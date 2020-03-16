VeriSign Is Immune From Coronavirus

ICANN is unlikely to give VeriSign the boot as VeriSign has done a flawless job with .com and .net over the past two decades.

VeriSign has the ability to raise prices on .com domain names 7% per year over the next four years.

During these turbulent times in the market, I have found myself searching for companies with secure cash flow that are on the receiving end of big dips. These companies, in my opinion, present the best buying opportunities as the markets shed excess weight.

VeriSign (VRSN) was one of the companies that popped up on my list of cash flow stable firms. This business requires little cash to operate and is unlikely to be on the receiving end of a massive drop in revenues. Significant declines present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The Cash Cow

To convey what VeriSign does in the fewest words, imagine a toll road. If you're on it, you're paying. Well, VeriSign is that, but for the internet. For every .com domain name registered, the company collects $7.85 per year for every .net registered, a little bit north of $9. With no competition around, they are the internet's toll road.

Per VeriSign's Q4 release, there are now 362.3 million domain names registered, through them, across all top-level domains. The .com and .net TLDs, where the company sees the vast majority of their revenue coming from, sat at 158.8M registered. That's 158.8M pieces of recurring income.

Image: Net Income per Seeking Alpha Quote Page

This recurring revenue comes with an outstanding net margin of 49% in the most recent year, and 47% in the year prior. The business itself requires very little cash to run, and with divestitures of non-core businesses over the last several years, VeriSign is a lean, mean, cash making machine.

Image: Net Margins calculated from data on Seeking Alpha Quote Page

Can The Monopoly Be Eroded?

Yes, but it's highly unlikely. VeriSign has had control of the .com registry for more than two decades without any significant issues during that time. While a competitor could always swoop in and try to claim the contract that VeriSign has with ICANN, a move of that magnitude would require a significant bid.

The existing contract that VeriSign has today will last them through 2024. As long as there are no significant infractions or disagreements during that time, the contract will be extended. VeriSign's function is critical in the running of the internet, so ICANN will not make those significant changes without good reason.

Catalysts to Growth

With prices locked at $7.85 per year by the Department of Justice, it seemed unlikely that VeriSign would see significant growth outside of domain ownership numbers growing. Well, that has now changed. ICANN and the U.S. government have agreed to a proposal from VeriSign that will allow them to increase the price of a .com by 7% per year through the end of their 2024 contract. Prices can go from $7.85 to $10.26. As .com domain registrations rarely fall, VeriSign could lock in 7-9% revenue growth over the next four years with no significant cost changes.

Image: Domain registrations per TLD - Verisign.com/DNIB

Another catalyst to growth is the .web TLD. The TLD has a long and troubled history and has found itself in and out of court ever since it was revealed that VeriSign funded the acquirer of the TLD, Nu Dot Co LLC. VeriSign has been reluctant to detail plans for .web due to ongoing arbitration about ownership.

While .web will not reach .com levels of revenue for the company, if managed correctly, it could become another great source of consistent and stable recurring revenues. The "managed correctly" part of that, for me, would be if the company adequately managed control of the domain and had requirements for purchasers (much like .app or .dev, which are run by Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG)). Keeping strict requirements would allow .web to fall into a sort of "trusted" category amongst browsers of the internet, while TLDs like .net and .info carry a somewhat negative connotation.

Should .web fall in with the likes of .net, it would still account for an additional $100M per year, at a minimum, in revenues. With correct positioning, marketing, and rollout, it could become a $500M recurring business over the next decade.

Price Elasticity of .com's

Price elasticity is the most significant near-term risk facing VeriSign. What happens when they raise the price of a .com by 7% in 2020 while business is deteriorating around them? It's not something we have data for, but I'd suspect the answer is "minimal."

The .com domain is considered the "holy grail." Even if a TLD is more appropriate, many professionals would recommend you also get the .com if it is available.

When the price next increases, we will have a lot more insight into how elastic these prices are. I can say that, anecdotally, I would not cancel any of the (small amount) 14 .coms I own over a price change.

Valuing VeriSign

Shares Outstanding 116.4M 2019 Net Profit $612.3M 2019 Debt $578.7M 2019 Cash & STI $1,218.1M 2019 Cash Flow $560.2M

At the time of writing this piece, VeriSign is trading at 27.5x its 2019 free cash flow. Although, thanks to market volatility, this is likely to be wildly different by the time you're reading.

27.5x FCF is a little on the high side given our current climate, but I suspect that over the coming weeks, we might be able to buy into this stock at better levels than today. I should throw out there; I do like this stock at 27.5x thanks to the prospects over the next few years.

My assumption is that we see a 5% increase in revenues this year. That increase will be driven by a slight rise in prices as well as a small bump in total registrations. While VeriSign could go ahead and bump the price the whole 7%, the economy may leave them cautious.

With a 5% increase in revenues and a 50% net margin, the company should have a 2020 net profit of roughly $647M.

VeriSign will also be buying back shares, likely at an increased rate as costs come down. Last year, the company took 3.3M shares out of the market, and has authorization to buy back a billion dollars worth of stock per their most recent earnings call:

Effective today, the Board of Directors increased the amount of VeriSign common stock authorized for share repurchase by approximately 743 million to a total of 1 billion authorized and available under the share repurchase program, which has no expiration.

For ~$500M at today's prices, the company could buyback ~3M shares. I think that a buyback of that magnitude is reasonable, especially as the cashflows continue to come in so VeriSign will be left with 113M shares on the books by the end of the year, conservatively.

With 113M shares outstanding, 2020 EPS should bump to $5.73. If VeriSign, with the stability in cash flows it offers drops to a 25x forward PE, I am a large buyer, no doubt about it. Today, it sits a hair shy of 29x.

In Summary

In summary, VeriSign is an excellent but boring business. You're likely never going to see double-digit revenue growth, and you're unlikely to see 100% returns year-over-year. Instead, what you have is a company that has a core focus, and is sticking to it. You have a highly profitable company that generates tremendous free cash flow, and you have a well-capitalized company should things continue to get worse.

My buy-in target is 25-30x 2020 earnings, so $145-171/share. If VeriSign remains available in that range, I will start averaging in. Nevertheless, I am long-term bullish on this stock. It's an unexciting rent taker that you can buy and ignore while it appreciates for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.