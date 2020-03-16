Fiscal Stimulus And Recession-Resistant Dividend Stocks For The Week Of March 16th

There are several ways that investors can prepare for the further pain to come and do their part to mitigate it.

Fiscal stimulus does not have a very good historical record, in terms of effectiveness. Plus, it comes at a time when the fiscal deficit is already quite high.

In response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, Congress has passed a fiscal stimulus bill intended to provide economic relief to Americans.

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the five most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. This week, due to the Dow Jones (DIA) and S&P 500 (SPY) indexes both falling into bear market territory, there are too many high-quality dividend growth stocks available at good values to narrow it down to five. So, instead, I'll outline my buying strategy for this week while mentioning the stocks and ETFs I'm targeting most.

This article will have three sections: First, a note on the fiscal stimulus measures being enacted to counteract COVID-19. Second, some steps that investors can and should take to prepare for this (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime event. Third, the stock-buying opportunities.

Fiscal Stimulus To The Rescue?

Well, that escalated quickly.

In the last few weeks, total cases of COVID-19 have exploded exponentially from less than 100 on March 1st to over 3,500 as of midday on Sunday, March 15th.

Fears of the inevitable economic impact of this pandemic, driven in part by the massive wave of large event cancellations from sports games to conferences to religious services, have led federal government authorities back to their instinctive reaction during such crises: fiscal stimulus.

Somewhere in American history, the job description of legislators evolved from the crafting of general, equal, and evenhanded laws to safeguarding the economic interests of the populace — often, of a number of influential special interest groups in the populace. And, around the same time, the job description of the president apparently changed to "guardian of the economy and especially the stock market."

Hence, we find the Nancy Pelosi-pushed, President Trump-approved stimulus package (round one) that was passed on March 14th.

The final 110-page coronavirus relief bill was distributed to congressional representatives about an hour before the vote was taken after midnight on Friday night/Saturday morning. The fiscal stimulus package was crafted behind closed doors by a small group of congressional leaders and their aides. Representatives were told by their leadership the "summary points" and how to vote. Of course, no one in leadership told their caucus members to take their time and think it through. It was a rushed process intended to prevent any questions from being asked.

One thing that has been widely reported on is the requirement for businesses to provide their workers two weeks of paid sick leave. But that's not exactly the truth. Employers with over 500 workers are exempt from the requirement to pay sick leave, and smaller employers (less than 50 employees) can seek exemptions from the Trump administration. That means only about 20% of workers (at most) will get paid sick leave. What could account for this mysterious carveout for big businesses besides their lobbying presence on Capitol Hill? Or, perhaps, for President Trump's desire to prevent further damage to Wall Street corporations?

Now, the bill also gives small- and mid-sized businesses a tax credit to help ease the burden of this requirement. But again, if the point is to help American workers, why exempt large businesses and exclude most employees?

Up to January, 2021, workers who contract the coronavirus will be guaranteed 100% of their normal pay, while workers who are away from work in order to care for an infected family member receive at least two-thirds of their normal pay. Also in the bill is an extra $2 billion for state unemployment programs as well as $1.3 billion in food aid for low-income mothers, senior citizens, and food banks.

The bill also boosts funding for Medicaid and offers free virus testing for anyone who wants to be tested, regardless of insurance. However, until the bill passes the Senate on Monday (March 16th), at the earliest, these testing kits (the most pressing element of the bill) will remain widely unavailable to the public.

As such, the number of confirmed cases in the United States is likely artificially low right now, as many people who have relevant symptoms and may want to be tested are unable to be. Those who are getting tested are probably mostly the more severe cases that end up in the hospital. Once tests become widely available, the result may very well be an explosion in confirmed cases.

While COVID-19 certainly is a serious epidemic and health crisis in the United States, it's important to separate the problem from the political reaction to the problem. Politicians never like to let a good crisis go to waste, so naturally, it's commonplace to find spending measures fill these stimulus packages that politicians have wanted to pass for a while but been unable to for some reason or another.

