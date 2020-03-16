Crescent Point: Oil Price War And Coronavirus Lead To An Attractive Risk/Reward Opportunity

Hedges, debt structure, and revised capital spending will help the Canadian oil producer overcome depressed oil prices in 2020 and 2021.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is not immune to the Russian-Saudi oil price war in the context of expected reduced worldwide oil consumption because of the coronavirus pandemic: The company's stock price dropped by 68% since the beginning of March.

However, thanks to its strong hedges and improving debt structure, the Canadian oil producer is prepared to deal with low oil prices over the next several quarters. In addition, management announced this Monday a reduced capital program that will be fully funded with WTI at a low US$30/bbl range for the remainder of the year.

The risk/reward ratio has become attractive if you forecast oil prices will recover in the medium term.

Image source: Skeeze via Pixabay

(Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

How Crescent Point will deal with an oil price war this year

Management's focus on debt reduction since it took over in 2018 greatly improved the company's risk profile. Granted, with C$1.44 billion of asset sales since the third quarter of 2019 and before the recent stock market sell-off, management benefited from a lucky timing.

In any case, Crescent Point's net debt diminished from C$4.0 billion at the end of 2018 to C$2.8 billion one year after. In addition, the sale of some gas infrastructure assets finalized in January should bring down the net debt to C$2.3 billion, assuming no free cash flow so far this year.

Management highlighted the net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio dropped to 1.5 at the end of 2019. However, this calculation takes into account the cash received from the asset sales at the end of the year AND the contribution from those assets during the year, which corresponds to an optimistic representation of the company's leverage.

Initially, management had said the capital program of C$1.1 billion to C$1.2 billion would match cash flow at WTI prices of US$46/bbl. Thus, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would increase to C$2.3 billion / C$1.15 billion = 2 at the end of this year, which remains reasonable given the modest WTI price assumption of US$46/bbl.

With the reduced capital program in the range of C$700 million to C$800 million that will reduce the forecasted production, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would further increase to C$2.3 billion / C$0.75 billion = 3.1 at the end of this year. This leverage ratio is becoming high, but it assumes a WTI price in the low US$30/bbl range for the rest of the year.

Besides, the company's debt structure doesn't represent a threat in the short term. Crescent Point's credit facilities of C$3 billion mature in October 2023. And given the C$500 million asset sale in January, the company should now have increased its unutilized borrowing capacity to approximately C$2.74 billion.

And with the updated capital program, management forecasted the net debt would not increase with WTI prices in the low US$30/bbl range.

Hedges that cover about half of the expected oil production in 2020 will help to provide downside protection this year. But you should pay close attention to the structure of these hedges.

Source: 2019 year-end report

Most of these hedges are three-way collars, which means the company will receive an average premium of C$76.48 - C$62.72 = C$13.76/bbl (US$9.9/bbl) on WTI prices below C$62.72/bbl (US$45.12/bbl), but there's no floor to this protection.

Also, the company hedged a tiny part of its Q1 2021 production, and you should not count on any favorable extra hedging in 2021 in the current environment.

In any case, the company's near-term senior notes debt maturities remain modest, giving management three years to refinance the credit facilities and some senior notes in acceptable conditions.

Source: Investor presentation March 2020

During the fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Craig Bryksa said the capital budget would remain flexible:

"With most of our operations in Canada [is] we have a natural break in our drilling program. And that usually comes out with spring breakup, which is right in front of us. So, we'll use some time in the air to reassess the program and the commodity price environment that we're in."

And this is what management just announced today with the revised capital program summarized in the table below.

Source: Press release March 2020

A bet on oil price recovery by 2022

Investing in Crescent Point in this challenging context isn't for investors looking to protect their capital. The company can sustain low commodity prices in the medium term, but it will face important challenges to refinance its debt if oil prices remain depressed beyond 2022.

Instead, the recent market sell-off and the current volatility represent an opportunity for investors seeking exposure to attractive risk/reward situations.

Data by YCharts

If you assume oil prices will get back to US$55/bbl in the medium term, the upside potential becomes significant.

With an average WTI price of US$56.96/bbl during Q4 2019, adjusted funds flow reached C$418.4 million at a production volume of 145,191 boe/d, which corresponds to C$1.67 billion of annualized adjusted funds flow.

Assuming production of 134,000 boe/d in 2020 and the same oil prices and production costs as during Q4 2019, adjusted fund flow would reach C$1.54 billion and free funds flow would amount to C$1.54 billion - C$800 million = C$740 million.

The current market capitalization of C$607 million represents less than this level of free funds flow with a reasonable debt load.

Given the WTI spot oil prices around US$30/bbl, this free-funds-flow potential remains far away. But in contrast with many North American producers that will face important short-term challenges in this environment, the company can stomach more than one year of oil price war while keeping its significant upside potential.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.