12 Reasons Gilead With Remdesivir Is My Best COVID-19 Bet

The first of six Remdesivir trials could finish as soon as April.

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the globe and the U.S.

One subscriber to The Special Situation Report asked about how much upside I think there is for Gilead (GILD) if Remdesivir is successful. In good news, Wells Fargo now thinks Remdesivir can add $20 to the stock over time.

My approach so far has been that this is not the question I want to try and quantify. I'm operating from the premise that we know Gilead was worth about $60-$65 before anyone was thinking about Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is going to add value if: 1) It's actually effective which has not yet been conclusively determined, 2) if it sells for a fair price 3) there's a sizeable number of patients to treat.

In my opinion, 2 and 3 are likely to work themselves out. Both are worth watching, but if you work with ranges in both inputs you'll get just modeling results that are light years apart because you are dealing with a "market" that's growing in exponential fashion.

The key way to make money by speculating on COVID-19 treatment is to do the scuttlebutt and figure out how likely it is that a treatment is effective before the official trial results are out. I'm doing that work on remdesivir and I am betting that remdesivir is effective.

Here's why: (Updated list from 17 reasons Why I'm confident Remdesivir will work against COVID-19):

1. Gilead has tremendous of expertise in antivirals

Gilead is something of a virus specialist. For decades they have thrived on their HIV (a Lentivirus) therapy. Remdesivir has been used to treat humans against Ebola (a Filovirus). Remdesivir specifically attacks a part of the virus that's common to all coronaviruses including COVID-19.

2. Bioinformatically COVID-19 suitable target

According to Timothy Sheahan, Assistant Professor Department of Epidemiology bioinformatically, the target of Remdesivir is very similar to that in the SARS coronavirus, 99% similar and 96% identical.

3. A wide range of lab tests turned out positive

Remdesivir already has proven effective in lab tests against a range of coronaviruses like SARS, MERS and single-strand RNA viruses like Nipah virus.

4. In the lab it worked against Porcine Deltacoronavirus

Remdesivir attacks an element that's supposedly common to all the "corona" type viruses. In the lab it worked against even the most divergent coronavirus called Porcine deltacoronavirus.

5. Remdesivir helps different animals species

Remdesivir worked against coronaviruses in mice in the lab. Remdesivir has been shown to prevent and cure monkeys (rhesus macaques) afflicted with the MERS coronavirus too.

6. Effective against every coronavirus tested against

Remdesivir has been proven to work against every coronavirus tested against whether in lab or animals. I've not been able to find any tests that showed no positive results.

7. Six different trials enrolling people all over the world

Including this latest U.S. one, there are now seven different trials underway including one aimed at Department of Defense personnel that could theoretically include the president. Gilead is providing the treatments free of charge to the military.

8. Anecdotal evidence

My job has an infinitely lower bar compared to that of the medical community who are dealing in life/death on a daily basis. Speculating on stocks is not very important in comparison. The medical community is understandably extremely careful about getting people's hopes up about various treatments except in vague terms and timelines.

Interpret the anecdotal evidence for what it is - scuttlebut. With enough digging on Twitter #remdesivir #COVID-19 and similar hashtags, going through my prior Remdesivir articles, French and Italian media, and you'll cases where a patient recovered who also received Remdesivir.

A U.S. man (the Washington case) and a French COVID-19 patient both recovered after being administered Remdesivir on a compassionate use basis. The French article wasn't easy to find but it said the following (translated with Google translate):

The 48-year-old patient infected with the new coronavirus and released from the Bordeaux University Hospital on Thursday, after 22 days of hospitalization, was treated with remdesivir, a "promising" antiviral, said his medical team on Friday."

It's a promising sign that this patient was treated after 22 days. One question with therapies like this is how effective they are once you already are sick, and this is promising.

Here's another example of Twitter scuttlebutt:

We should not derive conclusions from a handful of patients but it's one more piece of the puzzle that helps me raise my confidence level this drug works. Especially in combination with the commentary from the French medical team:

Today in the state of knowledge the most convincing promising candidate for an evaluation," he added, adding that the choice of this drug had been made "collegially at national level, in consultation with WHO ”(World Health Organization)...

CDC officials told the medical team treating the infected man in Washington about Remdesivir after his condition worsened. Meaning both WHO and CDC are currently recommending this as a last resort compassionate use option.

Here's one of the latest MD interviews about a U.S. patient being treated and surviving a severe case of COVID-19.

9. WHO confidence

“There is only one drug right now that we think may have real efficacy and that’s Remdesivir.”