And once this new, "emergency" spending is in place, it often sticks around for the long run. Economist Veronique de Rugy, writing for the American Institute for Economic Research, points out that:

"...once the spending starts flowing, it gives rise to special interests who do everything they can to ensure the spending doesn’t stop. For all these reasons, and a few others, a review of historical stimulus efforts shows that ‘temporary’ stimulus spending tends to linger. Two years after the initial stimulus, 95 percent of the new spending becomes permanent."

This comes off of a $984 billion fiscal deficit (or 4.6% of GDP) in 2019 as well as the expectation of a $1 trillion+ deficit in 2020 — before the coronavirus hit. And before COVID-19 really took off in the United States, we saw a record monthly fiscal deficit of $235 billion during the month of February. As Maya MacGuinness of the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget notes:

"It is precisely moments like this that illustrate why it is so important to improve our nation’s fiscal situation during periods of economic expansion. Unfortunately, policymakers have instead spent the last five years offering new tax and spending giveaways that have doubled this year’s deficit. The irresponsibility, partisanship, and brokenness in Washington has left us weaker and less prepared for a moment like this."

Suspending the payroll tax for nine months has been proposed as another form of fiscal stimulus, which the CRFB estimates will cost roughly $840 billion (which would go straight to the deficit). Suspending the tax for a full year would cost around $1.1 trillion. How effective this would be at actually stimulating the economy is questionable. One study using data from the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers found that, after a similar measure during the Great Recession, only "13 percent of households reported that the extra pay from the lower withholding in 2009 led them to mostly increase their spending."

But fiscal stimulus in general has a poor history of working all that well, despite how often it gets touted by politicians and economists alike as an economic elixir. As Brian Riedl points out in the National Review, every dollar that Congress spends must be paid later by taxpayers. "Later" might refer to next fiscal year's taxpayers or the taxpayers thirty years from now. Meanwhile, the debt (Treasury bonds) taken out to pay for this spending must be funded by private savings, which then crowds out other, more productive uses of that money. We saw this play out during and after the Great Recession: Even after $2 trillion in stimulus measures, the economic recovery, as measured by GDP, was slower even than the White House's and CBO's "zero-stimulus" projections.

That's the traditional argument for why fiscal stimulus doesn't work. But proponents of Modern Monetary Theory might point out that the Fed will now be using newly created digital money credits to purchase Treasuries all across the yield curve, up to 30 years. The amount of Fed buying could very well equal the total amount of fiscal stimulus, which essentially amounts to the monetization of federal debt issuance. This effective monetization of fiscal stimulus avoids the "crowd-out" argument.

But, again, it's doubtful that fiscal stimulus spending, regardless of the ultimate source of funds, would have the positive effect it's intended to have. Economist John Taylor noted in the wake of the Great Recession that the components of GDP (consumption, investment, and government spending) did not respond in significant amounts to the stimulus. Why would that change with the ultimate source of funds being the Fed's monopoly money?

The bottom line is that fiscal stimulus has little effect on organic demand (or supply) in the underlying economy. Investors would do well to keep this in mind rather than be swept up in a hopeful but temporary bounce in stock prices following any big new leaps toward stimulus spending.

How Investors Can Prepare

In the last month, stocks have dropped around 20%, perking up 9% on Friday following President Trump's tapping into $50 billion of funds via the declaration of a national emergency, as well as the Fed's ramping up of liquidity injections.

With the S&P 500 P/E ratio still sitting at 20.38x — well above its long-term average of 16x — stocks almost certainly have further to fall during this downturn. Assuming flat earnings (which is not a safe assumption), the S&P 500 would have another 21.5% to fall in order to hit 16x earnings. That would imply a bottoming of the SPX at 2,114. At the rate investors are selling equities right now, it would not be surprising to see this level reached on the SPX during the week of March 16th, but I think stocks will fall further than that.

We have not yet seen the effect that the mass wave of event cancellations, reduced work hours, and social distancing will have on economic reports and employment rates. But with talk of bailouts for the airline, hotel, and cruise industry, a steep economic hit looks extremely likely. Many economists assert that we are already in a recession — one we will only be able to confirm later.

Goldman Sachs has already cut its Q1 GDP forecast to 0.0% and its Q2 forecast to -5%, with a bounce-back in the second half of the year such that full-year GDP growth should come in at 0.4%. Meanwhile, big banks are suspending share buybacks, which should result in further drops in their stock prices. Sales in the travel, entertainment, adult beverage, and shipping industries are plummeting. And the first round of layoffs has already begun.

