dividend increases of RCL, CUK has been able to raise its dividend over the past 5 years of lower oil prices, while NCLH doesn't seem to pay a dividend at all. So based on these two quick charts, I have decided to focus on CUK for the rest of the article.

Data by YCharts

Drilling a bit more into CUK's balance sheet and cash flow statement, it seems that although CUK has what seems like a lot of debt, those debts are actually less than 1/4 of total assets. Understandably, the vast majority of CUK's assets are in its ships, expected to last about 30 years, net of roughly 40% depreciation so far (source: 2019 Annual Report, page 17). Although it is understandable that the vast majority of CUK's operating cash flows need to go into reinvesting in its business, historically they have been quite consistent in being able to return some cash to shareholders, and that return of cash to shareholders should be the basis of our long-term valuation.

Data by YCharts

Looking one chart closer at how they've returned cash to shareholders, we see the mostly steady increase in dividend payouts over the past decade, accompanied by punctuated use of buybacks and debt issuance. Although not ideal, it seems CUK does have plenty of room to cut dividends and buybacks, and boost borrowing to deal with a slump in sales that might even last as much as a year or more.

Data by YCharts

Some back of the envelope math on what that sales slump would mean: suppose CUK were to miss out on one whole year of its $20 billion/year revenue run rate. Without sales, CUK would not need to expend a large share of its operating costs ($17 billion in 2019, from page 5 of the annual report), and could probably trim on investments as well. Assume it still needs to burn $5 billion in cash during the year of no sales, and then things get back to normal by mid-2021, and it would fund this through a medium-term bank loan. This would raise their debt to around $16 billion, still not ideal, but still in some ways better than RCL or NCLH. With or without that debt, it of course would still remain ideal if CUK could keep its return on asset ratios high, as it has so far been able to do relative to its competitors.

Data by YCharts

The only TRACE-eligible CUK bond I could find was the 3.95% of October 2020, maturing later this year, which was still trading above par last week, and just this week sunk to a yield over 10%. It seems Moody's just downgraded CUK to Baa1 last week, matching S&P's rating of BBB+ since 2015, so the rating agencies still have this name two solid notches above the borderline-junk BBB- level which might make it harder to refinance. That said, watch this bond yield, and how well CUK and its competitors are able to refinance their upcoming debts.

It's been a while since the last reported insider buy of CUK shares, and that would be another thing I would look for before adding too much more to the position.

Conculsion

Short-term, CUK's most acute risk seems to be if it runs into a liquidity / credit crunch on its upcoming debt due debts, and finds itself unable to refinance and needing to sell ships at fire sale prices. Longer-term, the bigger question is how long it will be before people feel comfortable taking cruises again at the volumes and price points they did before the coronavirus outbreak. I admit I have no sense on how much millennials like cruising versus baby boomers (I myself am a Gen X'er who hasn't been on a Carnival Cruise in 13 years), but revenue-wise, my optimism comes from the opportunity to grow their sales in Asia, which is so far only 13% of their revenues (Annual Report, page 29). I also wouldn't put it past the major cruise lines to adapt how they use their ships and deliver services and experiences in ways that can get CUK back on track to $30 billion of revenue later this decade.

As long as CUK stock keeps moving more than 10%/day, I'll be keeping purchases well less than 0.5% of an account, but will mark this as a sector to check back on, even next quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CUK, RCL, NCLH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.