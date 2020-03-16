City Developments: Planned REIT Listing Is Medium Term Catalyst

The negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's hospitality and residential businesses and its relatively high gearing are concerns, and they pose downside risks.

Apart from its planned REIT listing, the company has set a target to achieve S$900 million in recurring income by 2028, which is another catalyst for the stock.

The planned U.K. commercial REIT listing will help to narrow City Developments' discount to its net asset value and revalued net asset value, and grow the company's fund management AUM.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to City Developments Limited (OTCPK:CDEVY) (OTCPK:CDEVF) [CIT:SP].

City Developments currently trades at 0.71 times P/B, which implies a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples of 0.95 times and 1.18 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.3%.

The planned U.K. commercial REIT listing will help to narrow City Developments' discount to its net asset value and revalued net asset value, and grow the company's fund management AUM. Apart from its planned REIT listing, the company has set a target to achieve S$900 million in recurring income by 2028, which is another catalyst for the stock.

On the flip side, the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's hospitality and residential businesses and its relatively high gearing at 0.61 times are concerns, and they pose downside risks. As such, I believe a "Neutral" rating for City Developments is fair.

Company Description

Started in 1963, City Developments is a diversified property conglomerate with assets such as residential developments, office buildings, shopping malls, hotels and serviced apartments located in 29 countries around the world.

City Developments derived approximately 42%, 39%, 16% of the company's FY2019 EBITDA from its investment properties, property development and hotel operations business segments respectively. Other income from dividends, project management and maintenance services accounted for the remaining 3% of the company's FY2019 EBITDA.

In terms of geographical exposure, Singapore, the U.K., China and the U.S. accounted for approximately 47%, 15%, 13% and 7% of the company's total assets as of December 31, 2019 respectively. Assets located in other markets contributed the remaining 18% of City Developments' total assets.

Planned REIT Listing

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020, City Developments disclosed that the company is looking at "monetizing some of the assets that we have in the U.K. by putting it into a REIT." On March 13, 2020, City Developments issued an announcement confirming that the company is "exploring the establishment of a real estate investment trust with commercial assets located in the United Kingdom to be listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited" and it "is in preliminary discussions with banks/various parties."

Assets that could be potentially injected into the U.K. commercial REIT at the initial stage include City Developments' two prime freehold office assets located in Central London, 125 Old Broad Street and Aldgate House. 125 Old Broad Street has a Net Lettable Area or NLA of 328,819 sq ft, with occupancy and WALE (Weighted Average Lease Expiry) at 94% and 5.5 years respectively. Aldgate House has a NLA of 210,504 sq ft, with a comparatively longer WALE of 6.9 years, but its occupancy is lower at 86%.

As I will discuss in detail in the "Valuation" section of this article later, City Developments currently trades at a 29% discount to its net asset value and a 50% discount to its revalued net asset value (assuming investment properties are carried at fair market value instead of historical cost). The planned REIT listing will provide a market value for certain of City Developments' commercial properties located in the U.K., and potentially help to narrow the company's discount to its net asset value and revalued net asset value.

Furthermore, the new U.K. commercial REIT is part of City Developments' initiatives to grow the company's fund management Assets Under Management or AUM. The company has an AUM target of S$5 billion for its fund management business which it targets to achieve by 2023. City Developments currently only has a fund management AUM of under S$1 billion as of end-2019.

Separately, City Developments is also considering the injection of certain of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited's assets into its Singapore-listed hospitality trust CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTC:CDHSF) (OTC:CDHSY) [CDREIT:SP] in the future. The company emphasized at its recent FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020 that it "will be a more supportive sponsor to" CDL Hospitality Trusts, which suggests more asset injections and an increase in fund management AUM in the short to medium term.

However, given volatile market conditions, the planned REIT listing could be potentially delayed, which makes this a medium-term (versus short-term) catalyst in my opinion.

Recurring Income Target

Apart from its planned REIT listing, the growth in recurring income contribution is another key re-rating catalyst for City Developments. Most Singapore-listed property developers, including City Developments, are valued by the market at a severe discount to their asset values, because they generate a significant proportion of their revenue and earnings from property development activities which are deemed to be cyclical and volatile. In contrast, a number of Singapore-listed REITs trade at above book value, because they generate substantially all of their earnings from recurring income streams i.e. rent received from the investment properties they own.

