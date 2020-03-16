BME: Top-Performing Healthcare Sector CEF Trading At A Rare Discount To NAV

While the market remains volatile with significant uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the recent sell-off has led BME to trade at a discount to NAV compared to its historical premium.

We like the diversified exposure to the leading large-cap companies in the segment along with the fund's managed monthly distribution that yields 6.8%.

The BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) with $340 million in total assets is a closed-end fund that invests in healthcare sector stocks. This is a non-leveraged, actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to large-cap companies involved in health, sciences, and related industries. BME utilizes a partial covered-call strategy meant to enhance returns and generate income which supports its monthly distribution that currently yields 6.8%. Impressively, the fund has a long history of outperforming not only sector benchmarks but also the S&P 500 Index (SPY). While the market outlook remains uncertain given the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, we like BME for its quality that is currently trading at a rare discount to NAV which may represent relative value following the recent selloff.

Background

Recognizing that BME is not meant to track any particular index, a relevant benchmark is the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) which invests in healthcare sector stocks within the S&P 500.

BME provides exposure to many of the same large-cap healthcare companies as XLV, but with an overall larger portfolio with some mid-cap holdings. BME features 102 stocks with the largest 10 positions representing 39.5% of the fund compared to 50.73% in XLV. The top 3 investments for BME include UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) which are also in the XLV ETF but with varying weightings. The security selection and particular composition of the fund are made at the manager's discretion.

As mentioned, BME utilizes a covered call or "call writing" strategy to enhance returns and support the portfolio management process. Management sells calls on a portion of the equity portfolio to receive the premiums and generates a portfolio level income. In theory, the strategy should help reduce volatility to the downside but also limit the appreciation potential. The percentage of the portfolio covered by the call is 33%, which indicates this is only a partial hedging strategy. Overall, we like the fund's diversification beyond simply healthcare sector stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Performance

Since the BME fund inception in March of 2005, the performance has been impressive considering a cumulative total return of 434% on its net asset value compared to 293.2% for XLV and 212.1% for SPY. We highlight that BME has favorably generated a higher return compared to XLV and SPY over the last one-year, three-year, and five-year periods. Year to date in 2020, BME is down 10.7% at its NAV level as of March 13th amid the current market selloff and volatility. Still, the fund's underlying investment portfolio has been able to outperform XLV and SPY to the downside.

While BME is not meant to necessarily beat XLV or the S&P 500, we think the performance here and long-term history of excess returns helps justify the higher expense ratio at 1.09% compared to XLV and SPY which are low-cost passive ETFs each with a 0.13% and 0.09% expense ratio respectively.

We are looking at the total returns to NAV here which reflects the performance of the underlying portfolio and effectively the investment manager's skill at security selection. The total returns on the market price are also positive but have been pressured to the downside in recent weeks given the market selloff and narrowing of the funds traditionally premium to NAV. As we explain in more detail below, the current discount to NAV of 2% represents some relative value in BME.

BME has also outperformed a couple of alternative healthcare sector equity CEFs like the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ), Tekla Healthcare Investors Trust (HQH), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL), and the Gabelli Health & Wellness Fund (GRX). Keep in mind that each of these funds features different strategies and market exposure including the use of leverage in the case of THQ and GRX. BME is overall the top-performing "healthcare CEF" over various time frames.

Discount to NAV

The recent market volatility and selloff among CEFs have resulted in BME now trading at a discount to NAV of 2.2%. While this level is nominally small among CEFs that can sometimes trade at much wider discounts into the double digits, the discount here for BME is an expectation. BME has traded on average at a premium to NAV of 2.1% over the past year and 3.2% over the past five years. By this measure, the fund is relatively cheap compared to the premiums investors have paid confirmed by a Z-score of negative 3.1 over the past six months.

The nearly 5 percentage point swing from the premium of 3% as recently as mid-February has exacerbated losses on the market price for shareholders in a dynamic that has been observed across most CEFs. It's important to note that the discount could still widen from the current level if the selloff intensifies.

We think the fund can command a relative premium over the long run given its performance history and quality profile. Investors getting into BME at current levels can benefit from an incremental return should the spread to NAV normalize back when healthcare stocks and the broader market can recover from the recent selloff. While BME has historically traded at an even wider discount for brief periods, notably reaching 6% briefly in Q4 2018, the current discount improves the risk-adjusted return potential for the fund.

Distribution

The fund currently pays a fixed month's distribution of $0.20 per share. The sell-off in shares of BME has driven its distribution yield to 6.8%. Income focused investors can appreciate the flexibility the managed distribution structure offers in terms of either taking the cash option or automatic reinvestments. BME's distribution is made entirely from investment income and realized gains. The fund does not utilize the return of capital payments.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While it's too early for us to call a market bottom and turn bullish on equities, we think BME is well-positioned to at least outperform the broader market to the downside with healthcare representing defensive aspects as a sector. The group of high-quality and industry leaders among the top holdings of the fund are supported by several long-term fundamental drivers we think will continue beyond the current disruptions to the global economy given the current coronavirus pandemic.

A major theme continues to be an aging population globally that requires a higher level of medical spending. Beyond these demographic impacts, healthcare is seeing increasing adoption of technologies in new treatments. Separately, tighter regulatory oversight and standards at all levels of healthcare have led to consolidation among leaders in each market segment supporting growth and profits.

In the near term, we expect continued volatility given a significant level of uncertainty as to when a pandemic will be contained and the final economic impact. Even as some healthcare sector companies may be benefiting right now from higher demand for particular products or services, the outlook has deteriorated for all companies on average. On the other hand, once conditions stabilize, the healthcare sector and the BME fund could lead the market higher supported by positive fundamentals and reasonable valuations of the underlying companies.

Takeaway

BME is a high-quality fund with a long history of outperforming the sector. Balancing a cautious outlook and expectation of further volatility in the market, investors with a long-term outlook can consider building a position in BME on any further weakness from current levels. We cite the fund's current discount to NAV as representing a relative value that can add to the fund's incremental return should the spread narrow with improving sentiment going forward. The 6.8% yield through the monthly distribution also makes BME a compelling income vehicle.

