Polymetal International: Higher Gold Prices Supporting Revenue

Investment Thesis

Shares of Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) have been advancing on rising gold prices. The existing shareholder policy coupled with extremely attractive valuation and low correlation to markets suggests that this trend is likely to continue.

Corporate profile

Polymetal International is a Russian precious metals mining company which has a listing on the London and Moscow stock exchanges. The company has been several times recognized for environmental, social and governance efforts by leading index and market data providers such as MSCI, Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes or ISS. Most of the company's revenue comes from the sales of gold which represented about 84 percent of total revenues last year.

Source: FY2019 presentation

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading and listening to the latest quarterly earnings call presentations, the management of the company praised strong revenue growth that was driven primarily by higher prices of gold and stable unit costs which have risen in many competing companies. Year-over-year, production has increased by 3 percent to 1614K oz and the company managed to extend its reserves by 5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 48 percent (from 41 percent in the prior year). These are positive developments which demonstrate the company's leadership position and superior position within the industry.

Source: FY2019 presentation

Financial Analysis

From a financial perspective, Polymetal International has outstanding profitability metrics (trailing twelve months ROE exceeding 25 percent), ample liquidity on its balance sheet (current ratio of 2.7x) and relatively low level of indebtedness (financial debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9x). Even though the company's capital structure would certainly bear a greater chunk of debt, the CEO indicated that it might not be desired by some major stakeholders who call leverage ratio to be close to or below one.

Source: FY2019 presentation

DCF Valuation

Plugging in Polymetal International's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares show to be considerably undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 15 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 30 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 37 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share of the company stands roughly at 26 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own model

The bottom line

To sum up, Polymetal International is an exceptional gold producing company which has heavily benefited from the growing prices of the precious metal. With a generous dividend yield of more than 5 percent, strong financial footing and low correlation with broader equity markets (actual beta being materially different from the stock's beta assumed in my DCF model calculation - 1.5), Polymetal International is an ideal ingredient for every investment portfolio. Currently, the majority of shares outstanding stand as a free float, giving significant power to investors from the public.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.