Investors can prepare for the further pain to come in three practical ways.

(1) Decide whether to reinvest dividends. For companies of which one may already own a sizable position or that one feels less confident in long term, it may be a better idea not to reinvest dividends and instead let them build up as cash in one's brokerage account. This will add at least some additional buying power in the future.

(2) Focus on high-quality companies that pay their shareholders recession-resistant dividend income streams. During bull markets, one can allow oneself to buy fair companies at wonderful, deep value prices. But going into a recession, it is far more important for dividend investors to channel their limited capital toward safe, reliable income streams, especially while those strong companies have lower stock prices.

(3) Be a good citizen. Realize that there are others less fortunate than yourself. Tip your servers at restaurants well, even if you just ordered takeout. Reach out to neighbors and loved ones who are older or immuno-compromised and see how you can be helpful to them. And, crucially, consider donating to charities that are working to ease the disruptive pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some options to consider:

The Center for Disease Philanthropy's COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports healthcare workers as well as quarantined and vulnerable individuals, and distributes hygiene resources.

Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which funds emergency boxes with 14-days' worth of nonperishable food for needy, quarantined or self-isolated individuals and families.

MAP International's Disaster Relief Fund, which has already been active in fighting COVID-19 by "airlifting 2 million respirator masks, 280,000 pairs of nitrile gloves and 10,000 protective coveralls to help curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus" in China.

In times like these, I strive to live by the saying of 18th century theologian John Wesley: "Make all you can. Save all you can. Give all you can."

Recession-Resistant Dividend Stock Themes

1. Fast Food

One sign of life in the face of coronavirus fears has been U.S. restaurants, especially fast food restaurants. After a 2.3% rise in sales for all restaurants in January and a 0.3% rise in February, Cowen's Andrew Charles reports "virtually no impact to sales through March 13" for limited services restaurants.

In my March 11th article pitching, among others, Restaurant Brands International (QSR), I (sort of) predicted that this was happening:

"My hunch is that, if the coronavirus has any effect on QSR's sales, it will actually increase them as more people pick up meals at the drive-through to eat at home rather than going out to restaurants."

QSR is the franchisor of the fast food brands Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes. Each has been introducing new menu items that are attracting more traffic and sales. Burger King has rolled out plant-based Impossible burgers, Popeyes the popular chicken sandwich, and Tim Hortons new breakfast items. Sales are likely to hold up, and yet the company trades at a very cheap (for fast food franchisors) forward P/E ratio of 15.3x:

QSR offers a starting yield of 4.56% and has been growing its dividend at a double-digit pace in recent years.

My other pick in the fast food space is Yum! Brands (YUM), franchisor of the Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and WingStreet brands. Earlier this year, the company announced that it will be acquiring the fast-growing concept, Habit Burger Grill, which has been ranked by customers as the best burger chain in the US and one of America's favorite restaurants by Consumer Reports.

YUM may not be a screaming buy yet at a 18.95x TTM P/E ratio, but I expect it to keep falling into this week. I will be a buyer once it gets down to around a 16x TTM P/E ratio.

YUM has raised its dividend at an 11.6% average annual pace in the last ten years. If one could pick up shares at a 3% starting yield ($62.50 stock price) and the payout grew at a 10% annual rate, the yield-on-cost after ten years would be a handsome 7.78%. Admittedly, the stock would need to drop another 21% to get to my target entry price, but I don't think that is outside the realm of possibility in the next week or two.

2. Net Lease Real Estate

For the first time since shortly after the Fed definitively halted the rise of interest rates in early 2019, net lease REITs are interesting again. What I like most about net lease REITs at a time like now are (1) their long lease terms and (2) their largely recession-resistant tenants. Among net lease REITs' largest tenant industries are pharmacies, fast food restaurants, convenience stores, discount & dollar stores, grocery stores, fitness centers, and car washes.

Specifically, I think these five opportunities are the most attractive right now:

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

WPC owns 1,214 properties worth $15 billion that are 98.8% occupied and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. It trades at a price/forward FFO of 16.3x and yields 5.6% as of close of trading on Friday, March 13th.

