Gambling Stocks Show This Bear Market Is Just Getting Started

Eldorado is the worst offender, having just bought Caesars for $17 billion. Penn and Boyd are runners up, and none can catch a bid since the selling began.

In 2007, MGM was the canary in the coal mine. It had lost 70% of its value from market top in October 2007 until the big crash in September 2008.

Well, that's that. The bull market lasted 12 years almost to the day. It is most likely not coming back any time soon. Not in real terms anyway, not for many years. This probably will not be a short year-to-two-year bear market like 2000-2002 or 2008-2009. More likely, this bear market is just getting started.

I say this for many reasons, but the one I will focus on here is that the canary has died. That canary is gambling stocks, and the mine is filling up with poison gas.

As hedge fund manager Michael Burry, portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie The Big Short, said about the housing crash, "Yes, I could be wrong. I just don't see how."

The Ghost of MGM

Those of us who were around in the capital markets before the 2008 financial crisis may remember the crazy run in MGM Resorts International (MGM), the top employer in the state of Nevada. Money was flowing into Nevada real estate like there was no tomorrow, up until August 2006. In August 2006, tomorrow came. See below.

Source

At that point, the real mega-rally in MGM began. Below is the chart of MGM from the top in the Nevada real estate bubble until the top in the S&P 500 (SPY) in October 2007.

Data by YCharts

But then the MGM canary started to get really sick. MGM was the tip top of the gambling sector in the US, and these sorts of consumer-focused entertainment companies are the first to get hurt at any sign of a popped bubble. Watch what happened to MGM from the top in the S&P in October 2007 until just one day before the real collapse in equities began in late September, 2008.

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 was clearly struggling, but it was not collapsing. MGM, however, was in complete freefall for the whole year. (Yes, there were still rallies within that collapse, and there will still be rallies for the stocks I will talk about below as well.) MGM was the canary. The stock market was the coalmine. The real estate bubble was the poison gas. After the major selling in the broader market began, it got even worse for MGM. It lost 93% of its remaining value in the 6 months from September 2008 to March 2009.

The bubble this time is not real estate though. It is debt. The bond market, especially the sovereign debt market, looks to be in the manic stages of a final blowoff top. Rates on the 30Y treasury are up 125% in 4 days. The most recent panic selling has not pushed long-term rates back down, nor has the Fed's unprecedented $1.5 trillion bazooka.

I do not know exactly when the bond bubble will end or if it already has, but it looks like it will soon, and when it does, the gambling companies that leveraged up the most in order to buy and acquire and beef up their top lines at the expense of the sanity of their balance sheets, they will most likely be destroyed and liquidated. No bailouts this time. They are the canary now. And it looks like that canary is dead. The reckless gambling stocks this time are Eldorado Resorts (ERI), Boyd Gaming (BYD), and Penn National Gaming (PENN).

I believe these gambling stocks, which I cover frequently at CalvinAyre, are sniffing out the end of the global debt bubble. MGM is not as reckless as it was back in 2006/2007, so it isn't as exposed.

We can include Caesars (CZR) in this group, but that leftover 2008 trainwreck was acquired by Eldorado due to the cajoling of Carl Icahn, the transaction about to be finalized this quarter or next. After an enormous $10 billion restructuring that left junior bondholders holding a garbage shell as Caesars stuffed all its remaining assets of any value into a separate entity, Caesars still has combined liabilities from triple net leases and other deals of about $50 billion (page 34). And Eldorado bought it, just like Apollo Global Management (APO) bought the very same company just prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Eldorado bought it for $7.2B in cash, the rest in stock, and will assume Caesars remaining debt of $8.5 billion. That's an added $16 billion in debt on Eldorado's balance sheet just as the debt bubble is going manic and coronavirus is shutting down global production. (More on that in a minute.)

The Eldorado Caesars deal will probably completely destroy the company, that is if it goes through. It may not now.

