Camping World's Achilles' Heel

Because of this, should the crisis prove severe, CWH will almost certainly have to raise additional funds.

The recent market turmoil has created a wide variety of opportunities in just about every asset class one can think of. Most notably, consumer discretionary and travel stocks have been decimated as the world has shut down in many respects, slowing economic activity in a big way, particularly in certain industries.

The way to look for opportunities is to understand which stocks have the balance sheet to weather whatever storm comes their way, and which are least exposed to foot traffic and travel.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is neither of those things, unfortunately. It is highly leveraged with declining interest coverage and is based upon the idea that people want to travel, which also makes it entirely discretionary. For these reasons, while I wouldn't short a stock that has been more than cut in half in the span of a couple of weeks, investors should seriously consider if Camping World is going to come out the other side of this crisis in some sort of workable condition.

A worrying balance sheet

Camping World has leveraged up in the past few years to grow its business and make acquisitions. Many businesses do this, of course, so there's nothing inherently wrong with this strategy. However, it happened just before conditions deteriorated for Camping World's highly discretionary customer base, and the results haven't been pretty.

Revenue has been fine as it has moved up nicely in the past few years, mostly due to acquisitions, but with some organic growth as well.

Revenue is nearly $5 billion annually now, up from just over $3 billion in 2019. However, growth slowed materially last year and is expected to decline this year. I would imagine sales estimates will come way down from even the current, lower level, depending upon how long the crisis lasts and its severity. However, one thing is abundantly clear: a travel reduction or ban is not good for a company that makes its living on people that like to travel.

This creates a problem because declining revenue is the last thing Camping World needs at this point. Below, we have a look at Camping World's interest expense and operating income for the past five full years, and the results are telling, in my view.

Operating income peaked at $356 million in 2017, when the stock was flying high. Since then, however, declining margins have crushed operating income, and last year, operating income was just $24 million in excess of interest expense.

This is important because interest expense is paid out of operating income, so when the former is in expense of the latter, it is a major issue. Essentially, Camping World has gone from paying ~20% of its operating income in 2017 in interest expense, to ~80% in 2019. That's alarming.

Here's another view of the issue, depicted by earnings before taxes, excluding unusual items. This is operating earnings minus interest expense, plus other non-operating items, and is a good measure of true earnings that accrue to the business before taxes are paid.

I won't belabor the point, as I think this chart speaks volumes for itself, but the fact is that Camping World's ability to service its debt has deteriorated mightily in recent years. With a potential virus-driven recession looming, or at the very least, a slowdown in travel and discretionary spending, Camping World is going to very likely be looking for exterior funding, in my view.

The problem is that this isn't the first time Camping World has loaded up on debt, although it has done so in the past for different reasons than crisis mitigation.

Here's a look at the company's cash position against its various borrowings for the past five years, and the trend is clear.

Short-term borrowings have moved from ~$600 million to ~$850 million in recent years, and long-term borrowings have gone from ~$675 million to ~$1,200 million. Cash has moved up as well, but only to $148 million as of the end of 2019.

In addition to all of this, Camping World's cash conversion cycle has slowed in recent years. Last year improved over 2018, but only just, as cash conversion took 144 days on average, against 153 days in 2018.

This means that it takes Camping World 144 days, or nearly five months, to turn its inventory investment into cash that it can then use to buy more inventory, pay its employees, etc. This is an eternity compared to most other businesses, and caused Camping World to have to borrow to fund its short-term cash needs as a result. While Camping World generates a lot of revenue from items that are very large purchases for most consumers and would therefore expect a longer CCC, this is yet another reason to be cautious.

Camping World's CCC has lengthened because its inventory turnover has deteriorated. In general terms, the higher the inventory turn, the better, because it generates cash more quickly.

Inventory turned over 3.1 times in 2015, but just 2.4 times last year. In other words, Camping World's inventory is outstanding for 150 days, on average. That means Camping World buys something and sits on it for five months before it is sold on average, implying roughly half its inventory must be sitting longer than that. It's extraordinary.

Cheap, but still very risk

Even despite all of this, there is no doubt Camping World is cheap today. I've been bullish at times on Camping World in the past, and I'm certainly not a perma-bull or someone with a vendetta against the company. I'm just raising a concern that I think is worth noting, given the extreme situation we find ourselves in today as investors. Given the enormous uncertainty of the current environment, nobody really knows how much Camping World will earn (or lose) this year, so valuations are tricky, to say the least.

Will Camping World trade higher than the $6.79 it is going for today? Maybe. However, I think the risk that Camping World has to raise a lot of funding this year, depending on how bad the virus gets, is very real.

Camping World has very slow inventory turn, has little cash on hand, and has an extreme level of short- and long-term borrowings already on its balance sheet. That significantly reduces finance flexibility should it need to access the capital markets, and that is what I'm afraid of. Of course, it could always issue more shares for funding, but those are also very expensive for shareholders, thanks to dilution.

The possibility exists that Camping World will suffer materially this year at the hands of coronavirus, because its revenue stream is both discretionary and travel-related. To boot, it is highly leveraged, and its cash conversion is appallingly slow. This is not a good combination, and I think it is most prudent to stay out of Camping World and wait and see how - or if - it comes out the other side of this crisis.

