Thoughts On Macerich's Enormous Decline

MAC is trading at its cheapest price since the financial crisis and its cap rate is now close to 8.5%.

Liquidity is robust and extreme measures should not last more than 1-2 quarters at most.

Macerich will likely earn little to no rent at many of its properties due to quarantines, but should survive in the end.

The coronavirus situation has gotten drastically worse over the past few weeks, and will likely get a lot worse in the US.

It has been a horrifying few days for anyone holding mall REITs. Almost without exception, mall REITs have declined precipitously since the coronavirus started spreading globally, with even A names like Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG) declining 30-40% from prices just a few weeks ago. Things have not been like this since the great financial crisis.

However, we believe COVID-19 is a short-term problem and should be resolved within 1-2 quarters. When it is resolved, we believe MAC's valuation should improve substantially as people return to malls again.

Coronavirus

Every day, more bad news comes out regarding the coronavirus. Cases are close to approaching 140k globally, with many countries around the world starting to see exponential growth, led by Italy with close to 25k cases and 1.8k deaths.

Countries have taken drastic action to try and contain the virus. In Italy, all non-essential stores were shut down and millions in the country have been put under quarantine.

All the evidence shows that the crisis is likely going to hit the US hard, perhaps in as little as a week. As the graph below shows, the US chart is trending in line with Italy's and Iran's numbers, which shows things could get very bad within a week or so.

It's very clear that by not taking early action to test at-risk individuals and reduce community spread, the administration has wasted much of their headstart in battling COVID-19. There is a high chance that drastic action like quarantine or store closures would be needed to stop the spread, and this is going to hit traffic drastically.

So far, cases have surpassed 3000 and some experts have come out saying that up to 150mil people could eventually be infected. California, Illinois, and Ohio have shut down all bars and nightclubs and major chains like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nike (NYSE:NKE), along with a host of smaller retailers, have shut down all stores in the US.

How will Macerich be affected?

Considering MAC operates some of the best performing shopping centers around the country, there is zero doubt that MAC is going to take a heavy short-term blow. At the very least stores in most areas will see much lower traffic and MAC is going to need to offer massive rent concessions to prevent these stores from closing. Weaker tenants may be forced to permanently close up shop. In China, for example, store traffic fell as much as 80% during the peak of the outbreak.

In some worse hit areas, all non-essential stores could be forced to close for a while. This has already happened in Italy, where the government has proclaimed that only supermarkets, food stores, and pharmacies would be allowed to remain open. When this happens in the US, the malls within the affected area would be unable to generate any income at all.

With all that being said, we believe the decline, which has brought MAC to close to 2008 levels, is incredibly overdone. There are several reasons why this is the case.

Firstly, unlike 2008, banks are flushed with cash and have plenty of it to lend to struggling businesses, which should help stave off bankruptcy for all but the worst-hit businesses. This applies to MAC as well. While MAC has a lot of debt at the moment, most of the debt is long term and it has a solid portfolio of real estate to back this debt. Refinancing should be no problem, even in an environment like this. As Citigroup's Michael Corbat said:

This is not a financial crisis. The banks and the financial system are in strong shape and we are here to help. Source: cnbc

Secondly, we believe any extreme measures would not last for more than a quarter or two. In China, for example, Apple reopened its stores after just 1.5 months due to how quickly China has been able to slow the growth of the virus. Admittedly China has taken this far more seriously than the US, but it's still hard to believe that the US won't be able to keep this under control within a few months with all the measures it is taking.

Also, when these measures are lifted, pent up demand should lead to a fast recovery of traffic. People will want to do something after being stuck in their house for a while and what better thing to do than to go to the mall.

Lastly, rental income tends to be long term in nature. What this means is that while MAC may have to forgo some short-term rent revenue, it is very unlikely that it would face a permanent loss of renters. As we said, some businesses may go bankrupt, but most would survive and continue paying rent.

Of course, there are sacrifices that would have to be made. MAC would likely need to suspend its dividend and perhaps cut back on redevelopment spending, but things would likely go back to normal within 1-2 quarters.

Valuation

At the current price of $13.43, MAC's EV is just around $11bil, representing an 8.5% cap rate based on 2019 SSNOI. Considering the vast majority of MAC's malls are A malls, this is incredibly cheap. Insiders seem to believe this as well, as two MAC insiders have recently bought shares, with these purchases totaling around $200k.

Takeaway

Overall, MAC is likely to be severely affected by the COVID-19 situation in the short term as stores are closed and as rents get cut. However, with plenty of liquidity available and with everyone working on a solution to COVID-19, the situation is going to resolve in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.