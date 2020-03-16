Stanley Black & Decker: Bought The Pullback

Source

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) shares have fallen from their highs to new lows. The stock is economically sensitive, with a majority of its products being tied to the housing market. As an investor, I like to purchase shares below historical averages and with a higher-than-average yield. I pointed out that this the opportunity would once again arise for the patient investor the next time the market worries about a potential recession. Sure enough, that opportunity has presented itself. The shares have dropped a rather large 40% in a rather rapid amount of time. The company is a respectable dividend king with a long history of increased capital returns to shareholders. As the company continues to acquire smaller competitors and established business lines in the industrial space, its revenue stream should continue to accelerate higher. Investors looking for an industrial space play for their portfolio should take a further look at Stanley Black & Decker when the time is right.

Performance

Stanley Black & Decker continues to perform well; in the most recent quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company had some what anemic organic growth for the quarter of 2% led by the tools and industrial segments. Full-year revenue rose only about 3%. Gross margins were consistent with the prior year. The company has branding power, which along with it comes pricing power. So going forward it should be able to maintain operating margins as it did for this quarter.

Management issued guidance downward and now expects GAAP EPS Of $8.05 To $8.35 and Adjusted EPS Of $8.80 - $9.00. This compares to 2019 earnings of $6.35; Excluding Charges, adjusted EPS were $8.40. So the company is expecting 6% earnings growth in 2020. Additionally, 2020 free cash flow is expected to convert to approximately 90%-100% of net income. While this expected earnings growth is nothing exciting, it is still growth nonetheless.

The company is well diversified as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Sales come from mostly the United States but has about 41% of sales coming from international sales. It also is diversified with different segments producing different amount of revenue for the company. This makes it less reliant on any given segment to produce results in order to achieve earnings growth.

The company saw growth in every segment, with some producing stronger results than others.

Source: Earnings Presentation

I do believe the company should continue to focus on being a toolmaker and steer away from the "Security" division it spent much time building. While this is a nice recurring revenue stream offering, it doesn't seem to fit in the portfolio much. This division is also not highly profitable. I think selling or a spinoff of the business could unlock some additional value for shareholders. It could also enable the company to continue to acquire companies that fit in its portfolio of brands.

As we can see the company is now focusing on component makers outside of the consumer facing tool industry.

Source: Earnings presentation

The new acquisition will contribute to earnings and diversify the company into the aerospace and defense industry. Going forward, this could become an area of focus for growth. It seems the company recognizes its limitations in the space of consumer tools.

The company is trying to increase margins to accelerate profitability in the coming years.

Source: Investor Presentation

With the many great brands it owns this seems entirely possible. However, a possible recession could certainly hamper this from having.

The company has a safe balance sheet, which should please investors with any economically sensitive entity.

Source: 10K

Stanley Black & Decker currently has $297.7 million in cash on hand, with a long-term debt of $3.17 billion and short-term borrowings of $337.4 million.

Despite the debt being lower than the year prior, the company will see an increase in debt should its newly announced acquisition close. The company should however be able to cover the future obligations considering its strong cash flow conversion. The company had $1.1 billion in FCF in fiscal 2019 and expects strong cash flow conversion again in 2020.

As the company has made very valuable and large acquisitions recently, it should continue to generate larger streams of cash. Just in the past few years, the company has acquired Newell Brands' (NWL) tool business, consisting of the Irwin, Lenox, and Hilmor brands, all well-known and respected, for close to $2 billion. It also had the chance to acquire Craftsman Tools from the now-bankrupt Sears Holdings. This was an acquisition valued at $916 million based on future payments. Then, more recently, the company has acquired IES attachments for $690 million and Nelson Fastener Systems for $430 million. These are, of course, the larger acquisitions, as the company has made smaller purchases and minority stake investments. While this is certainly a rapid pace at which to acquire, the opportunity seldom arises to add great names to a powerful portfolio, and management did not want to miss the opportunity. I believe the company is on a track to become a sort of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), a larger conglomerate of many individual operating entities.

The company is quick to note its long history of dividend payments and shareholder returns.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker Investor Relations

The company has increased its dividend for more than 50 years and should continue to do so. This should give investors confidence that with a long-term horizon, a growing stream of income should come from their investment.

Valuation

Next, we take a look to see if SWK is worth adding at today's levels.

Source: Morningstar

We look at the 5-year average trading valuations for shares of Stanley Black & Decker and see that it looks cheap at this time. Presuming earnings are not significantly impacted, this could signal a buying opportunity. It is trading at a lower-than-average P/S, P/E, P/B, P/CF, PEG ratio, and forward P/E. On almost every metric, it is trading at cheaper levels versus its historical 5-year averages.

Next, we take a look at the historical yield to see if it offers investors a chance to acquire shares with an attractive dividend relative to its own history.

Source: YieldChart

From a historical perspective, the yield is above average. It has traded with a yield above the current 2.64% less than 30% of the time. The average yield is 2.47% for the shares. Once the dividend becomes above average and is well covered I become interested. As noted before, strong cash flow enables the company to continue to safely pay and increase the dividend. For 51 years the company has increased its dividend making it one of the few dividend kings. Investors with longer-term horizons may not care about the lower yield, however, as the dividend growth can be compounded for a higher yield on cost in the future.

Risks, of course, abound to Stanley Black & Decker, such as closure of retail stores and bankruptcies. While most retailers are doing fine in the home improvement sector, the recent bankruptcy of Sears could impact results as they carry Craftsman Tools. The upcoming quarterly report may review the potential negative impact of this. Lastly, the company could make additional acquisitions leading to an over-levered balance sheet, but I believe based on the history of the company, it will be prudent in managing this.

Conclusion

While Stanley Black & Decker continues to become more than its namesake, it continues to add value and cash streams it once didn't have. Offering more than power tools should help it further in the next economic slowdown as it is now less reliant upon the housing category. Nonetheless, the company is still cyclical and relies upon strong industrial trends. A positive note is the security solutions division, which provides more than $2 billion in sales and is of recurring nature. In good times and particularly bad, security is necessary to prevent theft. Monitoring and servicing generates a recurring stream of cash flow the company can count on. As management continues to build its portfolio of brands and solutions, the company further becomes insulated from the pricing pressures of cheaper brands. As it has shown, it is resilient to many of the inflationary pricing pressures other companies are experiencing. Investors looking for a household name operating in the industrial segment with a strong history of growing dividends might look to add Stanley Black & Decker at the right price. Slowly acquiring shares would be wise as an aristocrat on sale is a rare occurrence. I believe the opportunity has arisen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.