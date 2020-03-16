EnLink Midstream: A ~51% Yield To Grab Onto With Both Hands

Midstream companies should be relatively unaffected by the short-term drop in demand for oil as they tend to obtain the majority of their income via long-term fixed-fee contracts.

Introduction

Under normal circumstances, companies with dividend yields this high are priced as such because the markets see the company heading towards bankruptcy and are more often than not correct in that presumption. However, this is not a normal circumstance now that many stocks have taken a hit with coronavirus concerns.

There are many stocks now with yields greater than 15% that I believe should be able to maintain their dividend payments albeit with potential short-term cuts. Many of these types of companies being in the O&G midstream space. I have written many articles recently on various midstream companies as overall I believe the entire sector is very cheap and even cheaper now. Midstream companies should be relatively unaffected by the short-term drop in demand for oil as a result of the likelihood of lessened transportation via air travel, as midstream companies tend to obtain the majority of their income via long-term fixed-fee contracts for gathering and processing, storage, and pipeline transportation and hedge away the portion of their income that is exposed to short-term fluctuations via derivative contracts.

One company that represents a particularly interesting case is the MLP EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) whose stock price has been pounded over the past year by ~85% in part due to coronavirus concerns, but also due to their 2020 Q1 dividend cut, which fell from $0.283/unit the previous quarter to $0.1875/unit.

Data by YCharts

Although this is not a good thing for prospective shareholders, this can mean an investment opportunity, especially if it gives the company greater financial flexibility to reach a self-funding adjusted EBITDA growth model, which is exactly what is transpiring here.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

At a P/DCF of only ~1.0x and a high dividend yield, this company looks priced for bankruptcy. However, the financial flexibility of the company shows quite the contrary.

Background

ENLC was incepted in 2013 and is based in Delaware and is registered as an LLC. ENLC's assets consist of equity interests in ENLK, and effective January 2019, ENLC owns all of the outstanding common units of ENLK as a result of the closing of the merger. All midstream energy assets are owned and operated by ENLK and its subsidiaries.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

ENLC provides the following midstream energy services:

gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas;

fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling NGLs; and

gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, in addition to brine disposal services.

The midstream energy asset network includes approximately 12,000 miles of pipelines, 21 natural gas processing plants with approximately 5.3 Bcf/d of processing capacity, seven fractionators with approximately 290,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, brine disposal wells, a crude oil trucking fleet, and equity investments in certain joint ventures.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

The natural gas segment connects the well producers in market areas to their gathering systems. Their gathering systems consist of networks of pipelines that collect natural gas from points at or near producing wells and transport it to ENLC processing plants or to larger pipelines for further transmission. ENLC's processing plants remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by their own gathering systems or by third party pipelines. In conjunction with the gathering and processing business, ENLC purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources and sells that natural gas or NGLs to utilities, industrial consumers, marketers, and pipelines. The transmission pipelines receive natural gas from ENLC gathering systems and from third-party gathering and transmission systems and deliver natural gas to industrial end-users, utilities, and other pipelines.

ENLC's fractionators separate NGLs into separate purity products, including ethane, propane, iso-butane, normal butane, and natural gasoline. The fractionators receive NGLs primarily through transmission lines that transport NGLs from East Texas and from the South Louisiana processing plants. The fractionators also have the capability to receive NGLs by truck or rail terminals. ENLC also has agreements pursuant to which third parties transport NGLs from the West Texas and Central Oklahoma operations to NGL transmission lines that then transport the NGLs to fractionators.

Beginning at 2019 FYE, the company began reporting financial results through the following five segments:

Permian Segment: Includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and our crude operations in South Texas;

North Texas Segment: Includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas;

Oklahoma Segment: Includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and CNOW shale areas;

Louisiana Segment: Includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets located in Louisiana and our crude oil operations in ORV;

Corporate Segment: Includes unconsolidated affiliate investments in the Cedar Cove JV in Oklahoma, ownership interest in GCF in South Texas, derivative activity, and general corporate assets and expenses.