SRC owns 1,752 properties worth $6.1 billion that are 99.7% occupied and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.8 years. It trades at a price/forward FFO of 12.4x and yields 6.5%.

EPRT owns 1,000 properties worth $1.9 billion that are 100% occupied and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.6 years. It trades at a price/forward FFO of 13.4x and yields 5.1%.

MNR owns 115 warehouse/distribution properties worth $1.7 billion that are 99.2% occupied and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.6 years. It trades at a price/forward FFO of 14.6x and yields 5.4%.

NETL is an ETF that holds 23 individual net lease REITs across a wide range of industries from retail to industrial/warehouse to casinos to marijuana growing facilities. Here are the ETF's top ten holdings:

Source: Net Lease ETF Website

NETL charges a rather hefty 0.6% expense ratio, which should hopefully come down over time, and offers investors a starting yield of 4.33%. Across its entire portfolio of REITs, NETL boasts portfolio occupancy of 99% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 12.2 years, according to the Fact Sheet.

There's one more stock that isn't technically a net lease REIT but bears mentioning here because many of its tenants are the same as the those of its net lease peers. That company is Federal Realty Trust (FRT).

FRT is a Dividend King, having raised its dividend for 52 years straight. It owns high-end shopping centers and mixed-use town centers in the largest metro markets in the nation. Demand for its space is consistently high, even during recessions. Rent growth averaged 9% from 2009 to 2011, for instance.

Over the last 52 years, FRT's average dividend growth has been 7% per year, and in previous articles, I've assumed that it could return to that growth rate. However, with the coronavirus likely to disrupt the economy and eventually cause a hit to consumer spending (which could further the ongoing retail apocalypse by pushing more retailers to bankruptcy), I now think it is safer to assume dividend growth will come in closer to its previous ten-year average -- around 4.5%.

That said, FRT now enjoys the lowest valuation since the years right after emerging from the Great Recession, making now the best time to buy the stock in ten years.

Buying in at today's starting yield of 4% would render a respectable 10-year YoC of 6.2% if my assumption of 4.5% average dividend growth bears out.

3. Utilities

Utility companies, one of which we all must pay each month for the use of our electricity, water, and natural gas, are naturally recession-resistant. The bill we must pay to keep our lights on, our water running, and our stove operable is one of the last that we'll stop paying when money is tight. These are certainly not high total return investments, but rather steady income generators that should prove more defensive than most other stocks.

Here are my five picks:

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) DTE Energy Company (DTE) Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

DUK is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and provides electricity and natural gas to customers in North and South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company serves 7.8 million retail electric customers and 1.6 million gas customers. It trades at a P/E ratio of 16.5x and a starting yield of 4.41%. The dividend has been growing at an average annual pace of 3.5%.

PEG is based in Newark, New Jersey, and provides electricity and natural gas to customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. The company trades at a 13x P/E ratio and a starting yield of 4.44%. The dividend has grown for 17 years straight at an average annual pace of 3.5% over the last decade.

OGE is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and provides electricity and natural gas to customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company trades at a 14.8x P/E ratio and a starting yield of 4.67%. The dividend has grown for 13 years straight at an average annual pace of 7.6% over the last decade.

DTE is based in Detroit, Michigan, and provides electricity and natural gas to customers in Michigan. The company trades at a P/E ratio of 14.55x and a starting yield of 4.2%. The dividend has grown for 10 years straight at an average annual pace of 6.1% over the past decade.

AQN is based in Oakville, Canada, but provides electricity, gas, and water utilities in both Canada and the United States. It owns and operates one of the largest portfolios of renewable and clean energy assets in North America. With renewable stocks uniformly trading at high multiples, AQN trades at a P/E ratio of 19x but an attractive starting yield of 4.31%. The dividend has grown at an average annual rate of 5.6% over the last five years.

The only problem: In 2019, the company paid out a rather high 87.5% of adjusted EPS. The good news: AQN has $2.5 billion of non-regulated renewable assets under development with creditworthy counter-parties already in place and $6.7 billion of regulated service capital expenditures already underway. Together, these should provide enough earnings growth to safeguard the dividend and keep it growing.

