Zuora: On Sale For Pennies On The Dollar

Core subscription revenues are still exhibiting >20% y/y growth, and Zuora's focus on the "subscription economy" is riding on secular tailwinds.

With the company sinking below a $1 billion market cap and trading at just ~3x forward revenues, however, Zuora looks too cheap to pass up.

Investors are concerned over the decelerating revenue growth in Zuora's most recent quarter, plus the unexpected departure of CFO Tyler Sloat.

Since the correction began, shares of Zuora have lost more than 50% of their value, and are deeply below their IPO price of $14.

Last week, at the height of the market panic, famed activist investor Carl Icahn was quoted as saying that the stock market collapse has gone as far as the point where many companies are "being given away."

Icahn probably wasn't referring to Zuora (ZUO), the subscription SaaS company that focuses on other subscription-oriented businesses - but the same sentiment can be applied to this company. To put Zuora's losses into perspective: since reaching a YTD peak near $16 in February, shares of Zuora have plunged more than 50% (far outpacing a loss of 20% in the broader S&P 500). They've also sunk about 45% relative to Zuora's April 2018 IPO price of $14.

Let's kick off with the obvious: cheap doesn't automatically mean it's a buy. Zuora was facing issues even before news of the coronavirus broke out, with Zuora facing sales execution issues all of last year related to insufficient sales capacity and an overcomplicated go-to-market message.

But just as Zuora was beginning a turnaround of its operations and simplifying its customer message to land more wins, the coronavirus happened, and then CFO Tyler Sloat made an expected announcement to step down from his position. This double-whammy of news, alongside a mixed fourth-quarter print that added to FY19's fundamental woes, sent shares of Zuora careening to dangerously low levels.

At present share prices just below $8, Zuora trades at a market cap of $870.5 million. After netting off the $171.9 million of cash on Zuora's balance sheet against a relatively minimal debt balance of $10.5 million, we arrive at an enterprise value of $709.1 million.

For the current fiscal year (FY21), Zuora has guided to $300-$307 million in revenues, representing rather muted 9-11% y/y growth:

Figure 1. Zuora guidance Source: Zuora 4Q20 earnings release

Even though Zuora isn't expected to grow much in this turbulent year, is it fair to assign such a bargain-basement valuation to this company - at just 2.3x EV/FY21 revenues, based on the midpoint of Zuora's range? As recently as last quarter, Zuora was trading closer to ~4x forward revenues.

The key question for Zuora isn't whether its valuation renders it a buy; it's if this company is stable enough to weather a temporary economic downturn caused by the coronavirus (as I'll discuss shortly, I believe it can). As long as we have confidence in Zuora's ability to avoid failure in the near-term, investors should stake out a buy point for this company as market volatility continues while Zuora is trading at all-time lows.

Zuora's growth prospects aren't bad as the headline figures would suggest

Let's first discuss Zuora's less-than-stellar growth, which is the primary reason that shares have lost momentum since the middle of last year. In Zuora's most recent quarter,

Figure 2. Zuora 4Q20 results Source: Zuora 4Q20 earnings release

As seen in the table above, Zuora's revenues in the fourth quarter grew just 11% y/y to $70.4 million, missing Wall Street's expectations for $71.9 million in revenues (+13% y/y). But if we dig further into the details, we find that the primary driver is a reduction in professional services revenue, down -14% y/y to $15.8 million.

This is actually good news for Zuora, as we want the company to reduce its reliance on services as much as possible. Professional services are actually a drag on the company's bottom line, as Zuora performs services below cost. Gross margin for professional services was actually -24% in Q4, and -17% in the full year FY20. As software companies mature, it's better for them to offload as much of this implementation work to resellers and third-party vendors, to preserve margins.

Underlying subscription revenues, on the other hand, saw much stronger 21% y/y growth in the quarter to $55.6 million, and as a mix of total revenues, subscription revenues comprised 78% of revenues in the fourth quarter, up seven points from 7% in the year-ago quarter. Likewise, though Zuora's overall revenue growth is planned at +9 to 11% y/y in FY2, subscription revenue growth is expected to be stronger at 16-18% y/y.

Additional qualitative commentary from CEO Tien Tzuo on the Q4 earnings call highlights strong underlying sales momentum in the quarter:

For example, in Q4, we saw better win rates and improved sales productivity, which resulted in a record bookings quarter and a great start for our new Chief Revenue Officer, Robbie Traube [...] As the market leader in subscription solutions, we see ourselves as a portfolio bet on the entire subscription economy, a position that gives us the opportunity to deliver 25% to 30% sustained growth over a long period of time."

No near-term liquidity issues

With small-cap stocks that have dramatically declined, the first concern on investors' minds will be if they can weather an economic downturn without being forced into a liquidity crunch and having to raise capital amid a tight market. We can now discuss Zuora's odds of making it through this crisis with minimal damage.

Take a look at Zuora's balance sheet below:

Figure 3. Zuora balance sheet

Source: Zuora 4Q20 earnings release

As previously mentioned, Zuora has $171.9 million of cash on its balance sheet and $10.5 million of debt, or a net cash position of $161.4 million.

At the same time, Zuora has been fiercely reducing its cash burn and proving its path to profitability. In the fourth quarter, Zuora's cash burn of -$4.5 million was less than half of the -$9.8 million cash burn it incurred in the prior-year quarter; for the entirety of FY20, Zuora burned through -$25.0 million in FCF, a -32% reduction in cash flow losses relative to -$37.0 million in the prior year:

Figure 4. Zuora FCF Source: Zuora 4Q20 earnings release

Even if we assume Zuora's burn rates remain constant and don't continue improving as the current trend would suggest, Zuora's annual burn rate of ~$25 million suggests that Zuora has at least six years of liquidity on its books.

The businesses that are most at-risk during the coronavirus scare are those with limited cash balances, or (like Boeing) are expected to see periods of limited revenues. As a recurring-revenue subscription business, Zuora will continue generating subscription billings from its customers, and its cash-rich balance sheet has plenty of liquidity to weather a temporary downturn.

Key takeaways

It's too soon to make a bearish call on Zuora. While it's true that the company hasn't yet fully resolved the sales execution issues it ran into last year, and while growth rates still remain tepid relative to the rest of the software sector, Zuora's ~2x forward revenue multiple would imply a company in extremely dire straits - which is far from reality. Use the extreme dip in Zuora shares to build up a position.

