Dick's Sporting Goods: Fire Sale On Now At 8.1x P/E

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) has seen its share price pummeled as fears around COVID-19 spread and sporting events have begun to be canceled. The recent bankruptcy of Modell's Sporting Goods added fuel to the fire sale and is a good reminder to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. All of this has now left Dick's shares trading at 8.1x TTM P/E and pushed its dividend yield up to 4.6% before considering share buybacks that have averaged 2% since 2007. This article will take a look at Dick's historic profitability and ability to return cash to shareholders, before ending off with an analysis of the company's current debt and interest coverage.

Data by YCharts

Results Are Still Looking Good

Dick's fiscal year (FY) 2019 results were strong in my opinion when the company released on March 10, 2020. Unfortunately though, the strong results were quickly pushed aside along with the recent market turmoil. For Dick's FY 2019, the company reported same-store sales of 3.7%. On the EPS side, Dick's delivered 2019 earnings per diluted share of $3.34 with the non-GAAP figure being $3.69, up 3% and 14% respectively versus $3.24 in 2018, a year in which there were no non-GAAP adjustments. Also an important metric for retailers, the gross margin rate expanded 29 basis points to 29.19% in 2019 from 28.90% in 2018. That being said, DKS's flat to +2% guidance for FY 2020 same-store sales might have been cause for concern to some analysts, but, as long as I am not paying for growth in the valuation (such as with Dick's mere 8.1x P/E), I am perfectly fine with just a flat outlook.

DKS looks to have healthy liquidity with $69M in cash on the balance sheet, and only $224M outstanding on its $1.6B revolving credit facility. The company also took the year-end earnings release opportunity to announce an increase to its quarterly dividend by 13.6% to $0.3125 per share. Also on the shareholders' return front, throughout 2019, DKS repurchased approximately 11.1 million shares of its common stock at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total cost of $402.2M.

To put those share repurchases into perspective, with a current market cap of $2,366M, these $402.2M of share repurchases would represent 17.0% of outstanding shares. On June 12, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional five-year share repurchase program of up to $1 billion of the company's common stock. These share repurchases also look set to continue with the strong liquidity position and revolving credit facility giving DKS the opportunity to take advantage of the market's pessimistic view of the company.

A Profitable Company

As the largest omni-channel sporting goods retailer in the U.S., DKS has had many years of profitable growth since being founded in 1948 as a bait-and-tackle shop in Binghamton to become the household name that they are today in the U.S. Since 2007, the company has achieved an average return on equity (ROE) of 15.9%. As with most retailers, the company operates with store leases and little debt which allowed return on invested capital (ROIC) to closely mirror ROE and average 14.7% over the same period. Both of these returns match and beat respectively what I look for in a great business (15% ROE and 9% ROIC). The ROIC of 14.7% indicates that the business can earn over a reasonable 9% cost of capital and maintain its intrinsic value.

Source data from Morningstar

The company has also grown sales, EPS and book value over the past decade indicating that they may be able to continue doing so in the future. Sales and EPS have both grown by an average annual rate of 6.9% and 8.6% respectively since 2007. The average annual growth in book value per share, including any annual dividends, has been 11.1% since 2007 which further supports to ROE and ROIC averages. The company did, however, have one unprofitable year in the past decade during the financial crisis.

Returning Cash To Shareholders

As mentioned earlier, DKS does a great job returning cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. These share repurchases have been going on for a number of years now and have averaged around 2.0% annually since 2007. I always like to see share repurchases by management as it shows good capital discipline and long-term confidence in the business.

Source data from Morningstar

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals [like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)] always competing to grow market share. The recent bankruptcy of Modell's is a good reminder to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, DKS leases most of their stores, which keeps capital invested in the business low and directly related to selling goods (not owning real estate) as well as allowing a degree of flexibility in their operations. Because of store leases however, retail businesses look less financially levered than they actually are as they, in fact, have plenty of contractual obligations they are held to beside interest payments.

To get an idea of how well operating income covers these fixed obligations, we can add lease expenses back to operating income and then divide it into the combination of interest and lease expenses. Looking at such a coverage ratio of lease and interest payments for DKS, it came to only 1.80x in FY 2018 and has been slipping in recent years as can be seen in the table and graph below. A lot of retailers operate riskily being highly levered and DKS is no exception. For a second reference point, when I recently did this same coverage ratio for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), it came in only slightly higher at 1.95x in FY 2018.

Source data from Morningstar and company financials

While retailers like DKS might have some in-house brands, they mainly rely on selling the products of major branded consumer companies. The rise of e-commerce is a threat not only from the likes of Amazon, but also because it allows consumers to go straight to the online source of their preferred brand to buy their product directly. In fact, I recently bought a pair of shoes straight from my favorite brand's website. These structural changes will be a headwind for retailers in the years to come.

Takeaway

Despite reporting strong FY 2019 results with same-store sales up 3.7% and gross margins increase by 29 basis points, the market continues to treat DKS as a dying retailer. The recent market turmoil looks like a great opportunity to pick up the shares of the largest omni-channel sporting goods retailer in the U.S at only 8.1x TTM P/E.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long DKS with an average cost base of $31.25.



Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.