Now that Eldorado has an aspiration to be the next Apollo, Let's look at Eldorado up until the recent selloff in the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Sure, some of this rally was deserved. Eldorado had been growing very nicely, earning more money, top and bottom line, all the good things. Debt was not particularly low but it has not been Caesars-like crazy either. If the deal goes through, it will be. Eldorado got too confident in its own success, just as MGM was at the peak of the Nevada real estate bubble. Except this is worse.

Since the selloff in the broader market began, Eldorado has been in complete collapse, down almost 80% from highs. It has not participated in any of the record rallies of this roller coaster and just keeps falling. I believe that its Caesars acquisition has a lot to do with that. Traders may suddenly be realizing that it probably was not a great thing to buy Caesars at the peak of the credit cycle, just like last credit cycle with Apollo. There are no buyers yet. Eldorado is acting just like MGM did between market top 2007 and the fierce selloff that really came full force one year later.

But Eldorado isn't the only gambling company (potentially) leveraged to Timbuktu that just recently went on a crazy rally. Penn is in that camp, too. Its balance sheet has the appearance of being decent, but since the collapse it is leveraged about 130% now. Last year it paid over half a billion in debt service. It, too, has not caught a bid during any of the record up days over the last 2 weeks.

Same thing with Boyd. Down almost every day since the collapse began, leveraged over 100%, vastly outperformed the S&P 500 over the last year until the selloff began, and now can't catch a bid. Eventually they all probably will rally briefly, but the rallies won't last and the selloffs in these leveraged gambling stocks will continue to be larger than the selloffs in the S&P 500, in my opinion.

Can't We Just Blame it on Coronavirus?

Surely the coronavirus has something to do with this. When this clears won't everything go back to normal again? Casino traffic goes way down when there's a pandemic. Yes, this is relevant, but it's only a trigger for revealing an underlying problem. Tide goes out, and these companies are swimming naked. The underlying problem that people tend to read inside out and backwards, is as follows.

First, this most recent emergency Fed rate cut was child's play. Not even $1.5 trillion in repo offerings made a dent in anything. This liquidity is meant to stimulate "aggregate demand" as the Keynesians say. But demand can only be stimulated when production is encouraged, and production cannot be encouraged when it is impossible because of a virus spreading. All that new money will do nothing to push up asset prices. Not with production shut down for external reasons. It will push up consumer prices instead, especially if the bond bubble has burst already.

The whole Keynesian argument is twisted anyway at the foundation. Keynesians believe that printing money supports production and asset prices, and therefore the economy. But it's the exact opposite. Production supports the ability of a central bank to print money, because production and investment into that production keeps the new money away from the consumer sector and keeps price inflation from becoming obvious. Money gets stuck in asset prices. Without production firing on all cylinders and new money being reinvested into that production, the new money can leak directly into commodities instead, producing quick and sudden price inflation.

That is what is likely to happen now, which will be even worse for the most indebted gambling companies like Penn, Boyd, and especially Eldorado. As interest rates on this existing debt rise because of impending serious price inflation, these canaries will get obliterated. Price inflation will force interest rates up against the Fed's will, and that is when the equivalent of September 2008 will hit. That is when this so-far modest bear market could become extreme.

Conclusion

That is one reason why I believe this bull market is finally over. A double top is remotely possible, but it might not even come. After the bear market becomes obvious, the bond market, the bubble of all bubbles since 1980, the one that has been building for 40 years, will almost certainly encounter panic.

Exact timing I cannot say, but leveraged momentum gaming stocks, the canaries, are already dead, just like the MGM canary died in October 2007. We may see strong rallies in the broader indexes, but these rallies will benefit the dead canaries much less. If we do see a double top in the broader S&P 500, which I doubt at this point, it will only serve to suck investors back in to a trap. They would refer back to this article and others like it, scoff, and they'd be positioned for carnage.

If you think you've seen bear market panic so far, you ain't seen nothin' yet. Just wait until the bear mauls the bond markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.