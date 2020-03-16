The Market Crash Buy List

Most of these will benefit from the economic turmoil, and one has already been through the financial crisis test and passed with flying colors.

Here are stocks that are trading at P/E ratios of under 4 and/or under tangible book value.

The selloff has created extraordinary value with multiples of upside if you know where to look.

This column has always been centered on finding asymmetrical opportunities, in which we alert you to unseen risks in certain securities, or when a security’s price has overly discounted risk.

The market selloff has created several extremely attractive opportunities in the small cap sector – even to the point where businesses that have both profits and cash flow are selling below tangible book value. Not only that, some of these stocks are in sectors that will significantly benefit from disruptions in the employment and credit markets. So not only have they been sold off to the point where risk has been virtually eliminated in a normal market, they trade at prices that are even further below where they should be based on the fact that their business is going to increase – and we know this because we’ve seen this movie play out before during the financial crisis.

The Sector In Question

The sector in questions is personal consumer lending: installment loans and pawn shops. Most of these companies handle the non-prime borrower, but most have since opened up near-prime lending products. In the past, they were almost exclusively payday lenders, but have since expanded significantly.

As with any sector, you need to understand how it works before you can evaluate the value.

A Sector Already on Fire

The landscape for consumer loans has changed over the past 10 years. 70% of the market are non-prime consumers, while 19% are near-prime and 10% are prime. Non-prime individuals do not have access to traditional credit so they go into this market.Most customers earn between $25,000 and $75,000, have an immediate need for cash between paychecks, do not trust banks or don’t have enough in their accounts to make them economically efficient, and hate complex fee structures.

They have a need for some form of credit, and that is generally because wages (until recently) were being far outrun by inflation, forcing them to supplementary sources to make ends meet. That’s part of the reason for their astonishing growth.

The loans are often unsecured, but may also be secured, be an open-end line of credit, or just be a single payment loan.

There is a critical difference between payday loans and consumer installment loans. The former requires the borrower to have a job, whereas the latter does not always require one.

That’s one reason why installment loan volume exploded in recent years, from $100 million in 2014 to a staggering $743 million last year. Meanwhile, payday lending doubled from $100 million to $200 million. Loan amounts have significantly increased as well, as has the loan maturity term.

All the firms in the sector have extremely sophisticated analytics and underwriting. They know their customers very well. As such, they are able to titrate loan approvals so as to maximize profits while keeping control over predictable levels of default.

More Growth Coming

The segment is already growing rapidly. The need for short term credit like this will make it grow even faster.

Depending upon the severity of COVID-19’s impact, we should see employees in need of quick cash. Both non-prime and prime borrowers who are normally employed but are temporarily laid off will need installment loan infusions.

Underwriting will remain prudent, given the uncertainty regarding the ultimate economic impact of the virus.

Will defaults increase? Yes, we should see some increase because current customers who lose their jobs may default. However, most installment lenders also offer the ability to refinance the loans, and push maturity further out. There are also larger initial losses on newer borrowers.

But on the other side of all this, they will have larger bases of trustworthy borrowers. Other individuals who want to continue making payments will also turn to...

Pawn Loans

Prior to the financial crisis, the US pawn industry grew at a secular rate of 3-5% annually. When the crisis hit, however, the industry growth exploded into double digits. Low-income and high-income Americans all rushed to sell their gold-based items as everyone was saddled with personal liquidity crises, and gold was selling at $2,000 per ounce. Those who normally used payday loans had no job, so they were forced to liquidate their holdings via pawn shops. Once the fever wore off, however, the US pawn industry growth flattened out. However, growth in Mexico and Latin America has been robust – growing at more than 15% for some time.We should see a significant pop in domestic pawn growth, while Latin America remains on fire.

Regulatory Safety

The CFPB’s Payday Loan Rule pushed most payday lenders away from their flagship 390% APR product into these longer-term installment loans with APRs that range from 30% to 150%

Yet the Payday Loan Rule has not, and probably will not, even be put into effect thanks to the exit of Richard Cordray and the Trump administration’s looser regulatory approach. Nor does it restrict most installment loans. Most installment lending is thus regulated by the states, and there has been virtually no regulatory assault on installment lending, save in California where rates are restricted to 36% APR. Pawn lending has been literally untouched for centuries.

The Stocks

Let’s take a quick look at the stocks that have been sold down to “blood in the streets” level. We’ll focus on valuation.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) is the corporate name for the SpeedyCash and Rapid Cash in the US and “Cash Money” and “Lend Direct” in Canada. It has 416 stores in 14 states, and all across Canada, and online offerings in 27 states.

CURO generated $130 million in adjusted net income in 2019, and guided to $135 million to $145 million for 2020. The modest 7% average increase is due to the windup of California’s product.

2021 EPS growth is pegged at 9%, but 24% annually over the next five years. Business in Canada is still ramping up. CURO closed Thursday at $7.30 per share, down nearly 60% from its 52-week high, and sports a market cap of only $297 million. Thus, CURO has a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Even at modest growth next year of only 7%, it’s vastly oversold. At a higher growth rate, the stock has even more value tucked away in it.

CURO also trades at just 1x EBITDA.

