Foot Locker: Sifting Through The Rubble

The worldwide pandemic that the coronavirus has become has taken a great toll on the world’s economy, but more importantly, on the people that make up that economy. While we are a community of investors, and therefore, are keenly focused on ways to profit from black swan events, let us never forget that coronavirus, first and foremost, is a human tragedy.

With that said, you wouldn’t be reading this if you weren’t interested in investing, and some interesting things have happened in recent weeks, to say the least, when it comes to financial assets. Apart from gold and Treasuries, just about everything has been sold, and heavily.

Consumer discretionary stocks have been pummeled, and obviously, anything that is travel-related has been left out with yesterday’s garbage. However, not all consumer discretionary stocks are created equal, and therefore, each carries its own unique risk profile. I think Foot Locker (FL) can weather any storm that comes its way thanks to its immaculate balance sheet, and with the recent selloff, it looks very attractive as a result.

The balance sheet to rule all balance sheets

Foot Locker enjoys an enviable business model. It has been around for a long time, so it is entrenched in the footwear and apparel sectors among consumers. It has a huge footprint that is nationwide, and its margins are strong in normal times.

These things have afforded Foot Locker the ability to stockpile cash over time as it stopped growing meaningfully many years ago.

Source: TIKR.com

As we can see here, the basic components of free cash flow have produced strong results for a long time. Cash flow from operations has been around $800 million annually for the past several years, while capital expenditures have been less than $300 million annually. The result is hundreds of millions of dollars of cash production Foot Locker doesn’t need to run its business. It has chosen to use that cash in recent years to buy back a lot of stock, and pay a very nice dividend.

However, it has also kept some of that cash on its balance sheet in a sort of rainy-day fund fashion, as you can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Foot Locker has $122 million of long-term debt, but more than $900 million of cash to offset it. New accounting rules dictate that long-term leases are counted as liabilities on the balance sheet, so technically, Foot Locker’s net debt position is over $2 billion. However, without ~$2.7 billion in lease liabilities, which aren't traditional debt, Foot Locker’s balance sheet is in amazing shape.

What this means is that the company can fund its business operations indefinitely, even without positive earnings to speak of. By extension, coronavirus, and any resulting economic weakness that could result, will impact Foot Locker, but not devastatingly so. It has the funding it needs to operate for a very long time, even if its stores were shuttered entirely.

That sort of safety is at a premium these days, as overly leveraged companies may struggle to find financing and as a result, may have to take drastic action to raise capital, or just exit, as Modell's has done. You won’t see Foot Locker doing this, as it has way too much cash to run out, barring some sort of apocalyptic nightmare scenario.

Digital channel doesn’t need foot traffic

In addition, Foot Locker has invested in its digital channel in recent years, so if people want some new shoes, but don’t want to risk getting sick, they can simply order it through their phone or computer. Foot Locker would be happy to continue selling shoes in this fashion, so even if there are widespread closures of physical stores, it isn’t like Foot Locker’s revenue would dry up completely. Would there be pain? Of course. Would it be disastrous? Absolutely not.

Earnings and the valuation

To be honest, trying to predict 2020 earnings for any company is an exercise in futility right now, in my humble opinion, just because we have literally no idea how bad this thing will get. That’s why stocks have been pummeled, that’s why travel has been locked down in many parts of the world, and that’s why people are living in fear.

However, we know that this will end at some point and we will get back to normal business. When that will occur is up for debate, but coronavirus is not a permanent impairment on the global economy.

I make that point to say that when we’re looking at stocks like Foot Locker, we know 2020 is going to be bad. But evaluating the stock against what you think it will earn in 2021, 2022, etc, is more important than just panicking and selling everything.

Foot Locker just came off a year where it produced a record $8 billion in revenue and earned nearly $5 per share. I have no doubt those numbers will be a reality again in the future. What I don’t know is when. However, if you’re evaluating Foot Locker with a long time horizon, and the knowledge that the stock will move around a lot in the short-term, it is a cracking bargain today.

Shares trade for $21.49 as I write this, meaning that if you are looking at normalized earnings, we’re somewhere in the neighborhood of 4X to 5X earnings. Obviously, these are not normal times, and Foot Locker’s earnings this year will almost certainly not be close to $5. However, Foot Locker’s balance sheet will afford it the ability to come out the other side of this crisis and when it does, it may be in a stronger position than it was going in as lesser competitors fold up shop for lack of funding.

On top of that, as though it wasn’t good enough, Foot Locker yields 7.5% today. The dividend is amply covered by free cash flow, and the company has the huge cash pile as well, so I don’t think a cut will be necessary. That doesn’t mean the company wouldn’t take the opportunity to do so and funnel that cash towards share repurchases, for instance, but the dividend is sustainable as-is. With that sort of yield, the extreme valuation, and the fact that Foot Locker has such a strong balance sheet, I think it is a very strong buy.

Buying Foot Locker means you accept the massive risk that shares could get cut in half again, or worse, depending upon the news flow around coronavirus. But for those with a long horizon, Foot Locker offers you a 7%+ yield and a very low valuation on normalized earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.