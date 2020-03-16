Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended March 8, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

Marymia

gold project in Australia

On March 3, Vango Mining (OTC:OTC:ORDRF) announced that it has made several high-grade gold interceptions at its Marymia project in Western Australia. The best interception was 7m @ 103.6g/t Au from 48m in hole VKRC0007, which is equal to 725(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Vango Mining)

This interception included intervals of 3m @ 240g/t Au and 1m @ 691g/t Au and came from a newly discovered Eastern Lode, which remains open in all directions.

Marymia is situated around 300 kilometers northeast of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia. Between 1992 and 2001, the project produced around 580,000 ounces of gold and the property remains largely untested at depths of over 100 meters.

The Trident deposit holds 285,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and it forms part of a 5km corridor linking the Marwest and Mareast deposits.

(Source: Vango Mining)

In November 2019, VangoinkedaA$70 million ($47.5 million) financing agreement with China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction. The latter will also provide engineering and construction services for Marymia.

However, Australia’s Dampier Gold is seeking around A$21 million in compensation from Vangodue to a dispute related with project.

Grenfell

gold project in Canada

On March 1, Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF, OTCPK:PGXPD) released assay results from five of the eight holes drilled at its Grenfell project. The best interception was 26m @ 21.8g/t Au from 33m in hole JS2005, which is equal to 567(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Pelangio Exploration)

The intersection included an interval of 1.74m @ 314g/t Au.

Grenfell is located just 10km from the giant Macassa mine of Kirkland Lake (KL) and Pelangio started drilling it in January 2020.

(Source: Pelangio Exploration)

Grenfell has been worked sporadically on and off since the early 1930’s.Two bulk sample programs were completed on the property by previous owners. One of them with 21.7 tons at 0.456oz/t from the surface pit and the other one with 177 tons at 0.70oz/t at the 60-foot level.

Pelangio got Grenfell in December 2018 as part of the acquisition of 5SD Capital.

Marmato

gold project in the Colombia

On March 2, Caldas Gold (OTCPK:ALLXF), formerly Bluenose Gold,announced that drill hole MT-IU-053A at its Marmato gold project intersected 87.15m @ 3.9g/t Au and 1.7g/t Ag from 685.7m, which is equal to 341(AuEq.)m. The true width of the intersection is estimated to be around 45m.

(Source: Caldas Gold)

This hole was initially supposed to reach 600 meters of depth but was extended to 800 meters to test the down-dip continuity of the high-grade intersection from hole MT-IU-050.

Marmato is a small underground mine located in the Caldas department in the Middle Cauca gold district. The area has been in continuous production since Spanish colonists seized control of the Marmato mines in 1527:

(Source: Gran Colombia Corporate Presentation, October 2019)

In February 2020, the project was transferred to Caldas by Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:OTCPK:TPRFF) as part of a reverse-takeover transaction.

I think the exploration potential at Marmato looks amazing with gold resources of more than seven million ounces across all categories:

(Source: Gran Colombia)

In October, Gran Colombia released the results of a preliminary economic assessment for Marmato. The study foresees the production of 2.2 million ounces of gold at an average total cash cost of $799 per ounce over a mine life of 19 years. The initial capital cost for the Deep Zone mining operation is estimated at some $269 million.

(Source: Gran Colombia)

Conclusion

Vango Mining released another batch of good high-grade gold results from Marymia. This project is largely untested at depths of more than 100 meters and I think the gold mined so far could be just the tip of the iceberg. Marymia is still in a very early stage but I think Vango have a compelling project.

Pelangio delivered impressive results from Grenfell, which has seen limited exploration over the years. The project is located near Macassa, so this is a nearology play. It’s too early to tell if Pelangio is on to something.

I continue to think that Marmato has amazing potential and can become a tier 1 asset in time. Also, relations with the local population seem to be better now.