Enova International (ENVA) has almost 20 years of online experience in this sector, and was one of the first online lenders. They arguably have the best trove of customer data and underwriting skill in the sector. They successfully migrated from being almost 100% payday lending to it now being only 7% of revenue, with installment and business RPA’s accounting for 42%, and Lines of Credit accounting for 51%. Its offerings are even more diversified than CURO.

2019 continuing operational income at Enova was $128 million ($3.72 per share) with $275 million in EBITDA.

Enova traded Thursday at $16.30, with a market cap of $529 million, giving it a P/E ratio of 4.1.

Enova guided to $4.53 - $5.83 per share for 2020. At the low end of that range, it trades at a 2020 P/E of 3.3 – on an earnings growth rate of more than 20%.That’s absurd.

EZCORP (EZPW) is the second largest pawn shop chain in the US and Mexico. While the company has always faced valuation challenges with its single-shareholder structure, and thus earned it a more modest P/E than it would otherwise deserve, its current value is barely above tangible book value.

Analysts are looking for $0.62 per share in 2020, or $34 million in adjusted net income. Cutting that in half to discount the single-shareholder structure brings net income to $17 million. EZCORP closed Thursday at $4.27, with a $237 million market cap.Yet it is the balance sheet where the real story lies. Its total assets, backing out goodwill, intangibles, and “lease right of use” comes to $705 million. Total liabilities are $549 million, giving a net tangible book value of $156 million, or almost exactly $3 per share, not including its actual earnings potential.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) is the largest company in the sector and business is booming. It has 1,600 branches across 44 states, giving it a massive footprint. They have reclaimed the concept of the “neighborhood lender” that existed back in the 1950’s.

It has over $18 billion in outstanding loans to some 2.5 million borrowers, generating $4.1 billion in revenue.

OMF delivered net income of $855 million in 2019 with a risk-adjusted yield of 18%. OMF traditionally delivers special dividends to shareholders, and the most recent was for $2.50 per share. When the capital returns of those dividends and buybacks are combined, they come to 13%.

It has a $4 billion market cap backed with $855 million in 2019 net income. The 2020 EPS is expected to be $6.84 per share. Five-year projections are for 11% annualized growth.

At Thursday’s closing price of $31.50, OMF trades at the ludicrous P/E ratio of 4.6.

And One Last Pick

Finally, we must throw in a great find in the hospitality sector (of all places) where we discovered a remarkable story and a company trading well below book value. This came up on a screen for companies trading at $2 or less, but under tangible book value.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) is a hotel REIT with 117 upper-upscale full-service hotels under its umbrella, stretching across multiple brands and states. It has been listed on the NYSE for more than 16 years.

Every last drop of debt is non-recourse to the company itself, and only tied to its properties – and almost all of it is variable debt in this declining rate environment.

With investments in hotel properties and debt excised, we see AHT’s balance sheet delivers an astonishing number. Tangible assets are $533 million. Liabilities are $246 million.

That leaves tangible equity of $279 million, on about 100 million shares outstanding, giving AHT a book value of $2.79 per share.

AHT stock closed at exactly $1.00.

In a REIT situation, investors are clearly discounting the possibility of a dividend suspension.

Checking Cash Flow

Yet there seems little chance of this, even if there is a worst-case scenario. AHT has $24 million in common dividends to pay each year, along with $45 million in preferred dividends across several issuances.

That’s $79 million total owed to shareholders each year.2019’s FFO was $89 million, and adjusted FFO – which is one step removed from cash available for distribution – was $145 million. Now, cash available for distribution has to be factored in, which means subtracting capex from $145 million. AHT spent about $160 million in capex in 2019 and that might seem to wipe out the ability to pay dividends from cash flow by $15 million. However, there are three factors that mitigate this.

First, in researching the financial crisis, we found the 2011 10-K shows AHT curtailed capex by 50% in 2009 and 2010, when the lodging market returned to full health. So let us propose 2020 capex of $100 million to be conservative. Next, AHT announced that with its variable debt, it enjoys $19 million in interest savings for every 50 bps decline in interest rates. The Fed just cut 50 bps and then another 100bps. That means $57 million in additional cash flow this year.

So we’ve gone from -$15 million in CAD to $102 million. We now should reduce this amount assuming a drastic decline in FFO from lack of travel. Again looking to the financial crisis, AHT experienced a 20% decline in hotel revenue between 2008 and 2009 – but also cut operating expenses by 14%.

Let’s say FFO gets cut to $45 million, leaving CAD at $57 million, leaving AHT about $22 million short of the $79 million needed for all dividend payments.

AHT has $276 million of cash on hand. The dividends are easily covered.So with the $1 stock price, AHT should be trading closer to its $2.79 net asset value.

Preferred Shares Have 3x Upside

However, also intriguing are the preferred shares AHT has. There are several issuances here, and all are vastly below par.

The market is behaving exactly as it did in 2009, when Ashford was the only hotel REIT that did not suspend its preferred dividends. The preferred stocks fell to $4.50 per share and eventually returned to their par value of $25 and beyond. On Thursday, the Preferred Series F, G, H, and I closed at $7.96, $7.38, $7.93, and $7.57, respectively. These are ludicrous prices with more than 3x upside to reach par value, and yielding upwards of 18% on each - and an apparently sustainable yield at that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.