Siemens Gamesa: Diversity A Strength In Turbulent Times

Wind turbines are set to provide as much as 25% of the world's energy going forward but the business is tough to navigate.

The company posted disappointing Q1 2020 earnings but its order book continues to grow rapidly.

Siemens Gamesa is one of the world's largest wind turbine producers with a strong footing in onshore, offshore and service.

The Burbo Bank offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea | Siemens Gamesa

As countries continue to shift to renewable sources of energy, wind power maintains a vital role.

In February, Bloomberg’s research arm BNEF released a report showing that global wind turbine orders had increased by 22% in 2019. BNEF guided for a further increase of 24% this year though the coronavirus pandemic will surely affect this.

Source | BNEF

Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) was the biggest overall producer last year but close behind came Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF), which has a strong footing in onshore, offshore and service. Almost three years removed from its merger, is there a solid investment case for the Spanish firm?

Background

In April 2017, the wind industry saw two major powers consolidate.

The wind energy arm of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) merged with Spain’s Gamesa in an $11 billion deal. Siemens took a 59% stake in the new company and its Wind Power CEO, Markus Tacke, moved over to the new enterprise.

Siemens Gamesa's test facility in Brande, Denmark | Siemens Gamesa

Today, Siemens Gamesa is the global leader in offshore wind and a strong player in onshore. As of 2020 Q1, the company has an installed fleet of over 101,000 megawatts (MW).

A sizable service segment (63,544 MW) helps beef up profit margins and provide steady income.

Recent News

Siemens Gamesa reported disappointing Q1 2020 earnings in February after an impressive 2019.

Issues with projects affected Q1 revenue | Siemens Gamesa Q1 2020 Report

Group revenue came in at €2 billion, 12% lower year-on-year. Management cited “adverse weather and road conditions as main drivers of project delays” in five Northern European projects.

EBIT and net income came in negative as a result but future orders remain strong. As of February 2020, SGRE has a record backlog worth €28.1 billion split nicely between the Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

In other news, Siemens Gamesa expanded its service portfolio in January with the acquisition of Senvion in a €200 million deal. Meanwhile, the dominant shareholder Siemens increased its stake in SGRE to 67% after purchasing Iberdrola’s holding for €1.1 billion.

Strengths

Good Diversification

From an investment context, Siemens Gamesa resembles an all-purpose entry into the world’s wind industry. In 2019, SGRE’s revenue stream was nicely spread among onshore (51%), offshore (34%) and services (15%), with the latter having the strongest margins.

Furthermore, onshore turbine installations were balanced geographically throughout the Asia-Pacific, Americas and EMEA. The largest customers last year were the United States (24%), Spain (17%) and India/Norway (13%).

This trend looks to continue with SGRE’s orders going forward (below)

Solid Balance Sheet

While the world is expected to use wind power for approximately 25% of its energy needs in 2050 according to BNEF, small margins and increasing competition require good management to stay in the game.

So far, SGRE has managed its balance sheet prudently with a net cash position of €863 million at the end of 2019. It should be noted that the company started using the IFRS 16 accounting standard soon afterward and this figure was restated down to €280 million.

That said, SGRE has an investment grade rating from Moody’s, S&P and Fitch and recently refinanced a €2.5 billion loan on better terms and with a longer maturity. Between September 2018 and 2019, the group's debt dropped by almost €1 billion.

Weaknesses

Low margins

If you’re looking for a business with high margins, you should probably steer clear of the wind industry.

While BNEF predicts that as much as $5.3 trillion will be invested in wind power over the next 30 years, manufacturers have to bid in auctions for projects and margins inevitably suffer.

Before the merger, Gamesa’s EBIT margin tended to oscillate between mid and high single digits. In 2019, Siemens Gamesa’s EBIT margin averaged 7% so there currently isn’t a lot of wriggle room for buybacks and dividends. Which leads to the next issue.

Not for income investors

Understandably, SGRE is primarily focussed on meeting turbine orders and consolidating its position in a volatile industry. Therefore, a high dividend yield isn’t really the objective.

In the past, Gamesa distributed 25% of net profit to shareholders. This equated to €0.08 per share in 2015, and €0.15 per share the following year.

Since the merger, SGRE paid a dividend of €0.02567 in April 2019. This equated to a yield of about 0.2% so this clearly isn’t a stock for dividend zealots!

Valuation

SGRE had negative earnings per share in Q1 2020 so we’ll have to look further back to establish a valuation base.

In 2019, full year EPS came in at a low €0.21 ($0.23). That gives us a trailing P/E of around 57. If you prefer price-to-sales, SGRE sits at 0.82 based on last year’s revenue.

2020 revenue guidance (before the coronavirus catastrophe) was projected at between €10.2 - €10.6 billion. That would be somewhere between status quo and growth of about 4%. However, the company expects the EBIT margin to fall to between 4.5%-6% due to the problems in Q1.

The stock has meandered over the past year with that 12.8% decline primarily from the recent crash.

Conclusion

With oil prices in collapse and fossil fuel companies out of favour, some investors may be tempted by green alternatives. If we are to tackle climate change properly, we’re going to need everything that wind, solar and hydro can offer...and much more.

The wind industry, both well established and cheap, is set to provide 25% of our energy needs in the future. However, decreasing margins and increased competition make it a tough business where only the strongest will thrive.

Given its diversification, rapidly growing order book and heritage, I think Siemens Gamesa will continue to be one of the world’s major wind players. It’s definitely a stock I’ll monitor for my portfolio going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.