As we can see, well over half of the total profit comes from the Oklahoma and North Texas natural gas gathering and processing segments.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Source: Author's Tables

ENLC derives approximately 90% of its gross margin from fixed-fee contracts largely due to its long-term relationship with Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) who they rely on for a substantial portion of their natural gas supply.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Devon represented approximately 29.9% of their gross operating margin. In order to minimize volumetric exposure, ENLC entered into an agreement providing a five-year MVC from Devon at their Chisholm processing facility and gathering system, which expires in December 2020.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Financial Position

ENLC's 2019 financial performance appears nowhere close to being precarious. First of all, Debt/Adj. EBITDA of 4.3 is by no means high for most midstream companies, as I have discussed in previous articles.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Although ENLC announced a distribution cut in Q4 of 2019, it was not a result of a struggling financial situation but rather a means to achieve a self-funding growth model and manage leverage as the resulting dividend cut reallocates ~$230MM to growth CAPEX and debt reduction.

That extra ~$230MM in free cash flow would help significantly in funding the planned $275MM-$375MM in growth CAPEX for 2020 without having to increase leverage significantly when accounting for the increase in EBITDA as a result of projects that are expected to come online in fiscal 2020.

ENLC spent ~$600M in growth CAPEX in fiscal 2019 with 51% going towards projects in the Permian segment. 2020 CAPEX guidance has suggested that at least 65% will go towards that segment in the 2020 fiscal year.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

In August 2019, ENLC commenced construction of the Tiger Plant and expects it to come online in Q2 2019, which will increase the Delaware Basin processing capacity by an additional 200 MMcf/d.

In September 2019, ENLC completed the construction of a 65 MMcf/d expansion to the Riptide processing plant in the Midland Basin, bringing the total operational processing capacity at the plant to 165 MMcf/d. They are also currently in the process of further expanding our Riptide processing plant and expect an additional 55 MMcf/d of operational capacity to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020. This gathering system in the Midland Basin serves as an interconnected system of pipelines and compressors to deliver gas from wellheads in the Permian Basin to the MEGA system processing facilities.

Combined, these projects have the potential to increase processing capacity in the Permian segment by 69% from the current 607 MMcf/d.

ENCL expects the highest growth for 2020 to come from the Permian segment as they expect 35-50% profitability growth from that region.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Not only that but in the Louisiana segment, ENLC completed the expansion of the Cajun-Sibon NGL pipeline capacity, which connects the Mont Belvieu NGL hub to their fractionation facilities in Louisiana. This was the third phase of the Cajun-Sibon system referred to as Cajun Sibon III, which increases throughput capacity from 130,000 bbls/d to 185,000 bbls/d.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Assuming little to no delay in bringing planned projects online, it seems unlikely that the 2020 YE target of ~$1.1 Billion will not be achieved. As shown below, management has an excellent track record of delivering on guidance. In fact, more often than not, ENLC overshoots EBITDA targets.

Source: Author's Tables

ENLC has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule, and with growth CAPEX expected to decline in the 2020 fiscal year, there should be less pressure to make debt repayments. As of December 31, 2019, there was $350MM in outstanding borrowings under the $1.75 Billion consolidated credit facility and $4.8MM in outstanding letters of credit, which can be used to pay down the $850MM term loan due in 2021 with no impact on leverage. The facility will mature in January of 2024.

Covenants on the credit facility and term loan include:

Maintaining a ratio of consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Consolidated Credit Facility, which term includes projected EBITDA from certain capital expansion projects) to consolidated interest charges of no less than 2.5 to 1.0 at all times prior to the occurrence of an investment grade event and;

Maintaining a ratio of consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA of no more than 5.0 to 1.0.

As shown in the 2020 guidance and the interest coverage ratios shown below, ENLC is well within their covenants.

2019 2020 Actual High Low EBITDA $1,080 $1,070 $1,130 Interest $216 $216 $216 Interest Coverage 5x 4.95x 5.23x

*** Figures in millions except ratios

Conclusion

A 4% rise in DCF may not seem like much, but this is not meant to be a "growth" investment but rather a "value" investment for income-oriented investors. Even for non-US residents, that will only realize a yield of 31-36% after tax, this company will still make a great investment at this time as you can have your investment paid in full in less than 3 years, notwithstanding the low DCF multiple, which will likely expand as the market normalizes.

Finding a company with a yield this high with stable cash flows, manageable leverage, and a self-funding growth model with excess EBITDA after CAPEX and dividend payments, and ample liquidity is a rarity. The financial position of the company is sound and unlikely to go away soon despite what the market has priced it at relative to its DCF.

This is a rare opportunity that should be grabbed onto with both hands.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.