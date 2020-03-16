There Will Be A Time To Return To Welltower

We expect shares of WELL to recover from current levels and outperform competitors given best-in-industry positioning, a strong development pipeline, and a robust cash flow profile, once the COVID-19 related selloff ends.

Shares acted positively post-earnings (up ~5% in the subsequent 3 days). However, the company’s shares fell along with broader equity markets beginning on February 18, 2020.

The company provided FY20 guidance that was largely in line with analyst consensus. FFO/share of $4.20-$4.30 is expected for FY20, along with same-store NOI growth of 1.5%-2.5%, and asset dispositions.

For comparative purposes, competitors Ventas and Healthpeak Properties are down about 36% and 20%, respectively, over the same period of time.

Since Feb. 18/20, shares of Welltower have declined over 36% (from just under $90 to just under $57).

Shares of Welltower Inc. (WELL) have sold off with the broader market in recent weeks despite a strong set of 4Q/19 results. We believe that shares are reaching valuations that are attractive for longer-term investors.

Fundamentals

See below for a summary of key fundamentals:

Source: Bloomberg, Company Filings

Company Drivers and Exposures

Welltower Inc. is a U.S. based senior housing and health care infrastructure REIT. The company deploys capital into an operator network that focuses on acute care, assisted living, and general seniors health care.

The company is exposed to attractive demographics, combining an aging U.S. population with increases in personal health care per-capita spending.

Source: Company Presentation

As life expectancy rises, per-patient spend increases and the population grows older, long-term demand for the types of services offered by Welltower presents dramatic tailwinds.

Reducing per-patient costs through a streamlined business model, offering housing services, physician group access, pharmacy, retail, and disbursements, reduces cost friction as compared to a more traditional fee-for-service model.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., equities have undergone a violent bout of selling. Very few sectors or securities have not experienced major drawdowns. Senior housing and managed care providers have sold off more than the market. Major viral outbreaks have the potential to disproportionately affect managed care and senior residential units. In addition, clinic networks typically see lower traffic during seasonal flu seasons, as patients avoid exposure. Suffice to say, the market has been pricing the potential for this to occur to Welltower, as well as its competitors.

The company operates around 1,300 senior living communities, and 24 mm square feet of outpatient facilities. Welltower’s geographic concentration is diverse, with facilities concentrated in urban areas on the eastern seaboard, Florida, the west coast, the Midwest, and a large U.K. footprint.

Valuation and Outlook

Throughout 2019, Welltower traded at a meaningful premium to comparables from a price-earnings perspective. The company traded at a forward P/E multiple that increased from around 14x in early 2018, to a maximum of around 21x in late 2019. The recent market selloff has reduced the forward earnings multiple to around 13x.

Source: Bloomberg

Welltower management guided to ~25% EPS growth for FY20. However, given the events that have transpired since the February earnings call, we would expect these numbers to be taken down significantly. Elderly care facilities are particularly at risk from COVID-19. Client turnover in elderly living and assisted care facilities are naturally much higher than in multi-unit residential housing. As a result, maintaining occupancy, which drives margins, requires a constant effort in marketing. Part of marketing includes facility tours. It’s easy to understand that until COVID-19 dissipates, facility tours will be very difficult.

Management will likely reduce guidance in the coming weeks. It’s impossible to predict the extent of estimate reductions. However, a 15% reduction in expected FY20 earnings would result in an EPS of $1.68 per share.

The near-term risks of owning Welltower shares at this point are relatively high, given the uncertainty we have regarding the revised outlook for FY20. We’d suggest waiting for both (1) the spread of COVID-19 to be contained, and (2) management reducing their 2020 outlook and giving a detailed update on the state of their business.

Financial Strength

Welltower carries net debt of $15.1 billion, an amount that translates to 6.9x D/EBITDA, a reasonable multiple for a REIT. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.87. However, the dividend payout ratio on previous analyst estimates for FY20 is 113%. We do expect that the company may reduce its dividend payment at the same time that they update 2020 guidance. Given that the company has only been increasing the quarterly dividend for a number of years, we do expect that this may be received negatively by the market.

We should note that the company carries notes within its capital structure that offer coupons from 1.8% to 3.8%, all of which with an investment-grade BBB+ rating. All bonds are trading well above par, indicating that the credit market has no concerns with corporate liquidity. We would consider Welltower to have a strong capital structure, though they may consider cutting the dividend to right-size the payout ratio.

Conclusion

Shares in senior home REITs have experienced a dramatic decline since the outset of COVID-19 in the United States. The risks to entire housing having to undergo quarantine are real. As a result, sell-side analysts have made a number of target price revisions (lower) in the past week. While we understand the risks to Welltower in the near-term, there may be an opportunity to acquire shares of this well-operated senior home REIT in the coming weeks, once we have a little more information. We also want to listen carefully to how management talks about the level of visibility they have regarding FY20 occupancy rates. In addition, management will likely comment on their dividend policy given the high payout ratio. REITs, along with utilities, are typically considered defensive during market downturns. They provide strong dividend streams and benefit from low-interest-rate environments. The events of the past week are nearly unprecedented in terms of a viral pandemic induced broad market sell-off. Widespread outbreaks in elderly residential units is a risk. However, when the outbreak ceases, we expect an opportunity to own a high-quality REIT with strong demographic drivers at a low valuation.