-WHO assistant director-general Bruce Aylward

10. Competitor Chloroquine having side effects

As per Raymond James analyst:

A generic drug used to treat malaria may be as promising as any that companies are currently scrambling for to treat COVID-19, the coronavirus-related disease spreading rapidly,

That drug would be Chloroquine. I really hope the generic anti-malaria treatment, that's widely available, is effective. By my estimate, we need all the treatments we can get at least during the initial waves of this pandemic. Perhaps in later years we'll settle for a single best one although in practice you often see there are multiple competing treatments with their idiosyncratic pros and cons for various diseases.

But the setup of the French trial has me fearing for the viability of Chloroquine as it was not included in their 800-person trial:

Chloroquine, a drug against malaria, was not selected because of drug interactions and problems of side effects, especially in intensive care patients. "But if in vivo we show that there is an efficiency, this is something that we could add," notes Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah.

11. Sell-side is coming around

The sell-side analysts have mostly downplayed or offered negative commentary on Remdesivir mostly for the wrong reasons as laid out in my prior articles (see below). However, this is changing:

Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough remains optimistic about the prospects for remdesivir, downplaying concerns over the drug’s “underwhelming” survival results when tested for use against Ebola infections. Instead, he believes remdesivir will meet study goals of lowering fevers caused by the new coronavirus and driving a higher hospital discharge rate, and could eventually add as much as $20 to Gilead’s stock price.

12. Potentially a real moneymaker

Even though there's no conclusive proof of efficacy I think the odds of success are 90%-plus chance this gets to market. I've found one speculative French Canadian source that puts U.S. level pricing at $1k per day (cures are likely 5 or 10 days).

In comparison, one of the drugs currently tested in China against COVID-19 and considered to be one of the most promising, Remdesivir, from the Gilead company, requires injections and costs around $ 1,000 per day.

This means economics could range from $260 as one sell-sider thought appropriate per head in China, up to $5k per treatment.

Image: John Hopkins data

I've argued in earlier articles the value of this therapy is mostly dependent on the spread of the disease. Even at $5k per head that's still true. Whether only 2% of the U.S. or global population gets infected or 40%-70% of the global population is going to an even greater difference.

Risks to my thesis

The primary risk to my thesis is a win for humanity. From that standpoint, I'd like to lose on this one. There are several key risks though. First of all the spread may not continue in exponential fashion. Many countries are now practicing social distancing and canceling large-scale events. I think that will have a massive effect on the rate of spreading. A big question is what happens if "normal life" is resumed. I'd expect outbreaks to flare up again but so far this does not seem to be the case in China. However, I'm not a big fan of the data and transparency as far as the COVID-19 outbreak goes. Roughly speaking if the spread rate outside of China starts mirroring the Chinese rate, that reduces Gilead's upside:

It's my thesis that there is a high likelihood that Remdesivir is effective in practice treating humans from COVID-19 but this belief is not shared by the specialized sell-side community as exemplified by a quote in this STATnews article:

Based on our review of the clinical and virological courses, we believe Remdesivir’s contribution to efficacy remains unclear, and with a side-effect profile that may not be completely benign,” the RBC analysts wrote in a note to investors. “We continue to see a less than 50/50 possibility that the drug is ultimately proven effective.

I've already detailed in a flash note to subscribers, after reviewing the same study, that I think it's actually a mild positive and why I think putting a 50% probability on Remdesivir getting to the market is unrealistic.

Finally, there's competition and in terms of both treatments and vaccines Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Roche (RHBBY), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), Thermo-Fischer (NYSE:TMO) Fuji Film Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FUJIF) and Cepheid (NYSE:DHR) are all working on more or less useful solutions.

I've yet to do spent as much time on the competitors as I've spent on Gilead. What attracted me to Remdesivir was the fact that it had already been used on humans because of the Ebola trials and the theory behind its supposed efficacy that targeted an element common to all coronaviruses combined with the fact that it showed effectiveness against those same coronaviruses in a range of lab environments.

Conclusion

The table below is an overview of all my recent Gilead coverage. Together it helps to understand the opportunity here:

At $5,000 per treatment Gilead only needs 200,000 treatments to hit a billion in revenue. Potentially this can infect 4-6 billion people and spread outside of China is still accelerating. The top 17 countries are by no means poor countries either which makes for a more solid economic case. All are taken strong disruptive measures and having an effective treatment at $5,000 is likely way cheaper compared to the burden even soft-lockdowns are putting on society.

