Chatham Lodging Trust: Check-Out Time

The hotel industry is passing through tough times because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in my opinion, investment in this stock is best avoided.

It, currently, sports a high dividend yield of 11.64%. However, its poor price performance evens out the high dividend yield.

Chatham Lodging Trust's stock has had a rather poor run for the last 5 years.

Investors started checking out of hotel REITs ever since COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) was no exception. A few hotel investors revised their guidance downwards and their stocks went into a free fall - including Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), Service Properties Trust (SVC), Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), and Apple Hospitality (APLE).

On Mar 10, the company withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance because of the COVID-19 disruption. Though no one can predict how the pandemic will play out, it makes sense to analyze the hotel industry's prospects in the near future and the strain that can be caused on the company's balance sheet.

COVID-19 Impact on the Hotel Industry

Room and event bookings have witnessed massive cancellations, and travelers are changing plans because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Construction and development projects and supply chains have already been hurt - and the situation is yet evolving.

No analyst can say how and when this epidemic will end. The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has estimated that the travel industry may be hit with $46.6 billion in revenue losses per month. That's $559.7 billion annually or 37% of the industry's 2020 global spend.

By the way, the GBTA estimate was made on Feb. 27, 2020, and things have gotten worse since then. In my opinion, this 37% hit can increase further until a solution is found to control and stop COVID-19 spread.

It is also unclear how the future will pan out after the fear subsides. Will business folks prefer teleconferencing to travel? Will Americans become more of savers than spenders? Will eating out go out of fashion? These are the possibilities that no one can deny.

A national emergency has already been declared and President Trump has banned travel from Europe. Business travel will take a body blow and until the COVID-19 issue is resolved, the Hotel industry will continue to suffer.

CLDT has invested in valuable hotel assets - but the issue is that the industry is passing through a very tough period and no one can predict a turnaround. A CBRE report confirms that commercial real estate prices in the U.S. will be impacted in the short term - at the very least.

Impact Analysis

CLTD's long-term debt as of Dec. 2019 was $585.5 million, on which it paid interest of $28.2 million. It clocked rental revenues of $296.3 million and its operating income ended up at $48.6 million (16.40% of sales). The net income was $18.9 million. Here's an impact analysis:

CLDT can survive a 37% hit but will be impacted if the hit is 50% or more. A 50% hit will at best become a breakeven situation if the company is successful in pruning some debt.

Also, in 2019, CLDT generated an operating cash flow of $86.2 million, acquired a hotel real estate worth (net) $44.6 million and paid out a common and preferred stock dividend of $62.7 million. The net change in cash was -$12.2 million.

In 2020, the company plans to spend $23 million on capital expenditure, including renovation. It also has planned to spend $30 million on Warner Center development. If the company sticks to its plan of spending this $53 million in 2020 and if the drop in revenues crosses 20%, it will have to borrow some more or issue new stock. That will leave no room for dividend distribution or share repurchases. We have yet to see how CLDT maneuvers its cash flows in 2020.

The company distributed $1.32 as a dividend for 2019, and that works out to a handsome yield of 15.51%. However, CLDT's price performance has extinguished the yield advantage.

Capital Appreciation

CLDT's price performance kind of nails it. Investors who entered CLDT 5 years back have lost 70.61% of their capital. The fall in the last one year (53.6%) has been sharp and swift. What's the point of latching on to a 15.5% dividend yield when you have lost 53.60% in the last one year? And when the immediate future is uncertain?

Funds From Operations (FFO)

REIT investors usually make decisions based on FFO. CLDT has generated about $86 million FFO per year (reference period 2016-19).

For the last 4 years, CLDT has generated FFO of $346.8 million and deployed $327 million in acquiring properties. The long-term debt issuance and repayments evened out for the period. Dividend distributed was $226.80 million. The shortfall was met by issuing common stock of $183 million and using internal reserves.

The FFO analysis shows that the company has aggressively invested in hotel real estate assets and is now left with hard assets at a time when a black swan has landed. Well, almost every hotel REIT follows the same strategy - CLDT is not alone.

Summing Up

The hotel industry is about to go through a very rough patch and CLDT's price momentum has been negative for 5 years in a row. The company has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance.

Another negative is that municipalities are jacking up property rates, another huge drawback for a struggling industry.

Bottom-line: CLDT owns valuable hotel assets in a market that is in hurting from both business and real estate angles.

Taking all these factors into consideration, my advice to you is: Avoid CLDT - at least until there is full clarity on the hotel business. My rating for this stock is neutral.