At the company's Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2019, City Developments revealed its target of achieving S$900 million in recurring income or EBITDA by 2028. For FY2019, City Developments generated S$691 million in EBITDA from recurring income sources such as investment properties and hotels, which accounted for approximately 61% of the company's total EBITDA for FY2019.

Apart from increasing the company's fund management AUM as discussed in the preceding section, City Developments has other means of growing its recurring income.

One way is to acquire new properties which offer recurring income. In FY2019, City Developments acquired four rental apartment projects in Osaka, Japan for JPY5.46 billion; and it also spent RMB1.75 billion to buy a mixed-use development in China, Shanghai Hongqiao Sincere Center Phase 2, which includes recurring income assets like office, serviced apartments, and a carpark.

Another way is to carry out asset enhancement initiatives or AEIs for existing properties. For example, City Developments noted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020 that "we have seen positive rental reversion in RP (Republic Plaza)" after the company completed a S$70 million AEI for Republic Plaza, an office building located in the Central Business District of Singapore, last year.

Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Hospitality And Residential Business Segments

At the time of writing, there are 169,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 6,517 reported deaths on a cumulative basis globally. Notably, there are 3,714 and 1,391 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and U.K. respectively, which are key foreign markets for City Developments, as per the "Company Description" section of this article.

City Developments' hotels in Singapore have already seen their occupancy rates decline to the 40%-50% range in late-February 2020, as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. City Developments' wholly-owned subsidiary London-based Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited or M&C is a leading owner and operator of hotels globally. At the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on February 26, 2020, City Developments noted that the impact for European hotels is "a little bit more limited" while "it is still quite stable" in the U.K. It is likely things have gotten worse for the company's European and U.K. hotel portfolio in the past two to three weeks since the company's earnings call, as there has been a spike in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Europe in the past few weeks.

City Developments is also seen as a proxy of the Singapore residential property sector, as its attributable residential land bank of approximately 335,572 sq ft is the largest among property developers in Singapore. As of February 23, 2020, the company has 1,540 unsold units (attributable share) for its residential projects that are already launched. There could potentially be challenges in selling units for specific residential projects in the high-end and luxury segments, where foreigners and investors (vis-a-vis owner-occupiers) account for a relatively larger proportion of the demand.

Increase In Net Gearing

City Developments' net gearing increased from 31% as at end-FY2018 to 61% as at end-FY2019, largely due to the fact that it spent £774 million or approximately $1.3 billion to privatize Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited in late-2019. The high headline net gearing is potentially a concern, as access to credit and capital markets could become increasingly challenging in the current market environment.

Nevertheless, City Developments' relatively high headline net gearing is mitigated by two key factors.

Firstly, the company's adjusted net gearing is a lower and more comfortable 43%, if the company's investment properties are measured at fair market value rather than historical costs.

Secondly, as highlighted earlier, City Developments has plans to sell certain of its assets to both new and existing REITs, which could help to partially fund its capital expenditures and other investment needs.

Valuation

City Developments trades at 0.71 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of S$11.60 as of December 31, 2019 and its share price of S$8.28 as of March 13, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year P/B multiples were 0.95 times and 1.18 times respectively. City Developments has traded as low as 0.68 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

City Developments' net asset value or book value per share is understated as the company recognizes the value of its investment properties at historical cost net of accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. City Developments estimates that its revalued net asset value per share would have been S$16.46, assuming that investment properties were carried at fair market value as determined by independent valuers. In other words, City Developments currently trades at a 50% discount to its revalued net asset value per share. Furthermore, the revalued net asset value per share figure is still conservative, as City Developments has yet to factor in the fair market value of its hotels which are also still carried at historical costs on the company's books.

City Developments offers a trailing twelve months dividend yield of 2.4% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.3%. The company declared a final dividend per share of S$0.08 and a special dividend per share of S$0.06 for 4Q2019. This brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to S$0.20, which is equivalent to a 33% dividend payout ratio.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for City Developments include a longer-than-expected time for the planned REIT listing to be completed, the current coronavirus outbreak having a larger-than-expected negative impact on the company's businesses and assets, a failure to grow recurring income contribution in line with the company's target, and an increase in the company's net gearing.

