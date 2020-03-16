Retirement Strategy: Stop! This Is A Falling Machete

AT&T should be on your shopping lists, but I would wait for at least some positive news to buy.

It isn't just about the virus right now; it is about the economic impact that is sure to follow.

I never thought I would be saying not to buy anything right now.

I am afraid I could get lambasted for what I am about to opine, but if I were an investor right now I would not be buy anything further for the time being.

Why Not Buy?

I have always been a buy-the-dip investor, especially as a dividend growth investor. Right now, I would buy anything myself with your money. As far as I can see the market is in a free fall, even though the Fed has pulled out all the stops Sunday. As noted here on why this is not working, I think the following - from a Sunday CNBC piece - should be taken seriously at this point:

"The Fed blasted its monetary bazooka for sure," says Bleakley Advisory chief investment officer Peter Boockvar. "This better work because I don't know what they have left and no amount of money raining from the sky will cure this virus. Only time and medicine will." ... The Fed action, "coupled with an important fiscal package, should help cushion the economic downside from the virus’ effect on economic activity," says Prudential chief market strategist Quincy Krosby. "It's going to be positive, but the market is at the mercy of the virus and at the mercy of whether the containment policies work."

All I need to do is look at the Dow right now as it drops straight down in the face of massive Fed "intervention".

Data by YCharts

Perhaps there will be a small bounce this afternoon but consider the following:

The virus is in its early stages here.

The drop in oil prices have also led the way down for all stocks.

Social distancing will impact basically every business globally.

While the US reported that consumer confidence is still high, that is a rear-view look and not forward thinking when we realize that so many things have just stopped recently!

I believe a cascading effect could ensue. This will impact future earnings of most corporations, which will cause valuations to retreat and share prices slashed by a percentage that - if I had to guess - would be 20%-25% down from here.

While this is my opinion only, of course, I certainly believe that extreme caution should be taken prior to buying any stock, even though some are looking very cheap right now.

I am not advocating selling into this falling "machete," but if it were my money I would not be deploying any more at this point.

My Case In Point

I was going to write an article on AT&T (T) this week because I feel it is one company that might not be as badly affected by the virus as other companies will, but being that this crash is affecting everything across the board, even this dividend-growth powerhouse stock might be able to be purchased at steeper discounts not that far into the future.

Data by YCharts

I wouldn't ignore T but I would absolutely wait prior to buying it. That's despite the fact that the stock has everything a dividend growth investor looks for:

A 20% price drop since the beginning of the year.

A ridiculously high yield of 6.25% as of this moment.

A dividend aristocrat with 35 years of consecutive dividend payments as well as increases.

If you do want to buy T right now, consider taking tiny nibbles until we see a bit of positive news that could alleviate some of the market uncertainty. At any other time I would say to start buying some now, but we are just at the beginning of this nightmare.

To me there is more, much more, bad news than good news so consider waiting to dip your toe in here.

This all being said, I think T is one of the best "bets" to dodge the major bullets of this crash, but the collateral damage to all stocks must be watched while you do your research.

My Bottom Line

I personally think AT&T is a great stock at its current price but not low enough to dive in. Another 10%-20% down on the share price and even I would consider buying a bunch, but not yet!

Obviously all of this can disappear today and the stock shoots up and doesn't stop, but I seriously doubt it, because this is just the beginning of this global mess, and I cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Can you see the end of all of this yet? Are you a buyer of T right now? Please share your thoughts for everyone to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.